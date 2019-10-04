Back to Firstpost
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam: Elgar, du Plessis take Proteas to 153/4 at Lunch

Date: Friday, 04 October, 2019 11:35 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Lunch

India
502/7 OV : (136.0) RR.(3.69)
South Africa
153/4 OV : (50.0) RR.(3.06)

This over 50.0

  • 4
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Dean Elgar

  • 76 (141)
  • 4s X 8
  • 6s X 3

Faf du Plessis (C)

  • 48 (84)
  • 4s X 7
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 29 (9)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1

Mohammed Shami

  • 7 (5)
  • M X 3
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

90 ( 23.5 ) R/R: 3.77

Dean Elgar 41(60)

Faf du Plessis 48(83)

63/4 (26.1 over)

Temba Bavuma 18 (26) SR: S.R (69.23)

lbw b Ishant Sharma

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam: Elgar, du Plessis take Proteas to 153/4 at Lunch

Highlights

11:35 (IST)

Wow, finally a good session for South Africa. It didn't start too well but then they have dominated after Bavuma's wicket. Elgar and du Plessis have batted to a set template and have not meandered from it. India have had no response to their counter attack and they are on the backfoot. Perhaps the only ploy was to search from some reverse swing but the fact that Ishant bowled ahead of Shami meant that there is not much reverse on offer either. Much thinking to do during the lunch break. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
11:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:34 (IST)

After 50 overs,South Africa 153/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 48)

Du Plessis whips the ball through square leg to collect a boundary off the first delivery. Gets beaten by the extra bounce three balls later.

Lunch taken at the end of this over, with the Proteas heading into the break at 153/4, a massive improvement from their display on the second day. Elgar's setting his sights on a ton now while du Plessis is two short of his fifty, the pair adding 90 runs so far for the fifth wicket.

The South African camp will have hope of putting up a fitting response to India's humongous score with these two around. 

Full Scorecard
11:28 (IST)

FOUR! Flatter delivery from Jadeja, du Plessis whips this through square leg. Substitute Kuldeep gives the ball a chase in vain. Brings up the 150 for the Proteas. SA 153/4

Full Scorecard
11:27 (IST)

After 49 overs,South Africa 149/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 44)

Dean Elgar does an exaggerated, Steve Smith-like leave off the third delivery, before getting his defence beaten off the fourth with a ball that stays a touch low. Maiden over for Ishant, his second of this innings. 

Full Scorecard
11:23 (IST)

After 48 overs,South Africa 149/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 44)

Couple of easy singles collected in Jadeja's 15th over. Has turned out to be a solid session for the Proteas so far, and Elgar and du Plessis will hope to keep their partnership intact heading into the lunch break, which is now a little over five minutes away.

Full Scorecard
11:20 (IST)

After 47 overs,South Africa 147/4 ( Dean Elgar 75 , Faf du Plessis (C) 43)

Ishant continues with a slip and gully in place. Du Plessis clips the ball behind square off the second delivery to collect a single, the only run collected this over. 

Full Scorecard
11:20 (IST)

Dean Elgar-Faf du Plessis' stands v India in Tests:

Before today: 0, 1, 0, 7, 13
Today: 84* 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
11:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:15 (IST)

Dean Elgar's last four Test innings v India:

75* (Today), 86*, 4, 61

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
11:15 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:14 (IST)

Elgar dropped on 74 by Saha.... best keeper in the world needs to take those chances, even if it was a tough one. Well, that's what Rishabh Pant fans would say! 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
11:14 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:14 (IST)

After 46 overs,South Africa 146/4 ( Dean Elgar 75 , Faf du Plessis (C) 42)

Attacking over from Jadeja. First, Saha lets go of a chance off the second delivery after an outside edge off Elgar's bat, which then is followed by an lbw appeal two balls later that is turned down, the impact well outside off. Two singles collected off the over. 

Full Scorecard
11:12 (IST)

This is Faf du Plessis' highest score in India in Tests, going past his previous highest score of 39 (at Nagpur in 2015).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
11:12 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:11 (IST)

After 45 overs,South Africa 144/4 ( Dean Elgar 74 , Faf du Plessis (C) 41)

Ishant brought back into the attack in place of Vihari. Du Plessis plays a beautiful on drive off the second delivery, placing it between mid on and midwicket with a well-timed whip. Ishant beats du Plessis with a jaffa off the last delivery. 

Full Scorecard
11:07 (IST)

FOUR! Full and quick from Ishant, du Plessis adjusts beautifully and clips this between mid on and midwicket to collect his sixth four. SA 144/4

Full Scorecard
11:06 (IST)

After 44 overs,South Africa 140/4 ( Dean Elgar 74 , Faf du Plessis (C) 37)

Massive over for the South Africans, with Elgar smashing two sixes and a four off Jadeja's bowling to collect 16 off the over. He moves into the 70s now. Kohli and Co have something to fret over now after looking like they would bulldoze through the batting order yesterday. 

Full Scorecard
11:05 (IST)

Mind you, this is also superb batting from Elgar. In fact he has set the tone for how Faf has batted. He is a grinding batsman but he has played his shots. Went on the attack every 8-10 balls and got that boundary, which has meant the pressure isn't piling on. Faf bats much the same way and India have no response at the moment. Just as I type this, Elgar does much the same and smacks Jadeja for a six over midwicket. That's two boundaries in the space of 6 balls faced. Some template this. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
11:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
11:05 (IST)

SIX! Now Elgar shuffles down the track and launches the ball straight down the ground for the second maximum of the over! SA 140/4

Full Scorecard
11:04 (IST)

FOUR! Nudged away towards the fine leg fence by Elgar off Jadeja this time! SA 134/4

Full Scorecard
11:03 (IST)

SIX! Elgar lofts the ball towards the square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. SA 130/4

Full Scorecard
11:01 (IST)

After 43 overs,South Africa 124/4 ( Dean Elgar 58 , Faf du Plessis (C) 37)

Hanuma continues; so Kohli has decided to give Ashwin a breather after an extended spell while allowing a change of end for Jadeja. Elgar collects a single off the first delivery. Du Plessis then drives the ball through point for a brace off the last delivery. Three off the over. 

Full Scorecard
11:01 (IST)

Elgar and du Plessis have proven this statement right in morning session so far. 

Full Scorecard
11:00 (IST)

After 42 overs,South Africa 121/4 ( Dean Elgar 57 , Faf du Plessis (C) 35)

Vihari's introduction was probably to allow a change of ends for Jadeja, who concedes a solitary run off his 12th over and beats du Plessis with a delivery that kicks up higher than usual off the last ball. Just one off the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:56 (IST)

After 41 overs,South Africa 120/4 ( Dean Elgar 56 , Faf du Plessis (C) 35)

Part-timer Hanuma Vihari brought into the attack in place of Jadeja. D Plessis collects a boundary off the third delivery, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball wide of the slip fielder. That is followed by a single off the next two deliveries. Six off Vihari's first over of the innings.

Full Scorecard
10:54 (IST)

'Intent' is the word!

Full Scorecard
10:54 (IST)

FOUR! Du Plessis opens the face of his bat and guides the ball past slip, the ball then racing away to the third man fence. SA 118/4

Full Scorecard
10:52 (IST)

After 40 overs,South Africa 114/4 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Faf du Plessis (C) 30)

Elgar completes his 14th Test fifty with a single off the first ball of the over and later drives the ball through extra cover off the penultimate delivery to bring up the fifty partnership with du Plessis. Good comeback from the Proteas after the top-order collapse in the final session of the second day, although they still have a lot of work left to do in terms of steering the team out of choppy waters. 

Full Scorecard
10:51 (IST)

FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Elgar off Ashwin, collecting his seventh boundary of the innings so far. Also brings up the fifty partnership with du Plessis wih that shot. SA 114/4

Full Scorecard
10:49 (IST)

Fifty up for Dean Elgar, the left-handed opener collecting an easy single on offer off Ashwin's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 14th time in his Test career. Takes 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone in what has been a patient stay at the crease so far. SA 107/4

Full Scorecard
10:47 (IST)

After 39 overs,South Africa 106/4 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Faf du Plessis (C) 28)

Now a silly point in place for Faf along with the man at cover. Elgar taps the ball down the ground for a single off the fourth delivery to move to 49. No-ball signalled off the final delivery after the ball slips out of Jadeja's hand and bounces a few times before reaching the batsman. Three off the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:43 (IST)

After 38 overs,South Africa 103/4 ( Dean Elgar 48 , Faf du Plessis (C) 27)

Du Plessis sweeps towards the fine leg fence off the second delivery to bring up the 100 for the Proteas, and then runs the ball down the ground for a single three balls later. Elgar denied a risky single off the last delivery. 

Full Scorecard
10:42 (IST)

FOUR! Du Plessis is using the sweep shot to good effect as is Elgar with the lofted shot down the ground. Guides this towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 100 for South Africa. SA 102/4

Full Scorecard
10:41 (IST)

After 37 overs,South Africa 98/4 ( Dean Elgar 48 , Faf du Plessis (C) 22)

Du Plessis taps the ball towards square leg for a single after the first three balls go as dots. Elgar then slog-sweeps the next delivery towards the deep backward square-leg boundary to move to 48. Five off the over. Partnership now worth 35 between these two. 

Full Scorecard
10:40 (IST)

FOUR! Elgar moves to 48 with a slog sweep, the ball placed wide of Ashwin at fine leg. SA 98/4

Full Scorecard
10:38 (IST)

Expert Comments

 

 

Faf has been very positive against spin, especially Ashwin. That six tells a tale. South Africa usually have a good record against Ashwin, it is Jadeja who causes them more trouble. Not suggesting that Ashwin was not a good pick against this side, nope. In India you have to play him. The bottom line is about Faf and how he is dealing with Ashwin. In fact both Elgar and he are using release shots to get the boundaries in at regular intervals. India have gone onto the waiting game a bit. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
10:38 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:37 (IST)

After 36 overs,South Africa 93/4 ( Dean Elgar 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 21)

Du Plessis runs the ball down the ground for a single off the fourth delivery — the only run conceded by Ashwin off his 16th over. 

Full Scorecard
10:31 (IST)

After 35 overs,South Africa 92/4 ( Dean Elgar 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 20)

Jadeja replaces Shami shortly before the drinks interval. Elgar inside-edges the ball wide of the leg slip fielder to collect a single off the first delivery. Two slips in place for du Plessis. The ball stays a touch low after pitching along full length off the fourth delivery, similar to the one from Muthusamy that got Virat Kohli dismissed. His SA counterpart though, plays this towards midwicket for a single. Just two singles off the over. Time for the players to have a drink now. 

Full Scorecard
10:29 (IST)

After 34 overs,South Africa 90/4 ( Dean Elgar 43 , Faf du Plessis (C) 19)

Attacking field as usual for du Plessis, who has used the sweep shot well against the offie so far, but this time decides to step out of his crease and smack a tossed up delivery over long on for a maximum off the fourth delivery. The Proteas skipper is off to some start, having collected 19 runs in quick time already. 

Full Scorecard
10:28 (IST)

SIX! Tossed up delivery from Ashwin, du Plessis steps out of his crease and lofts this over long on to collect the second big hit of the innings. SA 90/4

Full Scorecard
10:25 (IST)

After 32 overs,South Africa 81/4 ( Dean Elgar 41 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)

Du Plessis glances the ball down to fine leg for a single off the third delivery. Elgar keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:21 (IST)

After 32 overs,South Africa 81/4 ( Dean Elgar 41 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)

Elgar chips the ball off the third delivery towards cover, the area, thankfully for the batsman, devoid of any fielder. Elgar ends the over with a lofted shot down the ground for a boundary — his third such shot in this innings. Into the 40s now, is the left-hander. 

Full Scorecard
10:20 (IST)

FOUR! Elgar lofts the ball down the ground again, the ball landing just short of the long on fence and eventually caressing the advertising cushion. Fast turning into Elgar's go-to shot. SA 81/4

Full Scorecard
10:16 (IST)

After 31 overs,South Africa 77/4 ( Dean Elgar 37 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)

Shami concedes his first run this innings off the fourth delivery, Elgar flicking the ball towards the backward square-leg region for a single. The pacer then concedes his first boundary next ball, with Faf clipping a full delivery towards the square leg fence. Five off the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:16 (IST)

FOUR! Third boundary for du Plessis, this time flicking the full delivery from Shami towards the vacant square-leg fence. SA 77/4

Full Scorecard
10:12 (IST)

After 30 overs,South Africa 72/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 8)

Short leg, silly point, slip, leg slip — in in place for Faf in Ashwin's latest over. Faf, on the other hand, decides to attack Ashwin with back-to-back sweep shots, collecting a boundary on each occasion. Eight off the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:11 (IST)

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the SA skipper, both coming off sweeps, this one travelling through square leg. SA 72/4

Full Scorecard
10:10 (IST)

FOUR! Du Plessis sweeps a full delivery from Ashwin, beating the man placed at leg slip. SA 68/4

Full Scorecard
10:08 (IST)

After 29 overs,South Africa 64/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)

Shami replaces Ishant in the attack, and angles the ball into Elgar's pads right away, eliciting a faint lbw appeal that is instantly turned down the umpire. The Bengal pacer starts the day with a maiden.

Full Scorecard
10:03 (IST)

After 28 overs,South Africa 64/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)

Elgar runs the ball down the ground for a single to bring du Plessis on strike against Ashwin. The SA captain, one of the better players of spin in the XI, fends off the remaining deliveries of the over.

Full Scorecard
10:03 (IST)

What do you say?

Full Scorecard
10:01 (IST)

Faf du Plessis' batting average of 8.57 in India in Tests - the lowest for him in any country in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him four times when South Africa toured India in 2015/16. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
10:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
10:00 (IST)

Well, what do I know? The ball keeps a tad low and Ishant has struck. Which is quite strange to say because Bavuma is quite a short batsman and the ball hit him below knee roll. Won't suggest it is a dangerous pitch just yet but with the score reading 63-4, South Africa aren't thinking anything else. Good thing though is that Faf and Elgar are at the crease now, and they are grinding batsmen. When this Test will finish hinges on this partnership. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Vizag
10:00 (IST)
Full Scorecard
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Du Plessis whips the ball through square leg to collect a boundary off the first delivery. Gets beaten by the extra bounce three balls later. Lunch taken at the end of this over, with the Proteas heading into the break at 153/4, a massive improvement from their display on the second day. Elgar's setting his sights on a ton now while du Plessis is two short of his fifty, the pair adding 90 runs so far for the fifth wicket. The South African camp will have hope of putting up a fitting response to India's humongous score with these two around.

First Test, Day 2 report: Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal completed a double century Thursday as India put South Africa's bowlers to the sword in the first Test.

Agarwal made 215 out of India's 502 for seven declared in Visakhapatnam.

South Africa then lost cheap wickets before the second day ended, reaching 39 for three at the close, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading a spin rout of the top order.

Ashwin bowled Aiden Markram for five and Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for four. Nightwatchman Dane Piedt was bowled middle stump by Ravindra without scoring.

Opener Dean Elgar, on 27, and Temba Bavuma, on two, were at the crease, with their side needing another 264 to avoid a follow-on.

The 28-year-old Agarwal put on a record 317-run opening stand with opening partner Rohit Sharma to set the tone for India's dominance.

"We are very happy with the way we have played in the first innings but there is no room for complacency," Agarwal told reporters.

"We are going to make sure that since we have the upper hand we will keep coming back keep putting the pressure on South Africa."

He added: "It was great batting alongside him (Sharma). It was good that we can get these big partnerships for India early on. It's nice obviously... getting a 300-run partnership feels great."

The right-hand batsman smashed six sixes and 23 fours in a 371-ball knock, using the reverse sweep to good effect as he made his mark in just his fifth Test.

Agarwal eventually fell to part-time spinner Elgar before leaving to handshakes from South African players.

He said that "long-distance running" and batting for long hours in the nets during practice was the reason behind his marathon knock.

Sharma fell for 176, stumped off Keshav Maharaj before lunch. Sharma, who resumed the day on 115, smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

India then suffered two quick blows. Cheteshwar Pujara went for six and skipper Virat Kohli for 20.

Paceman Vernon Philander bowled Pujara on the first delivery of the second session. Debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy had Kohli caught and bowled as his maiden Test wicket.

Jadeja, who made 30 not out, and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who hit 21, gave useful support in building up the huge total.

Maharaj took three wickets from 55 overs of left-arm spin and said it was among the "toughest" conditions he had bowled in.

"I think it was probably one of the toughest surfaces I bowled on in terms of it being a lot slower and not biting as much," said Maharaj.

"Obviously you get slow turn, but I just felt the ball didn't really kick off the wicket.

"But the cracks have been opening up because of the heat around, so there is a little of bit of assistance now opposed to when we first started off."

The pitch had started turning as India sent in Ashwin and Jadeja to make quickfire strikes on the South African batsmen.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium #Faf du Plessis #Hotstar #India #India vs South Africa 1st Test #India vs South Africa 2019 #india vs south africa live cricket score #India vs South Africa Schedule #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live streaming #Quinton de Kock #South Africa #Sports #Vernon Philander #Virat Kohli #Visakhapatnam #Wriddhiman Saha

