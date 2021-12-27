Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Centurion: Rain delays start of play on Day 2

13:36 (IST)

Doesn't look too good out there at the moment

13:36 (IST)
13:29 (IST)

So the start of play on Day 2 has been delayed due to a spell of rain. Let's hope it doesn't hold things up for too long. Will be interesting to see if the present conditions can later come in handy for the Proteas bowling department in their quest for early wickets.

13:29 (IST)
13:21 (IST)

COVID scare in Ashes

On the other side of the Indian Ocean, England suffered a health scare before the start of play on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG with four positive COVID cases being discovered in the visitors' camp. Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley however, assured that the match would go ahead as per schedule, with Australia getting bowled out for 267 in reply to England's first innings score of 185, before running through the top order to leave Root and Co tottering at 31/4 at stumps.

Read: Series not at risk despite Covid cases in England camp, says Cricket Australia chief

13:21 (IST)
13:10 (IST)

Earlier on the opening day, both teams observed a minute's silence in memory of archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu, who died at the age of 90 on Sunday. The Proteas, in addition, also sported black armbands.

Click here for more

13:10 (IST)
13:03 (IST)

"Still the balls catching the edge, going towards the slips... It would be great if we can keep them under 340-350," said Lungi Ngidi, the only South African among the wickets (3/45) on the opening day.

Can the Proteas turn things around on Day 2?

Click here to read Ngidi's full statement

13:03 (IST)
12:52 (IST)

"In the ever-continuous merry-go-round that is India’s opening batsman, Rahul has managed to hold on, come back to the first-choice XI, and make the spot his own for the near foreseeable future. Credit to him where it is due."

Chetan Narula analyses KL Rahul's classy 122 on Boxing Day and how he has found the batting groove he was looking for. Click here to read

12:52 (IST)
12:42 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The visiting team resume from their overnight score of 272/3, with KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 122 and 40 respectively.

12:42 (IST)

Highlights

title-img

So the start of play on Day 2 has been delayed due to a spell of rain. Let's hope it doesn't hold things up for too long. Will be interesting to see if the present conditions can later come in handy for the Proteas bowling department in their quest for early wickets.

Day 1 report: KL Rahul was 122 not out and India reached 272-3 at stumps to lay a strong foundation on the opening day of the first test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

Opener Rahul batted through the day to ensure top-ranked India's latest quest for a first test series win in South Africa had a promising start.

He shared a 117-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal (60) and although Lungi Ngidi (3-45) took two wickets in two deliveries after lunch — Agarwal and then Cheteshwar Pujara for a first-ball duck — India rode that period of pressure in the second session to come out clearly on top after the first exchanges of the three-test series.

Captain Virat Kohli was the other Indian batter to be dismissed, also to Ngidi for 35.

But vice captain Ajinkya Rahane picked up where Kohli left off to be 40 not out alongside Rahul at stumps. They put on an unbeaten stand of 73 and India constructed one century partnership and two half-century partnerships for its first four wickets of the series to ensure Kohli's decision to bat first after winning the toss at SuperSport Park was the right one.

India's start was strong, going through the first session without losing a wicket to be 83-0 at lunch.

Agarwal was dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in that morning session — a tough chance from an edge that de Kock dived to his right for but couldn't hold one-handed. That denied 6-foot-8 South Africa seam bowler Marco Jansen a wicket on his test debut.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

Ngidi eventually removed Agarwal lbw after a review, and the quick struck again straight away when Pujara was caught at short leg next ball, offering South Africa some hope that they might reign in the Indian batters.

Kohli was caught by Wiaan Mulder at slip trying to drive Ngidi and ending up flashing at a delivery well wide of off stump, but Rahul and Rahane came together and drove India on.

Rahul has hit 17 fours and a six.

The series is the first assignment away from home for new India coach Rahul Dravid and India is searching for its first win in South Africa on its eighth test tour to the country.

There were no major surprises in the tourists' lineup with Jasprit Bumrah leading a four-man seam bowling attack and Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj backing him up.

South Africa gave Jansen his international debut in the absence of Anrich Nortje, its most effective fast bowler who is out of the series with injury. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who has returned from a spell playing in England and is back in South Africa's squad, was not recalled despite being widely tipped to return. The home team might end up ruing that decision after its quick bowlers didn't make the impact it was hoping for at the start of the contest.

There was a moment's silence before play for South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died early Sunday.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: December 27, 2021 13:30:00 IST

Tags:

