India vs South Africa 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Co look to create history

12:35 (IST)

India's enviable success on overseas tours gave rise to the debate whether they are currently the best side in the world. Reacting on the same, former South African pacer Morne Morkel said India are by far the best side as far as Test cricket is concerned.

"They (Team India) are by far the best team in the world today," Morkel said during Star Sports' post-match show after the first Test. The former South African pacer added that India have worked hard to support their team and that they can go and compete away from home.

12:22 (IST)

De Kock shocker 

Quinton de Kock dropped a bombshell after the first Test as he announced retirement from Test cricket at the age of 29. The keeper-batter was to miss the second and third Test in any case due to paternity leave but his retirement would weaken the Proteas Test side in long term.

12:10 (IST)

2nd Test preview:

With the Centurion Fortress finally breached and a maiden Test series victory on South African soil in sight, Virat Kohli-led Team India will have all to play for when they face-off against Dean Elgar’s South Africa, this time at Johannesburg’s 'Bullring' in the second and penultimate Test on Monday.

Still, despite all the dominance in Test cricket, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid will have a few questions lingering in their mind going into the second Test, especially those that concern the team’s middle-order.

12:06 (IST)

The fighting Test victory for India at the Wanderers in 2018 laid the foundation for Virat Kohli and Co to go ahead and secure famous away Test victories in Australia and England. Four years later, India stand on the cusp of a historic series win in South Africa and they could achieve it at the Wanderers 'Bullring'. South Africa, who lost the first Test of the three-match series by 113 runs, need to improve drastically in both, bowling and batting departments, to stand a chance against India. The visitors only need to continue the good work they have been doing for the last four years. Either way, we are in for a memorable Test match.

12:00 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2nd South Africa-India Test match. India are just one win away from a historic series win in South Africa. India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation, but are the clear favourites to clinch the trophy this time and the venue of the match, Johannesburg, has been a happing hunting ground for the visitors. Stay tuned for all the updates... 

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates: India are just one win away from a historic series win in South Africa. India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation, but are the clear favourites to clinch the trophy this time.

2nd Test preview: Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident his team can seal a historic Test series win in South Africa when they face the hosts in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

"It's a ground we all loving playing on and we are looking forward to it," said Kohli after India won the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs on Thursday.

The numbers bear out Kohli's optimism.

India have yet to be beaten in a Test match at South Africa's premier cricket stadium and have a record of two wins and three draws since their first tour of South Africa in 1992/93.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 2nd Test Match at Johannesburg, Day 1 latest updates

Despite the Wanderers being renowned as a ground favouring fast bowlers — which should have put India at a disadvantage on some of their earlier tours, before the emergence of their potent current pace bowling attack — India have performed consistently well in Johannesburg.

The ground holds particularly happy memories for some of the Indian touring party.

New coach Rahul Dravid made his first Test century in a drawn match in 1996/97 and ten years later captained India to their first Test win in South Africa.

Kohli gave a batting masterclass when he made 119 and 96 in a high-scoring draw in 2013/14 to enable India to set the hosts a seemingly impossible target of 458 runs to win.

In that match, though, South Africa came close to beating India for the only time in Johannesburg, making 450 for eight in a dramatic draw.

Kohli then led India to victory on a sub-standard pitch four seasons ago, a win he has highlighted as a "milestone" which gave the side the belief to follow up with a series win in Australia last January.

They also lead England 2-1 with the final Test — called off last year due to covid in the Indian camp — to be played later in 2022.

Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all made crucial runs on a pitch which was halted at one stage because conditions were regarded as dangerous, while Mohammed Shami, one of the heroes of the win in Centurion, took five for 28 in the second innings.

A series win in South Africa remains a final frontier for India, who now have the opportunity to wrap up an historic triumph with a match to spare.

Here are all the details about the second Test between South Africa and India.

When will the second Test between South Africa and India take place?

The second Test between India and South Africa will take place from 3-7 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Likely teams:

South Africa (from): Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Risabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA).

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA).

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: January 03, 2022 12:12:50 IST

Tags:

