South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 11 January, 2022

11 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

9/0 (3.0 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India South Africa
9/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 3

Mayank Agarwal - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 3 7 0 0
Mayank Agarwal Batting 2 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 2 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

9 (9) R/R: 3

KL Rahul 3(7)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 1: Kohli opts to bat, Umesh replaces Siraj

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 1: Kohli opts to bat, Umesh replaces Siraj

14:09 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 6/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 0)

Duanne Olivier, who made his Proteas comeback in the second Test at Johannesburg after being overlooked at Centurion, steams in from the other end. Starts off with a maiden, with Mayank Agarwal opting to leave the deliveries alone.

Full Scorecard
14:04 (IST)

After 1 over,India 6/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 0)

Rahul gets off the mark off the second delivery, collecting a brace after clipping the ball past mid on. Next ball goes down leg, beating the diving keeper to run away for four byes. Six on the board for the visitors at the end of the first over.

Full Scorecard
14:01 (IST)

The players make their way out to the middle after singing their respective national anthems. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal begin India’s innings, hoping to give India the kind of solid start that they pulled off in Centurion. Kagiso Rabada, playing his 50th Test, bowls the first over.

Full Scorecard
13:45 (IST)

Vernon Philander and Hashim Amla discuss the Newlands surface with Pommie Mbangwa

Philander: It’s a different soil to the High veld. There’s a bit of moisture, so it will be a touch on the slower side, so it will bring the bowlers into play. The Wynberg End offers a little bit more bounce. Bit cloudy today, so I’d back my chances with the ball. As a batter, you’d want to leave well.


Amla: I see a tale of two ends. Little bit more bare at the Kelvin Grove End. Spinner might end up operating from here. As captain you have to think of second innings as well. Put runs on the board. See quite a few cracks on the wickets, and if those open up, it will get difficult.

Full Scorecard
13:40 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Full Scorecard
13:39 (IST)

Dean Elgar: Ideally you’d want to bat first at Newlands, knowing the wicket might deteriorate. We bowled first in Tests here before and were able to put the opposition under pressure. It’s right up there with one of the biggest. The cricket we’ve been playing over the last few months has been pretty special considering the names we’ve lost. One good thing about younger guys coming in is they don’t have any scars, come in with a fresh mindset. We’re unchanged for this Test.

Full Scorecard
13:38 (IST)

Virat Kohli: You can’t control what’s above your head. The pitch looks nice, runs on the board always has worked out well. We still need to bat well. Luckily my spasm healed in about three days. I’m fit and fine. Two changes. I come in for Vihari and Umesh replaces Siraj. It was a tough decision between Ishant and Umesh. We have great bench strength right now.

Full Scorecard
13:32 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat.

Full Scorecard
13:21 (IST)

Happy Birthday to 'The Wall'!

Full Scorecard
13:10 (IST)

The Proteas bounced back impressively at the Wanderers, a venue where they had never beaten India before, after their 113-run defeat at Fortress Centurion, with Dean Elgar producing a gritty 96 not out that helped the hosts chase down the stiff 240-run target with seven wickets to spare.

As far as their preparations and gameplan for the series-decider goes, there won't be any tinkering from what they followed for the Jo'burg encounter, skipper Elgar said on the eve of the third Test.

Click here to read the full story

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat. Two changes for the visitors, with Kohli replacing Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav comes in for the injured Mohammed Siraj. The Proteas, on the other hand, are unchanged for the series decider.

Preview: India will be looking to Virat Kohli to provide inspiration and runs as they seek to bounce back in the decisive third Test against South Africa starting at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli is expected to return as captain and key batsman after missing India's defeat in the second Test in Johannesburg because of a back spasm.

Kohli's fierce competitiveness was missing in the closing stages at the Wanderers last Thursday as South Africa chased down a challenging target of 240 to level the series at 1-1.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that a damp outfield affected the ball and made the Indian bowlers less effective but there seemed an air of resignation as the South Africans got closer to their seven-wicket win.

India were also hampered by the failure of any of their batters to emulate first Test centurion KL Rahul by converting good starts into big scores.

Kohli, who has made 27 Test centuries, is capable of taking advantage of a Newlands pitch likely to be more friendly to batters than those on which the first two matches were played.

But Kohli will have to rise to the challenge of overcoming a two-year run of relatively poor form.

Although Kohli's career Test batting average is still above 50, it drops to below 30 since he scored 317 runs for twice out in a home series against South Africa in October 2019. He made 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata a month later but has not made another century in 14 subsequent Test matches.

Pujara and Rahane still under pressure

India will also be looking to two other experienced players, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, to bat for long periods. Both batsmen have been under pressure from critics in recent months but they shared an impressive century partnership in Johannesburg before being dismissed for 53 and 58 respectively.

India are likely to make one forced change unless aggressive fast bowler Mohammed Siraj makes a remarkable recovery from a hamstring injury. One of the experienced duo of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav is likely to step in.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 1

South African captain Dean Elgar, who made a match-winning 96 not out in the final innings in Johannesburg, made a realistic assessment of his team's prospects by describing the win as "a step in the right direction", while warning that "not everything is going to go our way".

The reality is that South Africa have a fragile batting order, short on experience and sheer quality.

But what Elgar has brought to the team since being appointed full-time captain last year is an insistence that his players be willing to put up a fight.

Elgar's public acknowledgement that he had a "tough conversation" with Kagiso Rabada, the leader of the fast bowling attack, was a strong signal that he expected his players to give of their best all the time.

South Africa gambled by picking four seam bowlers and only six recognised batsmen at the Wanderers.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who only bowled two overs in the match, is likely to play a much bigger role at Newlands, so the discussion for South Africa is likely to be whether to keep a four-pronged pace attack or to attempt to bolster the batting, possibly by recalling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Likely teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier or Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 11, 2022 13:42:18 IST

Tags:

