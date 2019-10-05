-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma slams 2nd consecutive ton
Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 15:42 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 55.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 1(1LB)
- 1
batsman
- 107 (142)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 4
- 9 (9)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 21 (12)
- M X 5
- W X 1
- 78 (17)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
24 ( 4.0 ) R/R: 6
Ravindra Jadeja 9(9)
Rohit Sharma 14(15)
|
190/2 (51 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 81 (148) SR: S.R (54.73)
lbw b Vernon Philander
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:20 (IST)
OUT! Pujara is gone, and he has wasted a review as well. Philander trapped him right in front of the off stump but after a short chat with Rohit, he decided to go for review. That was hitting top of the stumps. Pujara walks back for 81.
Pujara lbw b Philander 81(148)
-
14:39 (IST)
150 of the partnership up between Rohit and Pujara for the second wicket, the latter collecting a single off Philander to bring up the milestone. IND 171/1
-
14:00 (IST)
100-partnership up between Pujara and Rohit for the second wicket, the former collecting a single after completing his half-century to bring up this milestone. IND 121/1
-
13:59 (IST)
FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 21st Test half-century, collecting a boundary off Rabada to get to the milestone off 106 deliveries. Has been an innings of two halves for him so far today, scoring at a snail’s pace before suddenly picking up speed after the second drinks break of the day. IND 120/1
-
13:15 (IST)
Fifty up for Rohit Sharma off 72 deliveries, the opening batsman collecting a single off the first ball of the 29th over to bring up the milestone. What a match he's having in his first outing as a Test opener, having collected 176 in the previous innings. IND 74/1
-
13:13 (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pujara, this time whipped away a lot squarer through the leg side to bring up the fifty stand with Rohit for the second wicket. IND 73/1
-
11:09 (IST)
OUT! Maharaj has got Mayank with a lovely off spinner, which pitches on the off stump and turns away from Mayank, taking his outside edge to Faf du Plessis at first slip. The first innings double century maker is out for just 7 in second innings. Agarwal c du Plessis b Maharaj 7(31)
-
10:28 (IST)
After 131.2 overs,South Africa 431/10 ( Senuran Muthusamy 33)
SA bowled out, finally. India have a decent lead of 71 runs. Great fight from the visitors, something which no one expected, to be honest. But they have brought this match to a very interesting point. How much does India think is enough on this track as the pitch becomes tougher to bat on? We will be back with India's second innings in quick time.
-
10:26 (IST)
OUT! Finally, the last wicket falls and India have bowled Proteas out for 431. Ashwin gets his seventh. Rabada went too deep in his crease and was right in front of the stumps when ball hit his pads. Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15(17)
-
09:54 (IST)
OUT! Here comes the wicket, Ashwin tossed it up to Maharaj who was beaten on a similar delivery one ball earlier, this time he danced down the track and hit it to wide of long on where Mayank Agarwal was placed just for this kind of shot. Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9(31)
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.
R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.
After 55 overs,India 214/2 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)
Maharaj back on as well. So spin from both the ends. The lead is not 282 runs. How much is Kohli targeting. How much does he think Proteas can chase on Day 5 pitch? His mind answering all these questions right now.
After 54 overs,India 210/2 ( Rohit Sharma 105 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Piedt returns to the attack. He has been good in the second innings but not good enough. Inconsistency in length is back and Rohit taking full use of that.
FOUR! Now that is a sweep shot pulled off brilliantly by Rohit against Piedt, four to fine leg
After 53 overs,India 204/2 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)
What a year this is turning out to be for Rohit Sharma. Five centuries in ODI World Cup and now he strikes two centuries in his first Test match as opener for India. A dream run but so much hard work has been put behind this. Jadeja survives LBW appeal on last ball. Proteas went upstairs but to no use.
HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma. Back to back centuries for the 'Hitman'. Brilliant effort from India's new opener!
FOUR! Classic Rohit Sharma, short in length and Rohit punched it on back foot for four runs. He goes to 98.
After 52 overs,India 197/2 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)
Well, Jadeja, who has come in at No 4, was late to respond to Rohit's call for a quick single and he almost fell short of the crease. But he hits a massive six two balls later. This is why he has come in at 4 and not Kohli.
SIX! Nailed it! Jadeja has come in at 4 and he has come in with a objective. This six fulfills that. It goes sailing over deep mid-wicket
After 51 overs,India 190/2 ( Rohit Sharma 93 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
Philander gets Pujara. That was a bad review. A batsman knows where his off stump is and Rohit could have guided him about where the ball pitched and about deviation. But the review is now lost. Had Pujara not been in 80s, he would not have taken it. But that is not an explanation really.
OUT! Pujara is gone, and he has wasted a review as well. Philander trapped him right in front of the off stump but after a short chat with Rohit, he decided to go for review. That was hitting top of the stumps. Pujara walks back for 81.
Pujara lbw b Philander 81(148)
After 50 overs,India 187/1 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , Cheteshwar Pujara 81)
Piedt to share the ball with Philander and he is bowling short. Is hit for a four by Rohit and then for a six by Pujara. 11 off the over.
SIX! Another short ball from Piedt and Pujara this time goes on back foot and hammers it for six in the leg side.
FOUR! Piedt bowls from the other and pitches it short, Rohit pulls it away for four runs to deep square leg
After 49 overs,India 176/1 ( Rohit Sharma 85 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)
Philander resumes proceedings. De Kock standing up to the stumps for Pujara. Not to forget he hurt his right hand trying to collect the ball. Would not be an easy ask to stand up to a pacer. Just 1 off the first over after tea.
Last session of the day begins. India regained dominance in the second session of the day. Would visitors be able to win the last session? Rohit faces Philander.
Rohit Sharma is the first Indian batsman with seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in India in Tests, going past Rahul Dravid’s tally of six such scores (Nov 1997-Mar 1998).
No player has now scored more runs in the first Test as an opener than Rohit Sharma. The previous record was held by Tillakaratne Dilshan who scored 215 runs against New Zealand at Galle in 2009 in his maiden Test as an opener.
After 48 overs,India 175/1 ( Rohit Sharma 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)
Piedt bowls the last over of the session, conceding four off it as India head to tea on a score of 175/1 with a decent lead of 246.
The Proteas decide to review an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Pujara off the last delivery, the impact being umpire’s call that extends Pujara’s stay at the crease. India will hope to pile on as many runs as they can in the final session and get the lead somewhere close to the 350-mark, which might lead to them declaring overnight.
After 47 overs,India 171/1 ( Rohit Sharma 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 75)
Philander in place of Rabada now. Rohit drives the ball straight down the ground off the second delivery, but only for a single. Pujara works the ball towards the leg side for a single off the next ball to bring up the 150 stand with Rohit. Just two off the over. Probably just one more over in the session after this.
150 of the partnership up between Rohit and Pujara for the second wicket, the latter collecting a single off Philander to bring up the milestone. IND 171/1
That Rohit expletive reached Stokes!
This time it’s Rohit not Virat....if you know you know 😂— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 5, 2019
After 46 overs,India 169/1 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)
Rohit collects back-to-back boundaries off the second and third deliveries. Guides the ball through midwicket for a brace off the following delivery, and keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. 11 off the over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit, this time hit behind square on the off side. IND 166/1
FOUR! Wide and slightly short from Maharaj, Rohit cuts this in front of square to collect his seventh four. IND 162/1
After 45 overs,India 158/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)
Four off the over, with Pujara collecting a boundary off the fifth delivery courtesy a well-timed drive through cover point off an overpitched delivery from Rabada outside off. Pujara goes past Rohit’s score.
FOUR! Full and outside off from Rabada, Pujara creams this through cover point to collect another boundary for himself. IND 158/1
After 44 overs,India 154/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Cheteshwar Pujara 70)
Rohit collects a single off the first delivery. Pujara tickles the ball down to fine leg for a boundary four balls later, before keeping the strike with a single off the last delivery. Six off Maharaj’s 15th over.
FOUR! Tickled away towards fine leg by Pujara, and that brings up the 150 for the Indians. IND 153/1
After 43 overs,India 148/1 ( Rohit Sharma 71 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)
Fine stop by the man at mid off after a punch down the ground by Rohit. Extra bounce results in the ball beating Pujara’s defence and him getting hit on the chest. Four byes conceded off the last ball, the ball pitched far down the leg side. Hardly anything QDK could’ve done about that.
Pujara's test strike-rate is 46. He reached fifty with a strike rate of 50. Sure, it went down to 13 at one stage but he brought it up gloriously after that first drinks' break in this session. South Africa weren't able to maintain their line after that break and the net result is India are cruising with a lead of 200-plus already. At this juncture you wonder if a 300-320 target would be a gamble.
After 42 overs,India 143/1 ( Rohit Sharma 70 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)
Rohit gets a leading edge off the second delivery after getting deceived by the extra bounce extracted by Muthusamy. Rohit clobbers the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence off the fourth delivery for a four, and collects a single off the next delivery to bring Pujara on strike. Five off the over.
FOUR! Rohit rocks back and pulls the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. IND 142/1
After 41 overs,India 138/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Cheteshwar Pujara 65)
SA skipper Faf du Plessis had left the field for a while, but is back in the slips now. Pujara edges the second delivery wide of a diving QDK to collect a lucky boundary. Pujara does it again two balls later, this one flying between the keeper and the lone slip fielder du Plessis, forcing the SA skipper to bring in an extra man at the slips. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Another edge off Pujara's bat, this one flying a little wider of the keeper, between him and Faf at slip. IND 138/1
FOUR! Edged... and safe! The ball flies just wide of de Kock after a thick edge off Pujara's bat. IND 134/1
After 40 overs,India 130/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Cheteshwar Pujara 57)
Muthusamy brought into the attack for the first time in this innings, and he starts his spell off by conceding a boundary to Rohit via a paddle sweep towards fine leg, followed by a single. Pujara clips the ball towards deep midwicket off the last delivery, getting enough time to come back for a third.
FOUR! Muthusamy bowls an over-pitched delivery along the off stump, with Rohit getting down on one knee and paddling it towards fine leg for another boundary. IND 126/1
After 39 overs,India 122/1 ( Rohit Sharma 60 , Cheteshwar Pujara 54)
Pujara attempts a quick, risky single off the first delivery, but is rightly sent back by Rohit. Two balls later, he drives the ball through cover point to bring up his 21st Test half-century off 106 deliveries, before collecting a single next ball to complete the century stand. Single to Rohit off the last ball. Eight off the over.
100-partnership up between Pujara and Rohit for the second wicket, the former collecting a single after completing his half-century to bring up this milestone. IND 121/1
FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 21st Test half-century, collecting a boundary off Rabada to get to the milestone off 106 deliveries. Has been an innings of two halves for him so far today, scoring at a snail’s pace before suddenly picking up speed after the second drinks break of the day. IND 120/1
After 38 overs,India 116/1 ( Rohit Sharma 59 , Cheteshwar Pujara 49)
Pujara and Rohit collect a single each off this over, as drinks are brought out for the second time in this extended session.
After 37 overs,India 114/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 48)
Rabada continues from the other end with a slip and a silly mid on and a catching midwicket in place. Big appeal for caught-behind off the penultimate delivery, and the South Africans decide against reviewing it, and rightly so — replays showing the ball to be brushing past the batsman’s pocket. Maiden over.
After 36 overs,India 114/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 48)
Change of ends for Maharaj. Pujara sets off for a single after four consecutive dots, the only run scored off the over. Pujara two short of his half-century now, with the partnership now worth 93.
After 35 overs,India 113/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Cheteshwar Pujara 47)
Rohit taps the ball through point for a single off the fifth delivery after the first four go for dots. Pujara clips the ball off the last delivery for a single towards long leg to keep the strike.
After 34 overs,India 111/1 ( Rohit Sharma 57 , Cheteshwar Pujara 46)
Rohit steers the ball through point for a single off the second delivery. Pujara launches the ball high in the air, comfortable clearing the midwicket fence to collect his first six, before driving the ball through square leg for a brace off the final delivery of the over. Nine off the over.
SIX! Pujara gets on the backfoot and clobbers the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket. IND 109/1
After 33 overs,India 102/1 ( Rohit Sharma 56 , Cheteshwar Pujara 38)
Rabada brought back in place of Maharaj now, with the Proteas hoping their star pacer gets the breakthrough in a session that has so far gone India’s way. Pujara collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery to bring up the 100 for the hosts.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Maharaj back on as well. So spin from both the ends. The lead is not 282 runs. How much is Kohli targeting. How much does he think Proteas can chase on Day 5 pitch? His mind answering all these questions right now.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date: