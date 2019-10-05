-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit takes hosts to 35/1 at lunch
Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 11:37 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Lunch
This over 14.0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 2
batsman
- 25 (33)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 2
- 2 (20)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 2 (4)
- M X 3
- W X 0
- 31 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
14 ( 6.0 ) R/R: 2.33
Cheteshwar Pujara 2(20)
Rohit Sharma 11(16)
|
21/1 (8 over)
Mayank Agarwal 7 (31) SR: S.R (22.58)
c Faf du Plessis b Keshav Maharaj
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
11:09 (IST)
OUT! Maharaj has got Mayank with a lovely off spinner, which pitches on the off stump and turns away from Mayank, taking his outside edge to Faf du Plessis at first slip. The first innings double century maker is out for just 7 in second innings. Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7(31)
-
10:28 (IST)
After 131.2 overs,South Africa 431/10 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33)
SA bowled out, finally. India have a decent lead of 71 runs. Great fight from the visitors, something which no one expected, to be honest. But they have brought this match to a very interesting point. How much does India think is enough on this track as the pitch becomes tougher to bat on? We will be back with India's second innings in quick time.
-
10:26 (IST)
OUT! Finally, the last wicket falls and India have bowled Proteas out for 431. Ashwin gets his seventh. Rabada went too deep in his crease and was right in front of the stumps when ball hit his pads. Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15(17)
-
09:54 (IST)
OUT! Here comes the wicket, Ashwin tossed it up to Maharaj who was beaten on a similar delivery one ball earlier, this time he danced down the track and hit it to wide of long on where Mayank Agarwal was placed just for this kind of shot. Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9(31)
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.
R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.
After 14 overs,India 35/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Lunch, Day 4! India lead by 106 runs.
In the last over of the session, Maharaj looked to pitch it around the off stump line. The second ball of the over rose up from good length as Rohit looked to punch it on back foot, the ball took the edge and flew between point and cover but luckily there was no one there. Pujara is also off the mark. India gaining dominance again. Next session very, very important for both the teams. We will be back at 12.10 pm.
After 13 overs,India 32/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Rabada continues. Pujara is yet get off the mark but he is looking in good shape. He loves defending the ball, hear the sound off the ball hitting the middle part of his bat and that is exactly what is happening right now.
After 12 overs,India 32/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Maharaj continues, same plan, the middle and leg stump line and looking to draw Rohit forward. Rohit equally good, not being afraid to do what his instincts tell him. Maharaj erred in length on the last ball and Rohit smashed him for a six to end the over. Lead is now over 100 runs.
SIX! Poor ball from Maharaj, short in length and Rohit hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
India lost their first wicket and it was a delivery that reared up from length... off spin. Shows the first signs of breaking up this pitch although we still have to wait if the turn is quicker.
Additionally, atleast India will be relieved its not Rohit. He is the accelerator, or atleast that's the role he has been picked for. For all Sehwag comparisons, the impact in second innings was most important.
After 11 overs,India 24/1 ( Rohit Sharma 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Rohit Sharma's intent and approach in this innings must be appreciated. He has looked to rotate strike, play his shots. Something which he does in white ball cricket. Like he said a few days back, he is just looking to bat, not thinking of which format he is playing in. Pujara, meanwhile, getting his eye in.
After 10 overs,India 23/1 ( Rohit Sharma 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Maharaj bowling middle and leg line to Rohit, who is trying to reach to pitch of the ball to play it. There is a gully (on his knees), first slip and silly point in place. Pujara brave enough to play a back foot punch. Batting with soft grip which is always a good idea against the hard new ball.
After 9 overs,India 22/1 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Right then Rabada comes into the attack. Brings one in to Rohit after bowling two outside the off stump line. Pujara gets the feel off the leather on his bat as well with a solid defence.
After 8 overs,India 21/1 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , )
Maharaj continues. Outside edge off Rohit's bat, he played a forward defence but his off stump could be visible. Need to be careful about that as one odd ball can stay low and may spin big as well. But Maharaj is still a happy bowler has he has removed the other opener, the double ton maker in the first innings. Mayank must be gutted for having played out in hands of Maharaj. Cheteshwar Pujara joins Rohit.
OUT! Maharaj has got Mayank with a lovely off spinner, which pitches on the off stump and turns away from Mayank, taking his outside edge to Faf du Plessis at first slip. The first innings double century maker is out for just 7 in second innings. Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7(31)
FOUR! Intelligent shot from Mayank. He covers his stumps and sweeps Maharaj for four runs to fine leg.
After 7 overs,India 16/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 3 , Rohit Sharma 13)
Good over from Philander. Just 2 off it. Mayank looking solid against him. Not trying anything flashy against the fast bowler.
After 6 overs,India 14/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 1 , Rohit Sharma 13)
Agarwal gets off the mark against Maharaj finally. Close shave for Rohit as de Kock quickly clipped the bails off thinking Rohit was inches out of the crease. But Rohit was inside the crease. Rohit hits Maharaj for a six on the last ball. He is looking to hit spinner for runs in this innings right from the start.
SIX! Rohit is going to attack it seems, he sweeps Maharaj for a six over deep square leg area for a maximum.
After 5 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Rohit Sharma 6)
Philander continues to attack the stumps. Mayank has faced 18 deliveries now without getting off the mark but he has not looked in any sort of trouble as such. Just trying to negate the effect of the new ball and disciplined line from Philander.
After 4 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Rohit Sharma 6)
Lovely cover drive from Rohit to start the over but it was cut off by Bavuma at covers. Two off the over from Maharaj. He would not mind better fielding effort by his fielders as de Bruyne misfielded once in the over.
After 3 overs,India 4/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Rohit Sharma 4)
Mayank beaten again. Ball goes past his edge again off Philander. One of the deliveries stay low. Philander continues to tease him around the off stump. He is consistently attacking the off stump, making Mayank play the deliveries as much as possible. This is a good plan from South Africa. Mayank is very alert.
After 2 overs,India 4/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Rohit Sharma 4)
Faf du Plessis is not spending much time to bring on the spinners. He has Maharaj from the other end. Rabada is not on the field. Maybe for that reason. Rohit gets off the mark with a boundary.
FOUR! That was a good shot, Rohit tricked Maharaj, he looked to danced down and bowled a half tracker, Rohit adjusted quickly, went on back foot and hit it for four runs to cow corner
After 1 over,India 0/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 0 , Rohit Sharma 0)
Philander begins proceedings. First ball down the leg stump line. Philander then concentrates on the off stump channel and brings it in to Mayank, who defended well. He takes one away from the same length and missed the edge by a milimeter. Maiden to start with.
Lot of bowling changes for India this morning and not sure if that has worked. Muthusamy has played his role well and in turn, whatever has happened since day 3, South Africa have played themselves into a handsome position of getting 13 points for an overseas draw.
Now, the bigger question is if India will force the pace. And if they do, when and by how much. Because of the slow turn, they will need a lot of overs to bowl South Africa out as well. Will WTC points be a consideration? Because if India draw this Test, that's 17 points lost at home. This is very very interesting and exactly how WTC was supposed to play out.
Alright, Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal - begin second innings. Lead is 71 runs. Vernon Philander, right arm fast medium, will bowl the first over. Mayank to face. A slip and a gully in place.
How Elgar and De Kock's fightback could affect India's decision-making
Doubt India will want to make much of a bold declaration if the pitch hasn't broken up enough and given how well Elgar and de Kock batted on it.— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) October 5, 2019
That is, if South Africa don't shock them with a bowling performance as good as their batting performance!#INDvSA
After 131.2 overs,South Africa 431/10 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33)
SA bowled out, finally. India have a decent lead of 71 runs. Great fight from the visitors, something which no one expected, to be honest. But they have brought this match to a very interesting point. How much does India think is enough on this track as the pitch becomes tougher to bat on? We will be back with India's second innings in quick time.
OUT! Finally, the last wicket falls and India have bowled Proteas out for 431. Ashwin gets his seventh. Rabada went too deep in his crease and was right in front of the stumps when ball hit his pads. Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15(17)
After 131 overs,South Africa 431/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33 , Kagiso Rabada 15)
Alright, Ishant is back into the attack. He starts off with a bouncer. Rabada ducked. Took a single on the next ball to give strike to Muthusamy. He hit him for four runs on the last ball. SA trail by 71.
Kohli will be getting increasingly impatient now
Very handy runs these for SA. India continue to be generous to the tail.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 5, 2019
FOUR! Muthusamy hits this to long on off Ishant. Fuller in length from the fast bowler and Muthusamy drove it to the long on region
After 130 overs,South Africa 426/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 29 , Kagiso Rabada 14)
Jadeja continues and he has pulled his length back a bit. Good over from him. A maiden. Proteas now trail just by 76 runs. India need this last wicket as soon as possible.
After 129 overs,South Africa 426/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 29 , Kagiso Rabada 14)
Good review by Kohli. Ashwin's quicker one to Rabada hit him on the top of back knee and Indians appealed. Umpire's call on ball hitting the stumps saved the batsman. Good review because Indians did not look interested to take it but Kohli went for it. The review is not lost as it was umpire's call in the end Rabada then collected two boundaries to add salt to India's wounds.
FOUR! Fuller again from Ashwin and Rabada smashes this past the bowler for four runs straight down the ground
After 128 overs,South Africa 418/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 29 , Kagiso Rabada 6)
Jadeja continues. Spin from both the ends. Muthusamy not leaving any opportunity to score boundaries now knowing this is the last pair for visitors in first innings.
FOUR! Muthusamy gets one more full length delivery, this time from Jadeja and he smashes this to deep extra cover for four runs
After 127 overs,South Africa 409/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 25 , Kagiso Rabada 5)
Yes, change of ends for Ashwin. Maybe to do with rough areas and left-handed batsmen. Muthusamy drives him for four as Ashwin went too fuller. He is batting really well. SA now trailing by 93 runs. The last pair will look to reduce the deficit as much as possible.
FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Muthusamy, tossed up by Ashwin and the left-handed batsman took full use of it.
After 126 overs,South Africa 405/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 21 , Kagiso Rabada 5)
Jadeja replaces Ashwin. Ashwin should have got more overs in his first spell as he was looking good and had just taken a wicket or maybe change of ends for him in the next over. Let's see.
After 125 overs,South Africa 402/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 19 , Kagiso Rabada 4)
Ishant replaces Shami. He has a good record against left-handed batsmen and with Rabada and Muthusamy both left-handed, he thinks he has a chance to get the last wicket. But Rabada has instead hit him for four runs. Proteas now have brought 400 up on the board.
FOUR! Rabada gets off the mark with a boundary. On his legs and he easily finds the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on to get four runs and take the Proteas past 400.
After 124 overs,South Africa 397/9 ( Senuran Muthusamy 18 , Kagiso Rabada 0)
Ashwin has delivered in this over. Maharaj had not other way to tackle the spin than to take on Ashwin. The spinner read it correctly and has now got his sixth wicket. Last man for SA, Kagiso Rabada, has joined Muthusamy in the middle.
OUT! Here comes the wicket, Ashwin tossed it up to Maharaj who was beaten on a similar delivery one ball earlier, this time he danced down the track and hit it to wide of long on where Mayank Agarwal was placed just for this kind of shot. Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9(31)
After 123 overs,South Africa 395/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 16 , Keshav Maharaj 9)
Shami continues and the first ball almost clipped the off stump. Bowled a snoter to Muthusamy which definitely woke up the left-handed batsman. Just 1 off the over.
After 122 overs,South Africa 394/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 15 , Keshav Maharaj 9)
Ashwin continues. Using all his variations but has not got the length right today till now. Just 2 overs old. Will only get better. But India the two wickets quickly.
After 121 overs,South Africa 393/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 14 , Keshav Maharaj 9)
Shami bowls a short tracker and width given too, Maharaj cuts it for four. But after that he came back strongly, better length and looked to bring it in. Then bowled a jaffa on the last ball, taking it away from the right-handed Maharaj from the same length.
In the last over of the session, Maharaj looked to pitch it around the off stump line. The second ball of the over rose up from good length as Rohit looked to punch it on back foot, the ball took the edge and flew between point and cover but lucking there was no one there. Pujara is also off the mark. India gaining dominance again. Next session very, very important for both the teams. We will be back at 12.10 pm.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
