Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4 at Ranchi: Hosts two wickets away from completing clinical clean sweep

Date: Tuesday, 22 October, 2019 08:09 IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Stumps

India
497/9 OV : (116.3) RR.(4.27)
South Africa
162/10 & 132/8 OV : (46.0) RR.(2.87)

This over 46.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Theunis de Bruyn

  • 30 (42)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 1

Anrich Nortje

  • 5 (12)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Mohammed Shami

  • 10 (9)
  • M X 5
  • W X 3

Umesh Yadav

  • 35 (9)
  • M X 1
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

11 ( 3.1 ) R/R: 3.47

Anrich Nortje 5(12)

Theunis de Bruyn 6(7)

121/8 (42.5 over)

Kagiso Rabada 12 (16) SR: S.R (75.00)

c Ravindra Jadeja b Ravichandran Ashwin

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Highlights

08:09 (IST)

'Home specialist' Umesh Yadav further bolsters India's utopian pace stock

While this present burst is spectacular, Umesh Yadav has actually been quite a sensational asset for India when playing at home, both in the recent past as well as in the overall ambit of his career.

Click here to read Yash Jha's piece on the Indian pacer.

08:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day four of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. The hosts are just two wickets away from clinching a 3-0 clean sweep, with Theunis de Bruyn (30) and Anrich Nortje (5) still batting for the Proteas, who are still 203 runs behind having reached 132-8. Stay tuned for more updates! 

Day 3 report: India is two wickets from a 3-0 series whitewash after South Africa finished the third day at 132-8 following on in their second innings on Monday.

Mohammed Shami (3-10) and Umesh Yadav (2-35) shared five wickets. The visitors are still 203 runs adrift of India's first innings total of 497-9.

After tea, South Africa lost four more wickets as India tried to wrap up proceedings. Yadav trapped Heinrich Klassen (5) lbw to reduce the visitors to 36-5. Indian spinners then got into the act with light fading away.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-36) bowled Dane Piedt (23) while Ravichandran Ashwin got his first wicket of the game when Kagiso Rabada (12) holed out.

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem ran out George Linde (27) to add to his brace from the first innings.

After being hit by Yadav prior to tea, Dean Elgar, who retired hurt on 16, didn't come out to bat after the break and South Africa opted for Theunis de Bruyn as his concussion replacement. At stumps, de Bruyn was batting on 30 not out with Anrich Nortje 5 not out.

Sixteen wickets fell during the third day's play with South Africa staring at a third straight defeat in this one-sided series.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt)Mayank AgarwalRohit SharmaCheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneHanuma VihariRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaRavichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiUmesh YadavIshant SharmaShubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba BavumaTheunis de BruynQuinton de KockDean ElgarZubayr HamzaKeshav MaharajAiden MarkramSenuran MuthusamyLungi NgidiAnrich NortjeVernon PhilanderDane PiedtKagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019

