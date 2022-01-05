India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3: Rahane, Pujara look to build on the lead

Another enthralling day of Test cricket awaits!
Good morning from the Wanderers 👋— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2022
Huddle Talk ✅
Gearing up for Day 3⃣ 👍#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sSgwuK1Qe2
|India
|South Africa
|202/10 (63.1 ov) - R/R 3.2
|229/10 (79.4 ov) - R/R 2.87
|85/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 4.25
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batting
|35
|42
|7
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Batting
|11
|22
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|1
|26
|0
|Keshav Maharaj
|1
|0
|8
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 44/2 (11.4)
|
41 (41) R/R: 4.73
Cheteshwar Pujara 28(30)
Ajinkya Rahane 11(22)
|
Mayank Agarwal 23(37) S.R (62.16)
lbw b Duanne Olivier
Another enthralling day of Test cricket awaits!
Good morning from the Wanderers 👋— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2022
Huddle Talk ✅
Gearing up for Day 3⃣ 👍#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sSgwuK1Qe2
Shardul Thakur's 7 for 61, the fourth best return of any bowler at the Wanderers and the first Asian seamer to take more than five wickets in an innings here, wrenched control from the hosts and placed it firmly in his own camp.
Daniel Gallan writes on the pacer's memorable feat
India bounced back to bowl South Africa out for 229. They however lost openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul early in the second innings. But strugglers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied things with a brisk 41-run stand off 52 balls. They would look to build on the lead and take India into a stronger position on Day 3. Another intriguing day awaits us.
Unheralded seam bowler Shardul Thakur turned out to be an unlikely hero with a career-best 7 for 61 to keep India on even keel against South Africa on an intriguing second day of the second Test on Tuesday.
Standing at 5 feet 7 inches and with a physique which is an antithesis of what is perceived to be a fast bowler's body, the skiddy Thakur (17.5-3-61-7) landed crucial blows at opportune moments to send the Proteas packing for 229 in their first innings.
It was his effort that nullified India's seemingly inadequate first innings score of 202 with the lead being restricted to 27 and then erased by visitors as they reached 85 for 2 at stumps, losing stand-in skipper KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal's (23) wicket.
Read the full report here.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Play starts at 1.30 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: India bounced back to bowl South Africa out for 229. They however lost openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul early in the second innings. But strugglers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied things with a brisk 41-run stand off 52 balls. They would look to build on the lead and take India into a stronger position on Day 3. Another intriguing day awaits us.
Day 2 report: India took a 58-run lead over South Africa by stumps on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday and the match was heading for a tight finish on a tricky Wanderers pitch where any score over 200 appeared to be competitive.
Cheteshwar Pujara (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 not out) guided India to 85-2 in its second innings at the close, and India hoped it could expand that slender 58-run advantage to a series-winning one on the third day.
India leads the three-match series 1-0 and is seeking a slice of history from its first Test series win in South Africa.
But nothing was guaranteed on a Wanderers surface that has seen India bowled out for 202 in its first innings and South Africa reply with 229 all out.
The seam bowlers ruled in Johannesburg, and especially India's Shardul Thakur, who was magnificent for career-best figures of 7-61 and who almost single-handedly stopped South Africa taking control.
South Africa started the day 35-1 in its first innings and built itself into a position of strength at 88-1 when Thakur struck three times in quick succession before lunch to remove Proteas captain Dean Elgar for 28, Keegan Petersen for 62 and Rassie van der Dussen for 1. Suddenly, South Africa went to lunch 102-4.
South Africa rebuilt in the afternoon and appeared set to forge well ahead at 162-4 only for Thakur to intervene again. This time, he broke a 60-run stand between Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne. He ended up removing both, seeing off Bavuma for 51 and adding two more lower-order wickets.
The game swung yet again late in the afternoon when openers KL Rahul, standing in as India captain for the injured Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal went cheaply and India was 44-2 in its second innings.
The experienced Pujara and Rahane, who might be playing for their places after poor runs of form, steadied things and made sure there was no more damage before stumps.
Pujara didn't just defend, as he cracked seven fours in his 35 not out from just 42 balls to counterattack. Rahane dug in alongside him.
Their partnership, which was 41 off 52 balls, might be crucial for the match and the series with no Kohli to help after the captain and batting superstar was ruled out before the game with an upper back spasm.
Top-ranked India is seeking to finally crack South Africa and win a Test series in the country on its eighth attempt.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Shami led the way with 5/44 as India managed to end the day with a 146-run lead despite suffering a batting collapse themselves.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: So, that's the end of an even stevens Day 2 of the second Test match. The day started off with Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul decimating Proteas to give them just a 27-run lead. And while India have lost Rahul and Mayank, Pujara and Rahane took the aggressive route to see off the day with eight wickets in hand. India's score reads 85/2, with a lead of 58 runs. The partnership between Pujara and Rahane is now worth 41 runs. We are in for a cracking Day 3, until then stay safe and goodbye!
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5, Latest Scorecard and Updates: India have breached the Centurion fortress with a 113-run win. Virat Kohli and Co take a 1-0 lead in the series. The celebration was pretty measured. The visitors know the job is still not done. Just a win at Centurion won't do. It's about winning the Test series this time.