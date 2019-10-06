-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5 at Visakhapatnam: Bavuma, de Bruyn fall in quick succession
Date: Sunday, 06 October, 2019 09:49 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 13.4
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 7 (32)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 0 (7)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 8 (7)
- M X 3
- W X 1
- 3 (4)
- M X 2
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 2.1 ) R/R: 0
Aiden Markram 0(6)
Faf du Plessis 0(7)
|
20/3 (11.3 over)
Temba Bavuma 0 (2) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Mohammed Shami
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
09:43 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Now Bavuma's gone, the ball staying a touch low and beating Bavuma's defence, the batsman losing his balance and getting floored in the process. He departs for a two-ball duck. South Africa falling apart early on the final day. SA 20/3
Bavuma b Shami 0(2)
-
09:38 (IST)
BOWLED EM! De Bruyn chops the ball onto his stumps to knock the middle pole over as Ravichandran Ashwin collects his 350th Test wicket in the process! SA 19/2
De Bruyn b Ashwin 10(25)
-
08:07 (IST)
A very warm welcome to one and all for Day five of the first Test match between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. It was a run-fest on Saturday, with a total of 380 runs being scored, thanks to Rohit Sharma's century and Cheteshwar Pujara's knock of 81. That guided them to 323-4 when they declared, setting up the Proteas a target of 395.
They have already lost Dean Elgar. Can Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn give some hope for the visitors?
After 13 overs,South Africa 20/3 ( Aiden Markram 7 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)
Markram faces Ashwin with a slip, short leg and a silly point in place. Maiden over for the off spinner.
That looks like a good plan!
Ishant, Shami and Ashwin all wearing a sleeve on their arm, largely to to prevent the sweat tricking down the arm. India keen to get this ball to reverse swing. #INDvSA— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 6, 2019
After 12 overs,South Africa 20/3 ( Aiden Markram 7 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)
Markram guides the ball through point off the second delivery to collect a single. Bavuma departs off the next ball, which stays low and beats the batsman’s defence to make a mess of the furniture. India on top early in the morning session of the final day. Meanwhile, du Plessis walks out to bat. Just one off the over along the wicket.
Keeps low and bowled him. Dream start this for India... two wickets in two overs. For a short batsman, Bavuma really can’t get down quickly enough. Has been playing for high bounce throughout.. even in the first innings. Lack of adaptation and experience.
BOWLED EM! Now Bavuma's gone, the ball staying a touch low and beating Bavuma's defence, the batsman losing his balance and getting floored in the process. He departs for a two-ball duck. South Africa falling apart early on the final day. SA 20/3
Bavuma b Shami 0(2)
After 11 overs,South Africa 19/2 ( Aiden Markram 6 , Temba Bavuma 0)
Spin from the other end, with Ashwin bowling the next over. Close shave for Markram in the second delivery, getting an edge that deflects off Saha’s pad and falls out of slip fielder Rahane’s reach. De Bruyn however, doesn’t quite have the same luck as Markram, chopping the ball onto his middle stump off the penultimate delivery to depart for 10, bringing Bavuma to the crease. Ashwin, meanwhile, completes 350 Test wickets.
BOWLED EM! De Bruyn chops the ball onto his stumps to knock the middle pole over as Ravichandran Ashwin collects his 350th Test wicket in the process! SA 19/2
De Bruyn b Ashwin 10(25)
After 10 overs,South Africa 18/1 ( Aiden Markram 5 , Theunis de Bruyn 10)
Seven off the first over of the day, bowled by Shami, including a boundary to De Bruyn off the third delivery.
Markram and De Bruyn back at the crease, with Kohli tossing the ball over to Shami at the start of the final day’s play. Tough battle ahead for the Proteas batsmen.
Big day for both the teams
Bring on Day 5 🙌🙌💪#TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/eJQs5EUMBC— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2019
There is no gainsaying the fact that class has no substitute. However, there always comes a time when players of class need to be bid a formal goodbye, because they can’t occupy space in the team at the cost of another player who is in form. Read more from Austin Coutinho here.
South Africa's most experienced pacer Vernon Philander said on Saturday that his team is still "within a shot" of winning the first Test against India and backed his batsmen to emulate their first innings effort on day five.
Read more here.
On a scratchy pitch, it was just sheer class and domination by India’s No 3, much like the phase in the 2012 Hyderabad Test against New Zealand, when Pujara went from 60 to 100 in 34 balls or the 2017 Bangladesh Test on the same venue when India were pushing for a declaration, he went after the bowling from ball one and ended up with an unbeaten 54 off 58 with a hooked six of Taskin Ahmed.
Read more from Sandipan Banerjee here.
Rohit Sharma became the first player to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in India in Tests, going past Everton Weeks, Rahul Dravid and Andy Flower.
Read more stats from Day 4 here.
Rohit Sharma created history after he slammed his second consecutive century in his first Test match as opener for India. Read reactions from cricketing world on Rohit's twin centuries.
Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in first Test which is headed for an exciting final day. Read the full report here.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 5 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates:
The hosts declared their second innings on 323 for four in the final session of day four in Visakhapatnam.
South Africa were 11 for one at stumps with Aiden Markram, on three, and Theunis de Bruyn, on five, at the crease.
The visitors need another 384 runs and India nine wickets on the final day to get ahead in the three-match series.
"We picked up a crucial wicket, so as a team we are happy with the way things went today and hope to start off well (tomorrow)," Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 81 in India's second innings, told reporters.
"It will not be easy to bat on this pitch on day five, with a little more assistance for the spinners. And with variable bounce, even the fast bowlers will come into play."
Ravindra Jadeja struck early after trapping first-innings centurion Dean Elgar for two in the fourth over of the innings.
The left-handed Elgar, who made 160 in the first innings, was given not out by the on-field umpire only for India to get the decision overturned with a TV review.
Markram and de Bruyn then played out the remaining overs from spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja until bad light forced the extended play -- to make up for lost time due to thunderstorm on day one -- to be called off.
Sharma, who made 176 in India's first innings of 502 for seven declared, is the first batsman to hit two tons in his first match as a Test opener.
He also hit 13 sixes, the most in a Test match, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12.
Sharma put on 169 with Pujara to frustrate South Africa after the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal for seven.
"The way Rohit was playing allowed me to settle down. Only he can play such shots on this track," said Pujara.
"Our partnership between lunch and tea was crucial. Our communication was good as we have batted together a lot in Under-19 cricket. It was enjoyable to watch his batting from the non-striker's end."
Proteas in good spirit
Pujara was trapped lbw by Vernon Philander after he completed his 21st Test half-century.
Sharma survived a reprieve on 50 when he was caught at the boundary off Dane Piedt. Replays indicated that fielder Senuran Muthusamy's foot had touched the rope.
He was finally stumped off Keshav Maharaj as he attempted a big hit.
Jadeja hit a 32-ball 40 before being bowled by paceman Kagiso Rabada.
Maharaj struck before lunch, grabbing the key wicket of Agarwal, who hit 215 in the first innings, but the bowlers then struggled.
Earlier, Ashwin completed a haul of seven wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 431 in the morning session.
Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Rabada, leaving the Proteas 71 runs behind.
Philander said South Africa are confident of a good show come Sunday.
"We have had a really good first innings with the bat. The guys are in good spirits. It is going to be a challenge but one we look forward to," said the fast bowler.
"There is no game that is a safe game. The batters are looking in good form and hopefully we can get a good start tomorrow."
Elgar was the hero of the South African innings with his 12th century that revived the tourists' batting after they had slipped to 63 for four.
His century partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis, who made 55, and Quinton de Kock, who hit 111, were key to the Proteas fightback.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: