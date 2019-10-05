-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 at Visakhapatnam: Hosts look to wrap up Proteas' innings
Date: Saturday, 05 October, 2019 09:30 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 118.5
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 12 (60)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 3 (19)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 44 (14)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 40 (15.5)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
9 ( 5.2 ) R/R: 1.68
Senuran Muthusamy 1(14)
Keshav Maharaj 3(18)
|
376/8 (113.2 over)
Vernon Philander 0 (10) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Ravichandran Ashwin
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and a warm welcome to Day four of the first India-South Africa Test match at Visakhapatnam. In reply to the hosts' first innings total of 502, the Proteas scripted a brilliant comeback with Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scoring centuries, while Faf du Plessis (55) registered a half-century.
R Ashwin claimed another five-wicket haul, having registered figures of 5-128 so far. The visitors are 385-8, still trailing by 117 runs.
Day 4 begins. Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume innings for Proteas. Let's see for how long they last at the crease. SA are 385/8, trail by 117 runs in 1st innings. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over today.
Less than five minutes for start of play now
Who is ready for DAY 4 😎🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/E7GkT0wyqc— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2019
The third day of the first Test saw the South Africans mount an impressive fight back against the hosts. They began the day on a shaky score of 39/3, and overnight batsman Dean Elgar (160) forged valuable century partnerships with Faf du Plessis (55) and Quinton de Kock (111), the visitors getting within 15 runs of the 400-run mark at the close of play. Check out some of the key moments from the day's play in our Day 3 photo gallery here.
Pitch report:
"The pitch has deteriorated to a considerable extent. Finger can go through some of the cracks now. Length will be important. Get the batsman forward so he is committed. That's the only way you'll get these guys caught. You'll have to mix it up, both as a spinner and a pacer. If you have a lead of 100-110, get another 180-200 on board by the end of the day and try and set a target of around 300," says Sunil Gavaskar in a conversation with Murali Kartik.
In the other India-South Africa contest going on, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered their first defeat of the six-match WT20I series — a massive one that too — getting bowled out for a paltry 70 after being set 176 to win, although the series was already decided in their favour. Read the full report here.
Opener Dean Elgar said he may have made his best hundred for South Africa on Friday in the first Test against India here and credited county cricket, including his battles with R Ashwin there, for making him a better batsman against quality spin.
Read more here.
Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first Test match since December last year, says he badly missed playing for India in the last 10 months, so much so that the wily off-spinner stopped watching the game. Click here to read more from him after close of day's play yesterday.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa. Read the full report here.
Ravindra Jadeja breaks Rangana Hearth's record, R Ashwin has most five-fors against Proteas and more.
Check out Day 3 Stats wrap here.
Whichever parameter you use, whichever yardstick you hold for comparison, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's blaze of glory stands out and will, in all likelihood, continue to stand out for a long, long time given India's measure of dominance at home. Yash Jha writes on Elgar and de Kock's grit and determination on Day 2 of the Test. Click here to read more.
Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock centuries helped South Africa fight back on Friday as the tourists reached 385 for eight in response to India's mammoth first-innings 502. Read the Day 3 report here.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from ANI
