Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Ranchi: Rohit Sharma brings up fine half-century
Date: Saturday, 19 October, 2019 12:57 IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Play In Progress
This over 34.4
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 52 (99)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 1
- 47 (60)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 45 (11)
- M X 4
- W X 2
- 27 (8)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
83 ( 19.0 ) R/R: 4.36
Ajinkya Rahane 47(60)
Rohit Sharma 35(54)
|
39/3 (15.3 over)
Virat Kohli 12 (22) SR: S.R (54.55)
lbw b Anrich Nortje
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
12:38 (IST)
FOUR! Stylish straight drive from Rohit which brings up his fifty as well. It was pitched up bu Nortje and all that Rohit has to do was push it past the bowler with a straight bat to reach his landmark.
-
10:53 (IST)
OUT! WHAT A WICKET! India captain Virat Kohli is dismissed LBW. Inswinger from Anrich Nortje and Kohli's bat is nowhere near the ball. The umpire gives it out straightaway. Kohli consults with Rohit and takes the DRS. Replay shows umpire's call as the ball hits the leg stump. Kohli lbw b Anrich Nortje 12(22)
-
10:15 (IST)
Another ripper from Rabada and Pujara goes back to the pavilion. This one comes in and hits Pujara's pads. The on-field umpire says no but South Africa waste no time in reviewing the decision. All three reds so that's out. A big gap between bat and pad. Pujara lbw b Rabada 0(9)
-
09:54 (IST)
GONE! Rababa gets his reward. He has been really impressive so far. Pitched full, Mayank comes forward for the defence but the ball takes an edge and carries through to Elgar at third slip. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10(19)
-
09:15 (IST)
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
-
09:11 (IST)
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha( wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
-
09:03 (IST)
Toss time: Virat Kohli wins the toss once again and elects to bat first. Just one change for India. Shahbhaz Nadeem, the local lad, will make his debut today. Ishant Sharma has been rested.
After 34 overs,India 122/3 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 47)
Nortje continues. Rabada has been taken off because he was leaking runs and looked far from taking a wicket. Not the best sign for Proteas. Shaun Pollock on air suggested that it is better fast bowlers now hold the ball cross seam and bowl rather than trusting the seam after all the wear and tear the ball has gone through.
FOUR! Simple and beautiful by Rahane, he goes on back foot and them caresses it through point for four runs.
After 33 overs,India 118/3 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 43)
Linde back into the attack. Better over from the left-arm bowler. Back to back maiden overs for South Africa. They need to keep the pressure tab on, on Indians.
After 32 overs,India 118/3 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 43)
47 runs in 9 overs in this session so far. The numbers sum up Proteas' bowling effort so far after lunch. Maiden over from Nortje, and this is a good start to curtail the runs. But what about wickets? Faf needs one immediately from somewhere.
After 31 overs,India 118/3 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 43)
Rabada continues. The partnership is going strong between Rahane and Rohit. Rabada seems to be running out of gas suddenly. He has lost his line, bowling down the leg stump line.
After 30 overs,India 115/3 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)
Nortje is back on. Rohit is back among runs. Fifty for him, another in this Test series. He started off shakily but settled down quickly and now looking to pile on runs. Proteas have not looked as lethal as morning session after lunch. Need to be more disciplined.
FOUR! Stylish straight drive from Rohit which brings up his fifty as well. It was pitched up bu Nortje and all that Rohit has to do was push it past the bowler with a straight bat to reach his landmark.
After 29 overs,India 111/3 ( Rohit Sharma 48 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)
Rabada continues. He has looked out of touch in this spell after lunch. Strayed on the pads and eventually the batsmen have benefited from that.
FOUR! Clipped for four runs again. Rabada trying way too much and strays on the pads, Rahane clips if for four.
FOUR! Another edge off Rohit's bat and it flies through the vacant third slip area for four runs.
After 28 overs,India 98/3 ( Rohit Sharma 43 , Ajinkya Rahane 32)
Linde continues. Rahane is cautious against Linde. He has had issues against spin and is aware of that. But he does get a boundary off the last ball to release the pressure. Linde has often presented him these freebies to help his take off the pressure.
FOUR! Lovely shot, short ball and Rahane goes on back foot to hit it through covers for four runs
After 27 overs,India 92/3 ( Rohit Sharma 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)
Rabada continues and starts off with a ripper to Rohit, just outside the off stump, draws Rohit forward and leaves him asking for answers. Sort of deliveries which put doubts in batsman's mind. He goes a little far from off stump in next two deliveries. Bowls a no-ball, which means he is overdoing it. Rohit was on and off with his foot movement in this over. Rabada needs to be more consistent on that line.
Well played, you both!
50-run partnership between @ImRo45 & @ajinkyarahane88 👏👏#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/jbwYK1CicF— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2019
After 26 overs,India 91/3 ( Rohit Sharma 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)
Linde continues. He begins again with a half tracker. Rahane collects two off it. Much better from the left-arm spinner from thereon. Made Rahane defend a lot, targeting the middle-off stump line.
After 25 overs,India 89/3 ( Rohit Sharma 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 25)
As expected, Rabada is back into the attack after lunch. He bowled seven overs on the run in his first spell and got some rest. SA cannot wait more to get the fourth Indian wicket. But Rahane has taken him on with three boundaries in the over.
FOUR! That races away for four runs as well, Rahane opens the face of the blade and the ball runs to third man for four runs.
FOUR! This will hurt, second boundary of the over. Edge off Rahane's bat, flies between first and second slip for four runs. Rabada could do nothing about it.
FOUR! Superb shot from Rahane, Rabada fires on into Rahane's pads and he used the wrist to steer it to square leg boundary.
After 24 overs,India 76/3 ( Rohit Sharma 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Linde continues after Lunch. Rahane gets room to cut the ball and collect one. Has been on shorter side Linde in this over. Needs to get slightly fuller. Rohit collects four in the off side and moves into 40s. Five off the over.
Finally we have seen an intense contest between the bat and ball in this series. With three wickets, it has been South Africa's session without any doubt. Their pacers have lifted their game and complemented each other brilliantly. Now, the spinners need to back them up in the coming sessions. For India, it is all about rebuilding the innings and get to something around 320-350 in the first innings, which should test this struggling South African batting on this dry surface.
After 23 overs,India 71/3 ( Rohit Sharma 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
Good last over before lunch for India in terms of runs. Rohit pierces the gap on the legside and collects three runs in the second ball. Then he smashes a six over fine-leg boundary to move to 38 from 68 balls.
And that's lunch on Day 1 of the third Test.
Well directed bouncer from Anrich Nortje but Rohit's pull has taken the ball outside the boundary line for six. Confident shot from the Indian opener.
After 22 overs,India 61/3 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
George Linde, left arm spinner comes into the attack for the first time in Tests. He starts off with good six deliveries. Tight line and on the stumps to Rohit. A chance is created in the third ball when Rohit pushes the ball towards leg-side. Hamza puts down a tough chance at short-leg. Just one run from the over.
Following an excellent outing in the Caribbean, Rahane is having an average series against the Proteas - just one 50 plus knock in three innings prior to this Test. Today he needs to stay out there and bail his team out of this difficult situation. Meanwhile at the other end, Rohit is battling it out with an approach, which is contrasting to his normal flamboyant batsmanship. Feel, this pitch is ideal for judging his temperament as a Test cricketer.
After 21 overs,India 60/3 ( Rohit Sharma 28 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Bit of a tough over for Rahane. He's beaten in the fourth ball when he goes to play a delivery which he has no business in playing. And then gets an outside edge and collects four runs off the final ball. Earlier, Rohit smashes a boundary and then takes a single. Eventful over from Ngidi.
Rohit's pull is out again. Poor from Ngidi and Rohit makes sure he punishes the bad ball over square leg.
After 20 overs,India 51/3 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Nothing significant from Nortje's sixth over. Just two runs from six balls. Rahane nudges the second ball to the wide of gully and collects two. His spell reads
six overs, one maiden, one big wicket and conceded 18 runs.
After 19 overs,India 49/3 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Targetting Rohit's pads almost worked for Ngidi. After conceding a boundary in the first ball, the pacer comes back well. He almost beats Rohit's bat with a inducker in the fourth ball. Rohit commits to frontfoot and gets an inside edge, which results in two runs.
On the legs again from Ngidi and Rohit flicks it well for a four through deep mid-wicket.
After 18 overs,India 43/3 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Another decent from Anrich Nortje to Rahane. The Indian vice-captain is timing the ball really well but he just can't find the gaps. Rahane thrives when's he confident so let's wait and watch how his innings will turn out.
After 17 overs,India 43/3 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Lungi Ngidi continues his spell. He's trying to beat Rohit through his legs but he's missing the pace that is required to beat a good batsman. Rohit is doing well against deliveries right on the stumps. A lot of responsibility on his shoulders now.
After 16 overs,India 43/3 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
A very successful over from Anrich Nortje. He didn't start good but now he makes the amends by removing the dangerous Kohli. Bowls the first ball fuller and wide and then nips back in surprise Kohli. Rahane comes to the field and he's quickly off the mark. Nortje bowls on his legs two times and Rahane takes two runs on both the times.
OUT! WHAT A WICKET! India captain Virat Kohli is dismissed LBW. Inswinger from Anrich Nortje and Kohli's bat is nowhere near the ball. The umpire gives it out straightaway. Kohli consults with Rohit and takes the DRS. Replay shows umpire's call as the ball hits the leg stump. Kohli lbw b Anrich Nortje 12(22)
After 15 overs,India 39/2 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Good over for India. Kohli takes a single in the second ball and then Rohit followed it up with a good short-arm pull for a boundary. Ngidi bowls at his legs in the final ball but Rohit does well to push it to the mid-wicket area for two more runs.
Proteas aren't doing badly in Ranchi, by the way!
Ok.. can the ruggas start already 🤣 #RWC2019— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 19, 2019
Shot but no real pace from Ngidi. Rohit brings out his pull and succeeds in finding the boundary at deep mid-wicket.
After 14 overs,India 32/2 ( Rohit Sharma 11 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)
Kohli takes two off Nortje's first ball. Pitched outside off and the Indian captain pushes the ball in the covers region to run two. Goes for a little risky single on the off-side in the fourth ball. That's what he does. Kohli always looks for runs. Always on the go. No runs from the last two balls.
After 13 overs,India 29/2 ( Rohit Sharma 11 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
Probably the last over for Rabada in this spell. Decent from the pacer except for the bouncer, which he fails to execute and gives away four runs. On any other day, Rohit Sharma could've gone back to pavilion but he's surviving so far. He survives Rabada. Maybe, he'll make it count.
Time for drinks.
All of a sudden, the light has faded away drastically. Things are looking a bit gloomy here. No immediate threat of rain though but there is a fair bit of cloud cover at this moment. These are not the ideal conditions, if you are batting on that tricky surface.
Short and on the leg-side. Rohit goes for the pull, didn't quite get the contact. Ball hits his gloves and goes for a four.
After 12 overs,India 25/2 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
Bad over from Anrich Nortje. After Rabada does so well to create the pressure, Nortje couldn't keep up and bowls two bad deliveries which result in two fours. Virat Kohli knows a thing or two of hitting bad balls to boundaries. Eight runs from the over.
Again down the leg. Angling into the pads and Kohli plays a good shot to send the ball to the fine-leg boundary.
India v South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1, Latest Updates: Linde back into the attack. Better over from the left-arm bowler. Back to back maiden overs for South Africa. They need to keep the pressure tab on, on Indians.
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Preview: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts on Saturday.
There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targetting against the hapless visitors.
Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.
India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.
Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.
The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.
The Mumbai batsman's opening partner Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, went on to convert his maiden hundred into a double in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another century in Pune.
Then it was the turn of 'King Kohli' who came to the party in the Pune with a career-best double hundred — a majestic 254 not out — and made it look like a routine job.
Rohit will be eyeing a big score after not firing in the first innings of the Pune Test while Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored two fifties in the series, would be looking to cross the three-figure mark.
That India have lost only 16 wickets while routing South Africa in both the Tests sums up their dominance.
Toss has also been kind to India so far and things are likely to get more exciting if the stroke of luck favours Faf du Plessis in the final Test.
The last time South Africa toured India, rank-turners had welcomed the side but this time both the pacers and spinners have been able to extract something out of the pitch.
Umesh Yadav made a fine comeback in the Pune Test to return with fine figures of 3/22 with some brief hostile spells as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who took some breathtaking catches to aid to the pacer's tally.
Kohli played an extra pacer in Umesh at Pune by benching Hanuma Vihari but only time will tell what combination he chooses for the final Test.
South African captain Faf du Plessis has already predicted the Ranchi pitch to be a turner, bringing Kuldeep Yadav into contention as the third spinner.
South Africa batsmen showed some fight in Visakhapatnam but they let themselves down in Pune.
It was only the tailenders who showed some character and frustrated the Indian bowling. Du Plessis has urged experiences players like Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma to bat with responsibility.
Their batting woes are further compounded by the absence of opener Aiden Markram who has been ruled out of the third Test with an injury.
The pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Anrich Nortje has also not been as effective as expected while the Indian pacers have managed to provide the breakthroughs.
With their senior-most spinner Keshav Maharaj also ruled out, South Africa will find it tougher to stop the Indian juggernaut.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
