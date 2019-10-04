-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam: Elgar, du Plessis take Proteas to 153/4 at Lunch
Date: Friday, 04 October, 2019 11:35 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Lunch
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
10:51 (IST)
FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Elgar off Ashwin, collecting his seventh boundary of the innings so far. Also brings up the fifty partnership with du Plessis wih that shot. SA 114/4
-
10:49 (IST)
Fifty up for Dean Elgar, the left-handed opener collecting an easy single on offer off Ashwin's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 14th time in his Test career. Takes 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone in what has been a patient stay at the crease so far. SA 107/4
-
09:56 (IST)
OUT! Bavuma's gone! Ishant it is who gets the breakthrough, trapping the batsman plumb lbw with a ball that jags sharply back in and hits him in front of middle. Easy decision for the umpire, and for a moment, Bavuma considers reviewing it, before being advised against it by his partner. SA 63/4
Bavuma lbw Ishant 18(26)
-
08:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
However, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma know that they will need a huge partnership to keep themselves alive. But, will they?
Wow, finally a good session for South Africa. It didn't start too well but then they have dominated after Bavuma's wicket. Elgar and du Plessis have batted to a set template and have not meandered from it. India have had no response to their counter attack and they are on the backfoot. Perhaps the only ploy was to search from some reverse swing but the fact that Ishant bowled ahead of Shami meant that there is not much reverse on offer either. Much thinking to do during the lunch break.
After 50 overs,South Africa 153/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 48)
Du Plessis whips the ball through square leg to collect a boundary off the first delivery. Gets beaten by the extra bounce three balls later.
Lunch taken at the end of this over, with the Proteas heading into the break at 153/4, a massive improvement from their display on the second day. Elgar's setting his sights on a ton now while du Plessis is two short of his fifty, the pair adding 90 runs so far for the fifth wicket.
The South African camp will have hope of putting up a fitting response to India's humongous score with these two around.
FOUR! Flatter delivery from Jadeja, du Plessis whips this through square leg. Substitute Kuldeep gives the ball a chase in vain. Brings up the 150 for the Proteas. SA 153/4
After 49 overs,South Africa 149/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 44)
Dean Elgar does an exaggerated, Steve Smith-like leave off the third delivery, before getting his defence beaten off the fourth with a ball that stays a touch low. Maiden over for Ishant, his second of this innings.
After 48 overs,South Africa 149/4 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Faf du Plessis (C) 44)
Couple of easy singles collected in Jadeja's 15th over. Has turned out to be a solid session for the Proteas so far, and Elgar and du Plessis will hope to keep their partnership intact heading into the lunch break, which is now a little over five minutes away.
After 47 overs,South Africa 147/4 ( Dean Elgar 75 , Faf du Plessis (C) 43)
Ishant continues with a slip and gully in place. Du Plessis clips the ball behind square off the second delivery to collect a single, the only run collected this over.
After 46 overs,South Africa 146/4 ( Dean Elgar 75 , Faf du Plessis (C) 42)
Attacking over from Jadeja. First, Saha lets go of a chance off the second delivery after an outside edge off Elgar's bat, which then is followed by an lbw appeal two balls later that is turned down, the impact well outside off. Two singles collected off the over.
After 45 overs,South Africa 144/4 ( Dean Elgar 74 , Faf du Plessis (C) 41)
Ishant brought back into the attack in place of Vihari. Du Plessis plays a beautiful on drive off the second delivery, placing it between mid on and midwicket with a well-timed whip. Ishant beats du Plessis with a jaffa off the last delivery.
FOUR! Full and quick from Ishant, du Plessis adjusts beautifully and clips this between mid on and midwicket to collect his sixth four. SA 144/4
After 44 overs,South Africa 140/4 ( Dean Elgar 74 , Faf du Plessis (C) 37)
Massive over for the South Africans, with Elgar smashing two sixes and a four off Jadeja's bowling to collect 16 off the over. He moves into the 70s now. Kohli and Co have something to fret over now after looking like they would bulldoze through the batting order yesterday.
Mind you, this is also superb batting from Elgar. In fact he has set the tone for how Faf has batted. He is a grinding batsman but he has played his shots. Went on the attack every 8-10 balls and got that boundary, which has meant the pressure isn't piling on. Faf bats much the same way and India have no response at the moment. Just as I type this, Elgar does much the same and smacks Jadeja for a six over midwicket. That's two boundaries in the space of 6 balls faced. Some template this.
SIX! Now Elgar shuffles down the track and launches the ball straight down the ground for the second maximum of the over! SA 140/4
SIX! Elgar lofts the ball towards the square-leg fence, where the ball lands on the advertising cushion. SA 130/4
After 43 overs,South Africa 124/4 ( Dean Elgar 58 , Faf du Plessis (C) 37)
Hanuma continues; so Kohli has decided to give Ashwin a breather after an extended spell while allowing a change of end for Jadeja. Elgar collects a single off the first delivery. Du Plessis then drives the ball through point for a brace off the last delivery. Three off the over.
Elgar and du Plessis have proven this statement right in morning session so far.
Still no demons in the pitch. The ones in the mind are always more dangerous.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2019
After 42 overs,South Africa 121/4 ( Dean Elgar 57 , Faf du Plessis (C) 35)
Vihari's introduction was probably to allow a change of ends for Jadeja, who concedes a solitary run off his 12th over and beats du Plessis with a delivery that kicks up higher than usual off the last ball. Just one off the over.
After 41 overs,South Africa 120/4 ( Dean Elgar 56 , Faf du Plessis (C) 35)
Part-timer Hanuma Vihari brought into the attack in place of Jadeja. D Plessis collects a boundary off the third delivery, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball wide of the slip fielder. That is followed by a single off the next two deliveries. Six off Vihari's first over of the innings.
'Intent' is the word!
Good positive intent shown by faf and dean this morning.. #INDvSA— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 4, 2019
FOUR! Du Plessis opens the face of his bat and guides the ball past slip, the ball then racing away to the third man fence. SA 118/4
After 40 overs,South Africa 114/4 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Faf du Plessis (C) 30)
Elgar completes his 14th Test fifty with a single off the first ball of the over and later drives the ball through extra cover off the penultimate delivery to bring up the fifty partnership with du Plessis. Good comeback from the Proteas after the top-order collapse in the final session of the second day, although they still have a lot of work left to do in terms of steering the team out of choppy waters.
FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Elgar off Ashwin, collecting his seventh boundary of the innings so far. Also brings up the fifty partnership with du Plessis wih that shot. SA 114/4
Fifty up for Dean Elgar, the left-handed opener collecting an easy single on offer off Ashwin's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 14th time in his Test career. Takes 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone in what has been a patient stay at the crease so far. SA 107/4
After 39 overs,South Africa 106/4 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Faf du Plessis (C) 28)
Now a silly point in place for Faf along with the man at cover. Elgar taps the ball down the ground for a single off the fourth delivery to move to 49. No-ball signalled off the final delivery after the ball slips out of Jadeja's hand and bounces a few times before reaching the batsman. Three off the over.
After 38 overs,South Africa 103/4 ( Dean Elgar 48 , Faf du Plessis (C) 27)
Du Plessis sweeps towards the fine leg fence off the second delivery to bring up the 100 for the Proteas, and then runs the ball down the ground for a single three balls later. Elgar denied a risky single off the last delivery.
FOUR! Du Plessis is using the sweep shot to good effect as is Elgar with the lofted shot down the ground. Guides this towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 100 for South Africa. SA 102/4
After 37 overs,South Africa 98/4 ( Dean Elgar 48 , Faf du Plessis (C) 22)
Du Plessis taps the ball towards square leg for a single after the first three balls go as dots. Elgar then slog-sweeps the next delivery towards the deep backward square-leg boundary to move to 48. Five off the over. Partnership now worth 35 between these two.
FOUR! Elgar moves to 48 with a slog sweep, the ball placed wide of Ashwin at fine leg. SA 98/4
10:38 (IST)
Expert Comments
Faf has been very positive against spin, especially Ashwin. That six tells a tale. South Africa usually have a good record against Ashwin, it is Jadeja who causes them more trouble. Not suggesting that Ashwin was not a good pick against this side, nope. In India you have to play him. The bottom line is about Faf and how he is dealing with Ashwin. In fact both Elgar and he are using release shots to get the boundaries in at regular intervals. India have gone onto the waiting game a bit.
After 36 overs,South Africa 93/4 ( Dean Elgar 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 21)
Du Plessis runs the ball down the ground for a single off the fourth delivery — the only run conceded by Ashwin off his 16th over.
After 35 overs,South Africa 92/4 ( Dean Elgar 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 20)
Jadeja replaces Shami shortly before the drinks interval. Elgar inside-edges the ball wide of the leg slip fielder to collect a single off the first delivery. Two slips in place for du Plessis. The ball stays a touch low after pitching along full length off the fourth delivery, similar to the one from Muthusamy that got Virat Kohli dismissed. His SA counterpart though, plays this towards midwicket for a single. Just two singles off the over. Time for the players to have a drink now.
After 34 overs,South Africa 90/4 ( Dean Elgar 43 , Faf du Plessis (C) 19)
Attacking field as usual for du Plessis, who has used the sweep shot well against the offie so far, but this time decides to step out of his crease and smack a tossed up delivery over long on for a maximum off the fourth delivery. The Proteas skipper is off to some start, having collected 19 runs in quick time already.
SIX! Tossed up delivery from Ashwin, du Plessis steps out of his crease and lofts this over long on to collect the second big hit of the innings. SA 90/4
After 32 overs,South Africa 81/4 ( Dean Elgar 41 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)
Du Plessis glances the ball down to fine leg for a single off the third delivery. Elgar keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Two off the over.
After 32 overs,South Africa 81/4 ( Dean Elgar 41 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)
Elgar chips the ball off the third delivery towards cover, the area, thankfully for the batsman, devoid of any fielder. Elgar ends the over with a lofted shot down the ground for a boundary — his third such shot in this innings. Into the 40s now, is the left-hander.
FOUR! Elgar lofts the ball down the ground again, the ball landing just short of the long on fence and eventually caressing the advertising cushion. Fast turning into Elgar's go-to shot. SA 81/4
After 31 overs,South Africa 77/4 ( Dean Elgar 37 , Faf du Plessis (C) 12)
Shami concedes his first run this innings off the fourth delivery, Elgar flicking the ball towards the backward square-leg region for a single. The pacer then concedes his first boundary next ball, with Faf clipping a full delivery towards the square leg fence. Five off the over.
FOUR! Third boundary for du Plessis, this time flicking the full delivery from Shami towards the vacant square-leg fence. SA 77/4
After 30 overs,South Africa 72/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 8)
Short leg, silly point, slip, leg slip — in in place for Faf in Ashwin's latest over. Faf, on the other hand, decides to attack Ashwin with back-to-back sweep shots, collecting a boundary on each occasion. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the SA skipper, both coming off sweeps, this one travelling through square leg. SA 72/4
FOUR! Du Plessis sweeps a full delivery from Ashwin, beating the man placed at leg slip. SA 68/4
After 29 overs,South Africa 64/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)
Shami replaces Ishant in the attack, and angles the ball into Elgar's pads right away, eliciting a faint lbw appeal that is instantly turned down the umpire. The Bengal pacer starts the day with a maiden.
After 28 overs,South Africa 64/4 ( Dean Elgar 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0)
Elgar runs the ball down the ground for a single to bring du Plessis on strike against Ashwin. The SA captain, one of the better players of spin in the XI, fends off the remaining deliveries of the over.
What do you say?
Cribbing about pitches anywhere in the cricket world — unless they are outright dangerous — is pointless. Home teams will look to build and take advantahe. Touring teams have to prepare well or face the consequences— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 4, 2019
Well, what do I know? The ball keeps a tad low and Ishant has struck. Which is quite strange to say because Bavuma is quite a short batsman and the ball hit him below knee roll. Won't suggest it is a dangerous pitch just yet but with the score reading 63-4, South Africa aren't thinking anything else. Good thing though is that Faf and Elgar are at the crease now, and they are grinding batsmen. When this Test will finish hinges on this partnership.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Du Plessis whips the ball through square leg to collect a boundary off the first delivery. Gets beaten by the extra bounce three balls later. Lunch taken at the end of this over, with the Proteas heading into the break at 153/4, a massive improvement from their display on the second day. Elgar's setting his sights on a ton now while du Plessis is two short of his fifty, the pair adding 90 runs so far for the fifth wicket. The South African camp will have hope of putting up a fitting response to India's humongous score with these two around.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
