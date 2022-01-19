India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI at Paarl: Bavuma, van der Dussen complete fifty partnership

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Today's 1st ODI Match: Shardul Thakur brought back, replacing Ash. Starts off his new spell on an expensive note, overstepping in the first delivery before getting a full toss smacked over long on in the free hit. Single off each of the last two deliveries, with Bavuma copping a painful blow on his arm while setting off for a quick run as he comes in the way of Thakur’s throw. Nine from the over.

Preview: India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.

India started off the tour on a positive note beating South Africa in their fortress Centurion in the first Test but then lost their way as the Proteas bounced back strongly to clinch the Test series 2-1.

Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain as well after the loss. He had earlier stepped down at the T20 captain before being removed as the ODI captain.

Rohit Sharma was named the new white-ball skipper. The ODI series against South Africa was supposed to be his first series in charge but he will miss out due to hamstring injury which has bothered him for a while. KL Rahul will lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

Both India and South Africa will look to build for the 2023 World Cup. India's white-ball transition will begin with the South Africa series where a nearly full strength squad will take part.

The focus will be on Kohli the batter as he takes the field as non captain for the first time in more than five years. Venkatesh Iyer will audition for the seam bowling all-rounders' spot in absence of Hardik Pandya who is dropped.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will compete for the opening spot as KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the batting in absence of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul indicated that the pitch at Boland Park might offer little bit of spin so India might go in with a three pacer-two spinner strategy with Venkatesh Iyer being the sixth bowling option.

India would look to improve their bowling as they have the third-worst bowling average since 2019 World Cup. Their Powerplay bowling needs vast improvement as well.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward the momentum after the Test series win. Temba Bavuma is back to leading the ODI side after missing the last three with a thumb injury. Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace department while Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin department. Their batting is their main strength and they look a formidable unit.

Two strong teams looking to make a statement. We are in for a cracker in Paarl.

When will the first ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 19 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Bolant Park, Paarl

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar.