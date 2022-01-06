Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

South Africa Vs India At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 03 January, 2022

03 January, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
202/10 (63.1 ov)

266/10 (60.1 ov)

2nd Test
229/10 (79.4 ov)

118/2 (40.0 ov)

South Africa need 122 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining

Dean Elgar (C) - 14

Rassie van der Dussen - 11

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dean Elgar (C) Batting 46 121 2 0
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 11 37 0 0
Mohammed Shami 9 2 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 93/2 (27.2)

25 (25) R/R: 1.97

Keegan Petersen 28(44) S.R (63.63)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 4: Rain delays start of play

14:30 (IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara strongly believes in old adage "form is temporary but class is permanent" and said it holds true for him and Ajinkya Rahane as their fluent half-centuries kept India in the hunt for a win in the second Test.

Pujara and Rahane had been in wretched form in the run-up to this second innings and their 111-run stand formed the cornerstone of India setting a target of 240-run for the Proteas.

Myself and Ajinkya and we know we are working hard on our game and there's a saying form is temporary but class is permanent and it applies here,"said Pujara. 

14:03 (IST)

Meanwhile, Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Thursday dropped from the 15-member Indian women's cricket squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.

However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

13:44 (IST)

While we wait for updates on possible resumption of play, why don''t you check out the photos from Day 3 of the second Test?! Click here to view some photos

13:35 (IST)

Official: Start of play has been delayed 

13:17 (IST)

Overcast conditions in Johannesburg

12:50 (IST)

Old school values keep visitors in the hunt but mistakes leave second Test on the edge

Test cricket has evolved. This is not the game of past generations. Rahane’s six over cover-point proves that. But it still requires respect. Some old truths hold sway for a reason.

Daniel Gallan writes 

12:35 (IST)

Another riveting day was played out in Johannesburg as South Africa edged slightly ahead on Day 3. South Africa battled hard to bowl India out for 266 and were set a target of 240. In reply, The Proteas openers got off to a decent start adding 47 for the first wicket. A defiant Elgar then stitched important stands with Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen to take South Africa to 118/2. A fascinating day awaits us as the Proteas need 122 more runs with eight wickets in hand. They are slightly ahead at this stage but the Indian pace battery has been breathing fire for some years now and have the ability to spart a collapse. Fasten your seat belts, we are in for a cracking finish.

12:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Play starts at 1.30 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Day 3 report: South Africa was 118-2 at stumps Wednesday chasing 240 to win the second test and level the series against India, setting up a potentially fascinating finish to the game at the Wanderers.

The test swung back and forth on Day 3 as India put itself on the brink of a dominant, series-clinching position in its second innings at 155-2, only to falter and lose its last eight wickets for 110 runs.

India was ultimately bowled out for 266, giving South Africa a sight at victory and a chance to send the series to a deciding test in Cape Town next week. South Africa was 122 runs away from doing that with eight wickets left.

But nothing was guaranteed on a wearing Wanderers surface that has hassled batsmen throughout the first three days and with India's four-man pace attack looking threatening.

India's bowlers struck twice before the close, removing Aiden Markram for 31 when the opener was getting into his stride. Medium-pacer Shardul Thakur had that breakthrough to add to this superb seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Keegan Petersen lbw for 28 to see the back of South Africa's top-scorer in the first innings. It was also a rare wicket for a slow bowler this test.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar held firm through to stumps for his 46 not out, and after being hit on the grill of his helmet by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah. Rassie van der Dussen fought for over an hour alongside Elgar for his 11 not out.

Top-ranked India has never won a test series in South Africa and can change that with victory in Johannesburg after a big win in the first test.

It seemed a likely outcome earlier on the third day when the experienced pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both reached half-centuries and put on a 111-run stand for the third wicket for India.

At that stage, India appeared to be on the way to setting South Africa an unreachable target.

Kagiso Rabada intervened with a three-wicket burst before lunch, removing Rahane for 58, Pujara for 53 and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for a duck.

He found support from fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and India was on the rack — only to bounce back.

Hanuma Vihari, a late call up to the India team after captain Virat Kohli was ruled out with injury, provided solid resistance for his 40 not out and Thakur showed his ability with the bat to help set a competitive target.

Thakur connected for five fours and one six in his free-swinging innings of 28. It may only have lasted 24 deliveries but the way he attacked South Africa's bowling seemed to swing the momentum back in India's favor.

In a marker of how good India's bowling has been, and the extent of the challenge ahead for South Africa, the home team needs to make its highest total of the series so far to win the test.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 06, 2022 13:31:13 IST

