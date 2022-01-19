India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI at Paarl: Bavuma, van der Dussen complete fifty partnership

After 26 overs,South Africa 123/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 46 , Rassie van der Dussen 30)
Five singles collected in Thakur’s fifth over as the pair keep the scoreboard ticking at a steady rate.
After 25 overs,South Africa 118/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 43 , Rassie van der Dussen 28)
Bavuma decides to take the attack to Chahal in this over, hitting the ball towards opposite sides of the wicket to collect a couple of boundaries, before ending the over with a single that brings up the fifty stand. Nine from the over. South Africa in a fairly comfortable position at the halfway stage in their innings.
Fifty partnership up between Bavuma and van der Dussen for the fourth-wicket! Bavuma brings up the milestone with a single after a couple of boundaries in Chahal's sixth over. SA 118/3
After 24 overs,South Africa 109/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 34 , Rassie van der Dussen 28)
Shardul Thakur brought back, replacing Ash. Starts off his new spell on an expensive note, overstepping in the first delivery before getting a full toss smacked over long on in the free hit. Single off each of the last two deliveries, with Bavuma copping a painful blow on his arm while setting off for a quick run as he comes in the way of Thakur’s throw. Nine from the over.
After 23 overs,South Africa 100/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 33 , Rassie van der Dussen 21)
Back-to-back sweeps by van der Dussen off Chahal in the third and fourth deliveries — one fetching him a boundary while another’s cut off near the boundary to restrict the batter to a brace. Van der Dussen utilises the sweep again in the last ball of the over, bringing up the 100 for the Proteas with a single. Eight from the over.
After 22 overs,South Africa 92/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 32 , Rassie van der Dussen 14)
A tough chance put down in the fourth delivery of this over after an outside edge off van der Dussen’s bat deflects off Pant’s pad. Five from the over, including a double to Bavuma, who moves into the 30s now.
After 21 overs,South Africa 86/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 28 , Rassie van der Dussen 12)
FOUR! Confidently swept through square leg by Rassie off an overpitched delivery from Chahal in the penultimate delivery. Five from the over, with Bavuma having collected a single the ball before the boundary.
After 20 overs,South Africa 80/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 27 , Rassie van der Dussen 7)
Single off each of the first three deliveries, followed by a wide two balls later. Appeal for LBW against RvdD in the fifth delivery, but is turned down. Looked like it was going over leg to the naked eye anyway. Four from the over.
After 19 overs,South Africa 76/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 25 , Rassie van der Dussen 6)
Six from the over, including a first boundary of the innings for van der Dussen after a reverse sweep by the South African No 5 in the third delivery through point.
After 18 overs,South Africa 70/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 25 , Rassie van der Dussen 0)
Single off each of the first two deliveries. Markram then pays the price for a risky single, with Venkatesh Iyer pulling off an impressive piece of fielding at mid off to catch the batter short at the striker’s end with a direct hit. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter at the crease. Bavuma, meanwhile, adds another brace to the score in the penultimate delivery. Four runs and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Superb piece of fielding by Venkatesh Iyer at mid off as Markram falls short of the non-striker's end while looking for a quick single. The Indians start celebrating right away, knowing the batter was well short. SA 68/3
Markram run out (V Iyer) 4(11)
BOWLED! Ashwin with the breakthrough, bringing what was turning out to be a productive stand to an end. De Kock looks to cut this square, playing for the turn that ultimately is non-existent. The ball skids through after holding its line and goes under QdK's blade, rattling the stumps. India strike right after the drinks interval. SA 58/2
De Kock b Ashwin 27(41)
OUT! Bumrah with the breakthrough, as Malan departs for 6 after nicking the ball to the keeper. Bumrah angles this into the batter, the ball nipping away after pitching outside off. Malan decides to have a poke at it, and ends up getting a faint nick. SA 19/1
Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10)
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Preview: India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.
India started off the tour on a positive note beating South Africa in their fortress Centurion in the first Test but then lost their way as the Proteas bounced back strongly to clinch the Test series 2-1.
Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain as well after the loss. He had earlier stepped down at the T20 captain before being removed as the ODI captain.
Rohit Sharma was named the new white-ball skipper. The ODI series against South Africa was supposed to be his first series in charge but he will miss out due to hamstring injury which has bothered him for a while. KL Rahul will lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.
Both India and South Africa will look to build for the 2023 World Cup. India's white-ball transition will begin with the South Africa series where a nearly full strength squad will take part.
The focus will be on Kohli the batter as he takes the field as non captain for the first time in more than five years. Venkatesh Iyer will audition for the seam bowling all-rounders' spot in absence of Hardik Pandya who is dropped.
Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will compete for the opening spot as KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the batting in absence of Rohit Sharma.
Rahul indicated that the pitch at Boland Park might offer little bit of spin so India might go in with a three pacer-two spinner strategy with Venkatesh Iyer being the sixth bowling option.
India would look to improve their bowling as they have the third-worst bowling average since 2019 World Cup. Their Powerplay bowling needs vast improvement as well.
South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward the momentum after the Test series win. Temba Bavuma is back to leading the ODI side after missing the last three with a thumb injury. Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace department while Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin department. Their batting is their main strength and they look a formidable unit.
Two strong teams looking to make a statement. We are in for a cracker in Paarl.
Here are all the details about the first ODI between South Africa and India.
When will the first ODI between South Africa and India take place?
The first ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 19 January 2022.
What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?
The match will take place at Bolant Park, Paarl
When will the match start?
The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
