Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Pune, Day 3: Proteas aim to fightback after losing early wickets
Date: Saturday, 12 October, 2019 09:03 IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Stumps
This over 15.0
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
Check out what Virat Kohli had to say about his seventh double:
Happy to get a daddy hundred: @imVkohli tells @RajalArora
The Indian captain spoke about his epic double century & picked his top two Test double hundreds in his career so far.
The Indian captain spoke about his epic double century & picked his top two Test double hundreds in his career so far.
Just in case you guys missed the action on Day 2, here's a recap of all the action as India piled on runs and later made early inroads into South Africa's batting.
Mayank Agarwal says Virat Kohli's double ton has put India in the driver's seat
"Definitely, it has put us in driver's seat and it's not just the amount of runs but at what pace those runs have come has made the huge difference," said Agarwal.
Click here to read the full report.
Virat Kohli says responsibility of captaincy propelled him towards big scores
"I struggled to get big scores initially but then as soon as I became captain then you invariably just think about the team all the time, you can't just think about your game. In that process you end up batting more than you can imagine that's been the mindset for a long time now," said Kohli.
Click here to read the full report.
In seventh heaven, Virat Kohli the captain takes another giant stride as a batting behemoth
At Pune’s MCA Stadium, on 11 October, Virat Kohli reached Test match batting seventh heaven: he hit his seventh Test double century – the most for an Indian, and the most for any captain; he became the fourth-fastest to 7000 Test runs; he also became India’s seventh-highest run-getter in Tests.
Read more here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third day of the second Test between India and South Africa.
Virat Kohli's sensational double hundred had propelled the team to a mammoth total of 601/5 in the first innings. Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 when he decided to declare the innings. Mayank Agarwal made a fine century while Ravindra Jadeja fell just nine runs short of his century. Before stumps on Day 2, India reduced South Africa to 36/3. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets while Mohammed Shami took a wicket. India will aim to put more misery on their opponents by picking early wickets on Day 3.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from the play.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Pune, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli's sensational double hundred had propelled the team to a mammoth total of 601/5 in the first innings. Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 when he decided to declare the innings. Mayank Agarwal made a fine century while Ravindra Jadeja fell just nine runs short of his century. Before stumps on Day 2, India reduced South Africa to 36/3. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets while Mohammed Shami took a wicket.
Day 2 report: Virat Kohli scored a career-best 254 not out and moved past 7,000 Test runs to help India take command on Day 2 of the second match of the series against South Africa on Friday.
Largely thanks to its captain's seventh double-century in tests, India declared their first innings on 601-5 and had reduced the Proteas to 36-3 after 15 overs by stumps.
South Africa, already 1-0 behind in the series, were trailing by 565 runs.
Kohli moved ahead of compatriots Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who each scored six, and into joint-fourth on the list for most test double-centuries — level with Wally Hammond (England) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka).
Kohli's score surpassed his previous best — 243 against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017 — and included 33 fours as well as two sixes.
Kohli put on 225 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (91) off only 237 balls on a painful day's play for the the South African attack. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1-196) left the field because of an injured shoulder and went to the local hospital for scans.
"The way they batted, we were able to get 600 on the board," said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. "Both Kohli and Jadeja made it look so easy."
Jadeja scored his 12th test half-century and hit eight fours as well as two sixes. India accelerated toward a declaration after tea and despite a triple-century being on the horizon, Kohli called a halt to the innings on his partner's dismissal.
In reply, South Africa was stunned by Umesh Yadav, who dismissed openers Aiden Markram (0) and Dean Elgar (6) within four overs.
Mohammed Shami (1-3) then removed Temba Bavuma (8) as India ran through the Proteas' top order.
Theunis de Bruyn (20 not out) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (2 not out) were unbeaten at end of play.
Earlier, Kohli reached his 26th Test hundred off 173 deliveries and put on 178 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahane (59).
On day one, Mayank Agarwal (108) notched up his second test century.
India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: