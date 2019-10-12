India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Pune, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli's sensational double hundred had propelled the team to a mammoth total of 601/5 in the first innings. Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 when he decided to declare the innings. Mayank Agarwal made a fine century while Ravindra Jadeja fell just nine runs short of his century. Before stumps on Day 2, India reduced South Africa to 36/3. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets while Mohammed Shami took a wicket.

Day 2 report: Virat Kohli scored a career-best 254 not out and moved past 7,000 Test runs to help India take command on Day 2 of the second match of the series against South Africa on Friday.

Largely thanks to its captain's seventh double-century in tests, India declared their first innings on 601-5 and had reduced the Proteas to 36-3 after 15 overs by stumps.

South Africa, already 1-0 behind in the series, were trailing by 565 runs.

Kohli moved ahead of compatriots Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who each scored six, and into joint-fourth on the list for most test double-centuries — level with Wally Hammond (England) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka).

Kohli's score surpassed his previous best — 243 against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017 — and included 33 fours as well as two sixes.

Kohli put on 225 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (91) off only 237 balls on a painful day's play for the the South African attack. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1-196) left the field because of an injured shoulder and went to the local hospital for scans.

"The way they batted, we were able to get 600 on the board," said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. "Both Kohli and Jadeja made it look so easy."

Jadeja scored his 12th test half-century and hit eight fours as well as two sixes. India accelerated toward a declaration after tea and despite a triple-century being on the horizon, Kohli called a halt to the innings on his partner's dismissal.

In reply, South Africa was stunned by Umesh Yadav, who dismissed openers Aiden Markram (0) and Dean Elgar (6) within four overs.

Mohammed Shami (1-3) then removed Temba Bavuma (8) as India ran through the Proteas' top order.

Theunis de Bruyn (20 not out) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (2 not out) were unbeaten at end of play.

Earlier, Kohli reached his 26th Test hundred off 173 deliveries and put on 178 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahane (59).

On day one, Mayank Agarwal (108) notched up his second test century.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AP