Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Hosts look to wrap up Proteas' innings

Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 09:30 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Play In Progress

India
502/7 OV : (136.0) RR.(3.69)
South Africa
385/8 OV : (118.5) RR.(3.25)

This over 118.5

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Senuran Muthusamy

  • 12 (60)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

Keshav Maharaj

  • 3 (19)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 44 (14)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1

Mohammed Shami

  • 40 (15.5)
  • M X 3
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

9 ( 5.2 ) R/R: 1.68

Senuran Muthusamy 1(14)

Keshav Maharaj 3(18)

376/8 (113.2 over)

Vernon Philander 0 (10) SR: S.R (0.00)

b Ravichandran Ashwin

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Hosts look to wrap up Proteas' innings

Highlights

09:30 (IST)

Day 4 begins. Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume innings for Proteas. Let's see for how long they last at the crease. SA are 385/8, trail by 117 runs in 1st innings. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over today.

09:25 (IST)

Less than five minutes for start of play now

09:16 (IST)

The third day of the first Test saw the South Africans mount an impressive fight back against the hosts. They began the day on a shaky score of 39/3, and overnight batsman Dean Elgar (160) forged valuable century partnerships with Faf du Plessis (55) and Quinton de Kock (111), the visitors getting within 15 runs of the 400-run mark at the close of play. Check out some of the key moments from the day's play in our Day 3 photo gallery here

09:10 (IST)

Pitch report

"The pitch has deteriorated to a considerable extent. Finger can go through some of the cracks now. Length will be important. Get the batsman forward so he is committed. That's the only way you'll get these guys caught. You'll have to mix it up, both as a spinner and a pacer. If you have a lead of 100-110, get another 180-200 on board by the end of the day and try and set a target of around 300," says Sunil Gavaskar in a conversation with Murali Kartik. 

09:00 (IST)

In the other India-South Africa contest going on, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered their first defeat of the six-match WT20I series — a massive one that too — getting bowled out for a paltry 70 after being set 176 to win, although the series was already decided in their favour. Read the full report here

08:46 (IST)

Opener Dean Elgar said he may have made his best hundred for South Africa on Friday in the first Test against India here and credited county cricket, including his battles with R Ashwin there, for making him a better batsman against quality spin.

Read more here.

08:42 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first Test match since December last year, says he badly missed playing for India in the last 10 months, so much so that the wily off-spinner stopped watching the game. Click here to read more from him after close of day's play yesterday. 

08:35 (IST)

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa. Read the full report here

08:25 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja breaks Rangana Hearth's record, R Ashwin has most five-fors against Proteas and more. 

Check out Day 3 Stats wrap here

08:18 (IST)

Whichever parameter you use, whichever yardstick you hold for comparison, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's blaze of glory stands out and will, in all likelihood, continue to stand out for a long, long time given India's measure of dominance at home. Yash Jha writes on Elgar and de Kock's grit and determination on Day 2 of the Test. Click here to read more

08:11 (IST)

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock centuries helped South Africa fight back on Friday as the tourists reached 385 for eight in response to India's mammoth first-innings 502. Read the Day 3 report here

08:01 (IST)

Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.

R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.

R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs. 

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.

R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.

First Test, Day 3 report: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Proteas ended day three at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs.

Resuming day three at 39/3, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma played cautiously and added 24 more runs to the overnight score, but their stint at the crease was cut short as Ishant Sharma trapped Bavuma (18) in the middle, getting him leg-before wicket to reduce South Africa to 63/4.

Skipper Faf du Plessis next came out to bat and he along with Elgar ensured Proteas don't lose any more wicket before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at 153/4.

After the break, the duo carried on with momentum and stitched together a partnership of 115 runs which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed du Plessis (55) to reduce South Africa to 178/5.

However, Elgar did not allow the Indian bowlers to pick up wickets in a cluster and he brought up his century. He found support from wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and they ensured the side goes into the tea interval with five wickets in hand.

After the tea break, Elgar and de Kock increased the pace of run-scoring, and the left-handed Elgar went past the 150-run mark. Both batsmen put up a partnership of 164 runs, but their resistance finally ended in the 100th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Elgar (160).

With this wicket, Jadeja registered his 200th Test wicket. However, de Kock carried on for the Proteas and he brought up his century in the 105th over.

De Kock and Senuran Muthusamy put up a brief 28-run stand, however, Ashwin finally ended de Kock's (111) innings as he dismissed him in the 110th over, reducing Proteas to 370/7.

Soon after, Ashwin picked up his fifth scalp as he clean bowled Vernon Philander (0) with South Africa at the score of 376/8.

Proteas did not lose any more wickets before the close of play. Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume day four on their overnight scores of 12 and 3 respectively.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019

