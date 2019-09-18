-
liveBAN149/4 (17.4 ovr) R/R : 8.56ZIMYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveIRE168/5 (18.4 ovr) R/R : 9.13NEDYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveSA38/1 (5.3 ovr) R/R : 7.17INDYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingSCONED
venueThe Village, Malahide, DublinSep 19th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
-
upcomingUSAPNG
venueCentral Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, FloridaSep 19th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGZIM
venueZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, ChattogramSep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWAUSW
venueKensington Oval, Bridgetown, BarbadosSep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingKORWJPNW
venueYeonhui Cricket GroundSep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
-
upcomingCHNWHKW
venueYeonhui Cricket GroundSep 19th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNAGMAN
venueTo Be ConfirmedSep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingGUJBEN
venueTo Be ConfirmedSep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingTNRAJ
venueTo Be ConfirmedSep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsWIW97/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.85AUSW98/1 (14.3 ovr) R/R: 6.85Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsWIW106/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30AUSW108/4 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 5.84Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsWIW180/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.60AUSW182/2 (31.1 ovr) R/R: 5.85Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsNAM121/10 (46.0 ovr) R/R: 2.63USA122/5 (31.2 ovr) R/R: 3.91USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
-
resultsSCO193/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.65IRE194/6 (17.4 ovr) R/R: 11.15Ireland beat Scotland by 4 wickets
-
resultsAFG164/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.20BAN139/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 7.13Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
-
resultsAFG197/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.85ZIM169/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.45Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20I at Mohali: Chahar strikes, Hendricks falls after quick start
Date: Wednesday, 18 September, 2019 19:24 IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Play in Progress
This over 5.3
- 2
- 0
- 4
batsman
- 32 (20)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 0
- 0 (2)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 7 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 18 (2.3)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
7 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 4.2
Temba Bavuma 0(2)
Quinton de Kock 7(8)
|
31/1 (3.5 over)
Reeza Hendricks 6 (11) SR: S.R (54.55)
c Washington Sundar b Deepak Chahar
South Africa in India 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
19:19 (IST)
OUT! Hendricks departs, chipping the ball straight to mid on! Never looked settled at the crease, and now departs for 6. SA 31/1
Hendricks c Sundar b Chahar 6(11)
-
18:41 (IST)
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c,wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
-
18:35 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
-
18:31 (IST)
India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl first
After 5 overs,South Africa 32/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 26 , Temba Bavuma 0)
Sundar brought back in the fifth over, and the offie keeps De Kock guessing as the SA skipper looks to hammer the ball around. His disciplined approach in this over results in just one run coming off it.
Finally, a sigh of relief for India. However, for me, despite the wicket, if has been a good start in the powerplay for South Africa. Their batsmen have enjoyed the pace of this Mohali pitch. The ball is coming on to the bat nicely and De Kock has timed it beautifully thus far.
After 4 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 25 , Temba Bavuma 0)
De Kock's boundary fest continues in Chahar's second over, steering the ball through point off the first delivery to collect his fifth four. Single off each of the next three deliveries. Chahar then gets the breakthrough as Hendricks chips the ball straight to Sundar at mid on, bringing T20I debutant Temba Bavuma to the crease. Seven runs and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Hendricks departs, chipping the ball straight to mid on! Never looked settled at the crease, and now departs for 6. SA 31/1
Hendricks c Sundar b Chahar 6(11)
FOUR! De Kock's collecting boundaries for fun now! Steers this through point does the South African captain. SA 28/0
It's a new look South African team and in batting the onus is on the likes of de Kock and Miller to guide the newcomers to tackle these conditions. I am also looking forward to see Rassie van der Dussen batting in these Indian pitches. He was by far the best South African batsman in the World Cup. Played with a lot of flair.
After 3 overs,South Africa 24/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 5 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 19)
Navdeep Saini brought in place of Sundar for the third over, the Delhi pacer is off to a forgettable start, getting hit for three boundaries in a row by the South African skipper, with the lightning quick outfield aiding the well-timed strokes. Hendricks however, is beaten by a jaffa off the last delivery, measuring 144 clicks. 13 off the over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for de Kock and an expensive start for Navdeep Saini, this time the SA skipper driving it past extra cover and the lightning quick outfield doing the rest. IND 19/0
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for de Kock and an expensive start for Navdeep Saini, this time the SA skipper driving it past extra cover and the lightning quick outfield doing the rest. IND 19/0
FOUR! Full and well outside off along with the extra pace, the bottom edge off de Kock's bat results in the ball flying away towards the third man fence for an easy boundary for QDK. SA 15/0
After 2 overs,South Africa 11/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 5 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 6)
Medium pace from the other end, with Deepak Chahar bowling the second over. Single to the SA skipper of the first delivery followed by a couple of beautiful deliveries to Hendricks. The right-hander then works the ball behind square leg to collect his first boundary off the fourth delivery. Five off the over.
FOUR! Slightly back of length and outside leg, Hendricks glances this behind square to collect his first boundary. SA 11/0
After 1 over,South Africa 6/0 ( Reeza Hendricks 1 , Quinton de Kock (C) (W) 5)
Kohli opts to start off with a spinner, tossing the ball over to Sundar. Hendricks gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery, before de Kock drives the ball through the cover region off the very next delivery to collect the first boundary of the match. Single to QDK off the last delivery.
FOUR! Cracking drive from de Kock, piercing the gap between cover and extra cover! SA 5/0
Right then, we have Washington Sundar starting off with the ball in hand. Skipper Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, the latter on strike for the first ball of the match. And India's long home season finally is underway...
From India's point of view, I am delighted to see Shreyas Iyer back in India's T20I playing XI. He was there in the squad in West Indies but didn't get a game. But in the subsequent three-match ODI series, the Mumbai youngster scored 71 and 65 in two innings. Looks like those knocks have now pushed him ahead of Manish Pandey in India's T20I scheme of things.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c,wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Following the washout in Dharamshala, India finally commence their home season here at Mohali. The weather looks absolutely fine. However, it has been a humid day and I believe dew will be a big factor here. And that's why India have decided to chase. Though, with quite a few pace-bowling all-rounders in their line-up, South Africa shouldn't mind the wet bowl.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
Quinton de Kock, South Africa captain: Everything's a bit new for me at the moment, but I'm enjoying it. New experience for me. Making sure youngsters are learning from us seniors who have played extensively here. We've got three debutants: Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma at three.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Looks like a fresh wicket. Surface looks pretty dry. It's a great chasing ground. Very difficult to defend here. Squad pretty similar to previous series. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed miss out.
Here's the pitch report by Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar:
Shaun Pollock: Highest score of 206. Average of 185. Looks quite dry, but doesn't turn much here.
Sunil Gavaskar: This time we don't see any green at all. Not the kind of green that would excite fast bowlers. But the ball should come on to the bat nicely. Really looks hard, and there are cracks in the middle although that isn't likely to make much of an impact. I would field first here.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are off to a flying start after being put in to bat against Zimbabwe in Match 4 of the ongoing T20I tri-series at Chattogram. Follow the full match scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary here.
Here's a quick look at what's in store as far as the weather at Chandigarh is concerned during the second T20I between India and South Africa.
Weather had earlier played spoilsport in Dharamsala, washing the first T20I out without a single ball being bowled.
In the Indian domestic circuit, Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Delhi squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins shortly after the third India-South Africa T20I. Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan though, has opted out of the 50-over event.
Read the full report here.
Putting in the hard yards before the big battle
Training ✅#TeamIndia all set for 2nd T20I against South Africa #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Voqlg4mVRL— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019
Rishabh Pant will have to be a lot more careful with his shot selection the next time he walks out to bat, after receiving warnings from both head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
His performance will be one of the more keenly observed sub-plots in the second T20I, which takes place at Mohali today. More on that here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. The three-match series is still 0-0 with the opening match at Dharamsala getting washed out without even the toss taking place.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Mohali Latest Updates: De Kock's boundary fest continues in Chahar's second over, steering the ball through point off the first delivery to collect his fifth four. Single off each of the next three deliveries. Chahar then gets the breakthrough as Hendricks chips the ball straight to Sundar at mid on, bringing T20I debutant Temba Bavuma to the crease. Seven runs and a wicket from the over.
2nd T20I preview: India take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Punjab.
Rains played spoilsport in the first T20I at Dharamsala as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The action now moves on to Mohali and the two teams would be looking to draw first blood. It's a litmus test for the inexperienced pace bowling attack in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The trio of Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed had impressed in the West Indies series where India clean-swept the hosts 3-0. As per the forecast, there is no threat of rain and the conditions are expected to be warm and humid.
Navdeep had a brilliant debut while Chahar impressed with his swing. This is their chance to build on those performances in the Caribbean and take one step forward towards staking a claim in the T20 side.
It will be a challenge for the pacers and the Proteas have already sorted out their strategies. Assistant batting coach Lance Klusener has said that they will look to take advantage of the inexperience in the pace attack.
“Looking at the Indian team, that [inexperienced bowling attack] is an area we are going to take advantage of just as I suppose, you look at opposing teams and at areas, which you can take advantage of,” Klusener had said on the eve of the Dharamsala T20I.
“They are great cricketers and we are not taking anything away from that and our focus will be on ourselves and little areas that we can take advantage and maybe that’s one of them,” he added.
Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will be battling it out for the opening slot while Rishabh Pant would be looking to forge consistency with flamboyance.
South Africa, on the other hand, has the exuberance of youth backed by the experience of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. They would be looking to help the youngsters with all the experience gained while playing in the IPL.
They have some exciting batsmen in Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen who will form the support system of the pivots De Kock and Miller. India would be looking to exploit South Africa's weak spot that is their inexperienced spin department consisting of Tabraiz Shamsi, who has played 14 T20Is and averaged 38.70 with 10 wickets and an economy rate of 7.74, and Linde and Bjorn Fortuin who are yet to play a T20I.
While South Africa are looking to bounce back from World Cup disappointment and build for the future, India would be looking to continue the momentum from the Caribbean and figure out the ideal team combination.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde
Updated Date: