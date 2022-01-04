Live Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Elgar, Keegan bring up 50-run stand as India search for breakthrough

After 32 overs,South Africa 68/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 15 , Keegan Petersen 42)
Ashwin returns to bowl after the drinks break. A slip and short leg in place. In the second ball, Keegan crunches through cover region for a boundary.
|India
|South Africa
|202/10 (63.1 ov) - R/R 3.2
|74/1 (35.2 ov) - R/R 2.09
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dean Elgar (C)
|Batting
|18
|105
|2
|0
|Keegan Petersen
|Batting
|45
|96
|6
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammed Siraj
|7.5
|2
|18
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|3.2
|0
|9
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 14/1 (3.5)
|
60 (60) R/R: 1.89
Dean Elgar (C) 13(94)
Keegan Petersen 45(96)
|
Aiden Markram 7(12) S.R (58.33)
lbw b Mohammed Shami
After 31 overs,South Africa 64/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 15 , Keegan Petersen 38)
Siraj is into the attack now. Keegan Petersen collects a single off the first ball to bring the 50-run stand between him and his skipper Dean Elgar. Five dots in an otherwise tidy over. Time for a drinks break as players take a breather.
After 30 overs,South Africa 63/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 15 , Keegan Petersen 37)
Spin introduced as Ashwin comes into the attack for the first time this innings. In the fourth ball, Elgar clears the deep square leg fence for a four.
After 26 overs,South Africa 49/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 11 , Keegan Petersen 27)
Bumrah continues. Huge appeal for caught behind in the fourth ball. Soft signal is out, and there's a third umpire referral for this. There's a massive spike on UltraEdge, clearly indicating an outside edge but Elgar's bat might have hit the ground. Umpire, however, has conclusive evidence to overturn the verdict and that there was no edge. The verdict is NOT OUT! Maiden over.
After 25 overs,South Africa 49/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 11 , Keegan Petersen 27)
Shami continues. Right away in the first ball, there's a huge shout for caught behind against Keegan, but India aren't that confident enough to review. Inswinging ball from Shami, it seemed as if the ball brushed the pads and on the way to keeper Pant. A review wouldn't have made a difference whatsoever. The very next ball, Petersen punches it in front square on the off-side, Shardul chases the ball but Petersen is back for a second. Two crucial runs saved there.
After 23 overs, South Africa 44/1 (Elgar 11, Petersen 22)
Shami continues. There's a slight delay in play as Elgar isn't convinced with his bat and wishes to get it replaced. Maiden over.
After 22 overs, South Africa 44/1 (Elgar 11, Petersen 22)
Bumrah continues. In the last ball, Petersen reads a fuller ball on the stumps and flicks it fine past the fine leg fence for a four. Five runs off it.
After 20 overs, South Africa 38/1 (Elgar 11, Petersen 17)
Jasprit Bumrah is introduced for the first time today. Peterson picks a back of a length ball from Bumrah, and punches in front of square on the off-side. Ashwin is left with having to chase down the ball from covers and Petersen is back for a third run.
After 19 overs, South Africa 35/1 (Elgar 11, Petersen 14)
Mohammed Shami with the ball first up for India on Day 2. Skipper Dean Elgar on strike. Meanwhile, Siraj, who had to leave the field late on Day 1 after sustaining a hamstring injury, is seen back on the field. Shami starts off with a maiden over.
Time for LIVE action on Day 2. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen are set to resume their innings, picking up where the left off on Day 1. Indian players form a huddle before walking out. Shami with the ball first up for India today. Elgar on strike.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: Siraj is into the attack now. Keegan Petersen collects a single off the first ball to bring the 50-run stand between him and his skipper Dean Elgar. Five dots in an otherwise tidy over. Time for a drinks break as players take a breather.
Day 1 report: Four years after impressing Indian captain Virat Kohli as a teenage net bowler, Marco Jansen produced a destructive spell of bowling for South Africa on the first day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.
Jansen, 21, took four for 31 as India were bowled out for 202 after winning the toss.
South Africa were 35 for one at the close.
"He's an amazing bowler," said Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's senior bowler, of the newcomer to the fast bowling pack.
"He's like 38 metres tall (he's actually 2.03 metres) which helps, especially at the Wanderers with the extra bounce. He's a magnificent bowling all-rounder," said Rabada.
Kohli was one of Jansen's five wickets in the first Test in Centurion, which India won by 113 runs, but was absent on Monday because of an upper back spasm.
Stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scored with a patient 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin made a hard-hit 46 on a pitch which Rabada said had "some bounce, some pace and some nip with the grass coverage".
Ashwin said batting first at the Wanderers was a challenge. "You want to bat first. You want to come out and post a good score of 260 or 270. South Africa have posted scores of 250 at the Wanderers and dominated. Maybe we are a bit short but I am confident that with our full bowling arsenal available tomorrow, fingers crossed, we can definitely make something of this score."
Ashwin was referring to a scare for India when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj left the field clutching his right hamstring after pulling up in the penultimate over of the day.
"The medical staff are assessing him overnight and I am hopeful that with the history that Siraj has he will come out tomorrow and give his best," said Ashwin.
Jansen, who towers above his teammates, made the most of the steep bounce, troubling most of the batsmen.
When he dismissed Rahul, Jansen had the remarkable figures of two for nine in 9.5 overs. His figures were spoilt slightly by Ashwin, who, almost alone of the Indian batsmen, decided attack was the best form of defence. But he played one shot too many to be Jansen’s fourth victim.
Jansen and his twin brother Duan, who has also gone on to play first-class cricket, bowled to the Indians on their 2017/18 tour and attracted the attention of Kohli.
Jansen made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians last year before gaining his first Test cap at Centurion.
- Day belonged to bowlers -
Duanne Olivier, returning to the South African team after spending three years as a Kolpak player with English county Yorkshire, took three for 64, the same figures as Rabada.
Olivier said the day belonged to all the bowlers. He praised Lungi Ngidi and Jansen for putting the pressure on the batsmen after he and Rabada had failed to take a wicket in the first hour.
Ngidi, South Africa's best bowler in the first Test, kept tight control and Olivier said Ngidi was unlucky not to take a wicket.
Jansen made the first breakthrough, having Mayank Agarwal caught behind after a 36-run opening stand with Rahul.
Olivier plunged India into trouble from which they never fully emerged by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls when the total was on 49.
South Africa again made a poor start with the bat, with Aiden Markram falling leg before wicket to Mohammed Shami for seven in the fourth over.
South African captain Dean Elgar (11 not out) and Keegan Petersen (14 not out) survived to the close, although Petersen was dropped by wicketkeeper Risabh Pant, lunging in front of first slip, off Jasprit Bumrah when he had 12.
"We're 1-0 down in the series. We'd like to win the series but we are not looking too far ahead," said Olivier.
"Our focus is on this Test match. If we bat big we'll be in a good position.
With inputs from AFP
