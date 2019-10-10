-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Pune: Virat Kohli opts to bat; Umesh Yadav included for Hanuma Vihari
Date: Thursday, 10 October, 2019 09:13 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
09:08 (IST)
South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Proteas also make one change. Dane Piedt, the off-spinner is out and in comes Anrich Nortje, who will make his debut today.
-
09:06 (IST)
India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
-
09:02 (IST)
Toss report
Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first.
-
08:58 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch is dry despite all the rain because it was well covered. That dryness will assist spinners but the grass will hold the pitch on first day and it will be a good pitch to bat on on Day 1. There could be delayed start because of squishy outfield," says Sunil Gavaskar.
India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Virat Kohli: "Just one change to the playing XI. Looks like a hard wicket so good so Day 1 will be the best time to bat. With the grass on the pitch and the reverse option, we needed a seam option. Vihari misses out unfortunately and Umesh Yadav comes into the side."
"We always comeback," is what South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said ahead of the second match. He's pretty confident of his team's chances going into the match. Click here to read all what he had to say.
While we wait for toss and live action, you can catch up our new podcast 'Yorked' in which Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra speak about South Africa's readmission into cricket and their ties with Indian cricket. Click here to listen in.
WEATHER UPDATE: Pune has been experiencing rain for past few days and thunderstorms are expected on Day 1 as well. Click here to get the full update.
It will match 50 for Virat Kohli as Test captain. A win in second Test and 2-0 lead in series would be the best gift.
It will be Match No. 50 as Test Captain for @imVkohli when he takes the field in the 2nd Test against South Africa. Congratulations Skip! 👏👏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Itfw2BiJgG— BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2019
The first-ever Test match in Pune between India and Australia back in 2017 saw spinners dominating the contest which ended in just three days. Aussies' Steve O' Keefe picked six wickets in each of his innings while Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin shared 12 wickets in two innings between them. Can we expect more of spin playing a crucial part in this Test as well? Read the match preview by Jigar Mehta here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening day's action of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune.
Virat Kohli and Co have taken the 1-0 lead in the series by winning the first Test at Visakhapatnam. They will aim to dominate Day 1 of the second Test and eventually win the match and also clinch the Test series.
We will get you all the updates from the Test so stay tuned.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Pune, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli won the toss in his 50th Test as India captain and decided to bat first. India have called back Umesh Yadav in place of Hanuma Vihari.
Preview: Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.
Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.
It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.
It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.
It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.
Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.
The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.
The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.
Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.
In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.
As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: