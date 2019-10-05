Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma slams 2nd consecutive ton

Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 15:42 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Play In Progress

India
502/7 & 214/2 OV : (55.0) RR.(3.89)
South Africa
431/10 OV : (131.2) RR.(3.29)

This over 55.0

  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 1
  • 1(1LB)
  • 1

batsman

Rohit Sharma

  • 107 (142)
  • 4s X 10
  • 6s X 4

Ravindra Jadeja

  • 9 (9)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Vernon Philander

  • 21 (12)
  • M X 5
  • W X 1

Keshav Maharaj

  • 78 (17)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

24 ( 4.0 ) R/R: 6

Ravindra Jadeja 9(9)

Rohit Sharma 14(15)

190/2 (51 over)

Cheteshwar Pujara 81 (148) SR: S.R (54.73)

lbw b Vernon Philander

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma slams 2nd consecutive ton

Highlights

15:41 (IST)

After 55 overs,India 214/2 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)

Maharaj back on as well. So spin from both the ends. The lead is not 282 runs. How much is Kohli targeting. How much does he think Proteas can chase on Day 5 pitch? His mind answering all these questions right now. 

Full Scorecard
15:39 (IST)

Did you know?

Rohit Sharma is the first player to score two tons in a Test in maiden outing as an opener.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:39 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:38 (IST)

2nd century for Rohit in the Test... joins a select group of batsmen to do it and a super select group to do as opener, the other being Sunil Gavaskar. He now averages 276* as Test opener... who knew? 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
15:38 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:36 (IST)

After 54 overs,India 210/2 ( Rohit Sharma 105 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)

Piedt returns to the attack. He has been good in the second innings but not good enough. Inconsistency in length is back and Rohit taking full use of that. 

Full Scorecard
15:36 (IST)

Indian openers with a ton in both the innings of a Test:

Sunil Gavaskar v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971
Sunil Gavaskar v Pakistan, Karachi, 1978
Sunil Gavaskar v West Indies, Kolkata, 1978
Rohit Sharma v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:36 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:34 (IST)

FOUR! Now that is a sweep shot pulled off brilliantly by Rohit against Piedt, four to fine leg 

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

After 53 overs,India 204/2 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

What a year this is turning out to be for Rohit Sharma. Five centuries in ODI World Cup and now he strikes two centuries in his first Test match as opener for India. A dream run but so much hard work has been put behind this. Jadeja survives LBW appeal on last ball. Proteas went upstairs but to no use.   

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma. Back to back centuries for the 'Hitman'. Brilliant effort from India's new opener!

Full Scorecard
15:26 (IST)

FOUR! Classic Rohit Sharma, short in length and Rohit punched it on back foot for four runs. He goes to 98. 

Full Scorecard
15:26 (IST)

After 52 overs,India 197/2 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)

Well, Jadeja, who has come in at No 4, was late to respond to Rohit's call for a quick single and he almost fell short of the crease. But he hits a massive six two balls later. This is why he has come in at 4 and not Kohli. 

Full Scorecard
15:25 (IST)

SIX! Nailed it! Jadeja has come in at 4 and he has come in with a objective. This six fulfills that. It goes sailing over deep mid-wicket

Full Scorecard
15:21 (IST)

After 51 overs,India 190/2 ( Rohit Sharma 93 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

Philander gets Pujara. That was a bad review. A batsman knows where his off stump is and Rohit could have guided him about where the ball pitched and about deviation. But the review is now lost. Had Pujara not been in 80s, he would not have taken it. But that is not an explanation really. 

Full Scorecard
15:20 (IST)

OUT! Pujara is gone, and he has wasted a review as well. Philander trapped him right in front of the off stump but after a short chat with Rohit, he decided to go for review. That was hitting top of the stumps. Pujara walks back for 81. 
Pujara lbw b Philander 81(148)

Full Scorecard
15:13 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 187/1 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , Cheteshwar Pujara 81)

Piedt to share the ball with Philander and he is bowling short. Is hit for a four by Rohit and then for a six by Pujara. 11 off the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:12 (IST)

SIX! Another short ball from Piedt and Pujara this time goes on back foot and hammers it for six in the leg side. 

Full Scorecard
15:11 (IST)

FOUR! Piedt bowls from the other and pitches it short, Rohit pulls it away for four runs to deep square leg

Full Scorecard
15:10 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 176/1 ( Rohit Sharma 85 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)

Philander resumes proceedings. De Kock standing up to the stumps for Pujara. Not to forget he hurt his right hand trying to collect the ball. Would not be an easy ask to stand up to a pacer. Just 1 off the first over after tea.  

Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

Last session of the day begins. India regained dominance in the second session of the day. Would visitors be able to win the last session? Rohit faces Philander. 

Full Scorecard
15:02 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian batsman with seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in India in Tests, going past Rahul Dravid’s tally of six such scores (Nov 1997-Mar 1998).

No player has now scored more runs in the first Test as an opener than Rohit Sharma. The previous record was held by Tillakaratne Dilshan who scored 215 runs against New Zealand at Galle in 2009 in his maiden Test as an opener.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:02 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 175/1 ( Rohit Sharma 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)

Piedt bowls the last over of the session, conceding four off it as India head to tea on a score of 175/1 with a decent lead of 246.

The Proteas decide to review an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Pujara off the last delivery, the impact being umpire’s call that extends Pujara’s stay at the crease. India will hope to pile on as many runs as they can in the final session and get the lead somewhere close to the 350-mark, which might lead to them declaring overnight.

Full Scorecard
14:40 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 171/1 ( Rohit Sharma 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)

Philander in place of Rabada now. Rohit drives the ball straight down the ground off the second delivery, but only for a single. Pujara works the ball towards the leg side for a single off the next ball to bring up the 150 stand with Rohit. Just two off the over. Probably just one more over in the session after this. 

Full Scorecard
14:39 (IST)

150 of the partnership up between Rohit and Pujara for the second wicket, the latter collecting a single off Philander to bring up the milestone. IND 171/1

Full Scorecard
14:35 (IST)

A story across two drinks' breaks... and Pujara-Rohit exchanging blow for blow.. metaphorically. Pujara overtook Rohit (yes!) but Rohit smacks boundaries to get in front again. South Africa losing control of proceedings meanwhile. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
14:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:35 (IST)

That Rohit expletive reached Stokes! 

Full Scorecard
14:33 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 169/1 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)

Rohit collects back-to-back boundaries off the second and third deliveries. Guides the ball through midwicket for a brace off the following delivery, and keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. 11 off the over.

Full Scorecard
14:31 (IST)

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit, this time hit behind square on the off side. IND 166/1

Full Scorecard
14:31 (IST)

FOUR! Wide and slightly short from Maharaj, Rohit cuts this in front of square to collect his seventh four. IND 162/1

Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 158/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)

Four off the over, with Pujara collecting a boundary off the fifth delivery courtesy a well-timed drive through cover point off an overpitched delivery from Rabada outside off. Pujara goes past Rohit’s score.

Full Scorecard
14:29 (IST)

FOUR! Full and outside off from Rabada, Pujara creams this through cover point to collect another boundary for himself. IND 158/1

Full Scorecard
14:24 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 154/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Cheteshwar Pujara 70)

Rohit collects a single off the first delivery. Pujara tickles the ball down to fine leg for a boundary four balls later, before keeping the strike with a single off the last delivery. Six off Maharaj’s 15th over.

Full Scorecard
14:23 (IST)

FOUR! Tickled away towards fine leg by Pujara, and that brings up the 150 for the Indians. IND 153/1

Full Scorecard
14:20 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 148/1 ( Rohit Sharma 71 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)

Fine stop by the man at mid off after a punch down the ground by Rohit. Extra bounce results in the ball beating Pujara’s defence and him getting hit on the chest. Four byes conceded off the last ball, the ball pitched far down the leg side. Hardly anything QDK could’ve done about that.

Full Scorecard
14:17 (IST)

Pujara's test strike-rate is 46. He reached fifty with a strike rate of 50. Sure, it went down to 13 at one stage but he brought it up gloriously after that first drinks' break in this session. South Africa weren't able to maintain their line after that break and the net result is India are cruising with a lead of 200-plus already. At this juncture you wonder if a 300-320 target would be a gamble. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
14:17 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:14 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 143/1 ( Rohit Sharma 70 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)

Rohit gets a leading edge off the second delivery after getting deceived by the extra bounce extracted by Muthusamy. Rohit clobbers the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence off the fourth delivery for a four, and collects a single off the next delivery to bring Pujara on strike. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
14:14 (IST)

FOUR! Rohit rocks back and pulls the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. IND 142/1

Full Scorecard
14:10 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 138/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)

SA skipper Faf du Plessis had left the field for a while, but is back in the slips now. Pujara edges the second delivery wide of a diving QDK to collect a lucky boundary. Pujara does it again two balls later, this one flying between the keeper and the lone slip fielder du Plessis, forcing the SA skipper to bring in an extra man at the slips. Eight off the over.

Full Scorecard
14:09 (IST)

FOUR! Another edge off Pujara's bat, this one flying a little wider of the keeper, between him and Faf at slip. IND 138/1

Full Scorecard
14:07 (IST)

FOUR! Edged... and safe! The ball flies just wide of de Kock after a thick edge off Pujara's bat. IND 134/1

Full Scorecard
14:06 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 130/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Cheteshwar Pujara 57)

Muthusamy brought into the attack for the first time in this innings, and he starts his spell off by conceding a boundary to Rohit via a paddle sweep towards fine leg, followed by a single. Pujara clips the ball towards deep midwicket off the last delivery, getting enough time to come back for a third.

Full Scorecard
14:03 (IST)

FOUR! Muthusamy bowls an over-pitched delivery along the off stump, with Rohit getting down on one knee and paddling it towards fine leg for another boundary. IND 126/1

Full Scorecard
14:02 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 122/1 ( Rohit Sharma 60 , Cheteshwar Pujara 54)

Pujara attempts a quick, risky single off the first delivery, but is rightly sent back by Rohit. Two balls later, he drives the ball through cover point to bring up his 21st Test half-century off 106 deliveries, before collecting a single next ball to complete the century stand. Single to Rohit off the last ball. Eight off the over.

Full Scorecard
14:00 (IST)

100-partnership up between Pujara and Rohit for the second wicket, the former collecting a single after completing his half-century to bring up this milestone. IND 121/1

Full Scorecard
13:59 (IST)

FOURCheteshwar Pujara brings up his 21st Test half-century, collecting a boundary off Rabada to get to the milestone off 106 deliveries. Has been an innings of two halves for him so far today, scoring at a snail’s pace before suddenly picking up speed after the second drinks break of the day. IND 120/1

Full Scorecard
13:52 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 116/1 ( Rohit Sharma 59 , Cheteshwar Pujara 49)

Pujara and Rohit collect a single each off this over, as drinks are brought out for the second time in this extended session.

Full Scorecard
13:49 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 114/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 48)

Rabada continues from the other end with a slip and a silly mid on and a catching midwicket in place. Big appeal for caught-behind off the penultimate delivery, and the South Africans decide against reviewing it, and rightly so — replays showing the ball to be brushing past the batsman’s pocket. Maiden over.

Full Scorecard
13:44 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 114/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 48)

Change of ends for Maharaj. Pujara sets off for a single after four consecutive dots, the only run scored off the over. Pujara two short of his half-century now, with the partnership now worth 93.

Full Scorecard
13:40 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 113/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 47)

Rohit taps the ball through point for a single off the fifth delivery after the first four go for dots. Pujara clips the ball off the last delivery for a single towards long leg to keep the strike.

Full Scorecard
13:37 (IST)

After 34 overs,India 111/1 ( Rohit Sharma 57 , Cheteshwar Pujara 46)

Rohit steers the ball through point for a single off the second delivery. Pujara launches the ball high in the air, comfortable clearing the midwicket fence to collect his first six, before driving the ball through square leg for a brace off the final delivery of the over. Nine off the over.

Full Scorecard
13:36 (IST)

SIX! Pujara gets on the backfoot and clobbers the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket. IND 109/1

Full Scorecard
13:33 (IST)

After 33 overs,India 102/1 ( Rohit Sharma 56 , Cheteshwar Pujara 38)

Rabada brought back in place of Maharaj now, with the Proteas hoping their star pacer gets the breakthrough in a session that has so far gone India’s way. Pujara collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery to bring up the 100 for the hosts.

Full Scorecard
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Maharaj back on as well. So spin from both the ends. The lead is not 282 runs. How much is Kohli targeting. How much does he think Proteas can chase on Day 5 pitch? His mind answering all these questions right now.

First Test, Day 3 report: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Proteas ended day three at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs.

Resuming day three at 39/3, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma played cautiously and added 24 more runs to the overnight score, but their stint at the crease was cut short as Ishant Sharma trapped Bavuma (18) in the middle, getting him leg-before wicket to reduce South Africa to 63/4.

Skipper Faf du Plessis next came out to bat and he along with Elgar ensured Proteas don't lose any more wicket before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at 153/4.

After the break, the duo carried on with momentum and stitched together a partnership of 115 runs which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed du Plessis (55) to reduce South Africa to 178/5.

However, Elgar did not allow the Indian bowlers to pick up wickets in a cluster and he brought up his century. He found support from wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and they ensured the side goes into the tea interval with five wickets in hand.

After the tea break, Elgar and de Kock increased the pace of run-scoring, and the left-handed Elgar went past the 150-run mark. Both batsmen put up a partnership of 164 runs, but their resistance finally ended in the 100th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Elgar (160).

With this wicket, Jadeja registered his 200th Test wicket. However, de Kock carried on for the Proteas and he brought up his century in the 105th over.

De Kock and Senuran Muthusamy put up a brief 28-run stand, however, Ashwin finally ended de Kock's (111) innings as he dismissed him in the 110th over, reducing Proteas to 370/7.

Soon after, Ashwin picked up his fifth scalp as he clean bowled Vernon Philander (0) with South Africa at the score of 376/8.

Proteas did not lose any more wickets before the close of play. Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume day four on their overnight scores of 12 and 3 respectively.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019

