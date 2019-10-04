-
-
-
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam: Elgar, de Kock continue Proteas' revival
Date: Friday, 04 October, 2019 15:14 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 90.3
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 137 (262)
- 4s X 14
- 6s X 4
- 71 (107)
- 4s X 11
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 36 (12.3)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 30 (12)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
120 ( 33.0 ) R/R: 3.63
Dean Elgar 45(91)
Quinton de Kock 71(107)
|
178/5 (57.3 over)
Faf du Plessis 55 (103) SR: S.R (53.40)
c Cheteshwar Pujara b Ravichandran Ashwin
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
14:23 (IST)
Fifty for de Kock. Another senior South Africa batsman rising to the occasion and is among runs. But he needs to keep going on. The job is unfinished.
-
12:53 (IST)
SIX and Dean Elgar raises his bat as he completes his century, his second in Asia. What a way to bring it up really, with a massive six over cow corner.
-
12:45 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin strikes, what a wicket for India and just at the right time. It's Faf du Plessis who falls. Ashwin brings it in and Faf decided to play it to leg side, ended up hitting it to Pujara at leg slip. The fifth wicket is here for India. Partnership broken. du Plessis c Agarwal b Ashwin 55(103)
-
12:25 (IST)
Superb effort from South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, gets to his fifty, his first in India. He needs to stay put and bat for as long as possible
-
10:51 (IST)
FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Elgar off Ashwin, collecting his seventh boundary of the innings so far. Also brings up the fifty partnership with du Plessis wih that shot. SA 114/4
-
10:49 (IST)
Fifty up for Dean Elgar, the left-handed opener collecting an easy single on offer off Ashwin's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 14th time in his Test career. Takes 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone in what has been a patient stay at the crease so far. SA 107/4
-
09:56 (IST)
OUT! Bavuma's gone! Ishant it is who gets the breakthrough, trapping the batsman plumb lbw with a ball that jags sharply back in and hits him in front of middle. Easy decision for the umpire, and for a moment, Bavuma considers reviewing it, before being advised against it by his partner. SA 63/4
Bavuma lbw Ishant 18(26)
-
08:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
However, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma know that they will need a huge partnership to keep themselves alive. But, will they?
After 90 overs,South Africa 298/5 ( Dean Elgar 137 , Quinton de Kock (W) 71)
Jadeja in place of Ashwin now. Just one off the over, with de Kock collecting a single off the penultimate delivery to move to 71.
After 89 overs,South Africa 297/5 ( Dean Elgar 137 , Quinton de Kock (W) 70)
Ishant Sharma returns into the attack and creates problems for Elgar straightaway, first the left-hander chased a delivery that was slanted across, while the other ball was just too good, pitched up, just around off stump with the ball taking off steeply, just past Elgar's outside edge. Ishant Sharma has a long pause, probably thinking about how did that miss the edge or in fact the off stump. Ishant starts targetting the stumps after he isn't able to find the edge and with couple of deliveries that stay pretty low, Elgar does extremely well to block the low bounce. A brace off the hips to backward square leg to finish the over.
There was a guy inside the stadium who entered the playing area and........
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/7wAnxEd9RY— Lungani Zama (@whamzam17) October 4, 2019
After 88 overs,South Africa 295/5 ( Dean Elgar 135 , Quinton de Kock (W) 70)
Ashwin bowls the first over after tea, conceding three singles off it. He has conceded 101 runs from his 30 overs so far, while collecting three wickets, including that of Faf today.
Ravi Ashwin bowls the first over after tea, with Dean Elgar on strike. Has been South Africa's day so far. Will things continue to be the same for the visiting side? Let's find out
After 87 overs,South Africa 292/5 ( Dean Elgar 133 , Quinton de Kock (W) 69)
TEA, Day 3!
Great session for South Africa. Just one wicket in the session, that of Faf du Plessis (55). De Kock made sure Proteas did not stop attacking and hit some boundaries and sixes. Elgar looking set and does not want to get out. Completed the ton. Looks set for a double ton. India have many things to worry on. Shami's injury and sudden dip in form of Ashwin midway into the match. Hosts have a lot to chat about in this break.
After 86 overs,South Africa 291/5 ( Dean Elgar 132 , Quinton de Kock (W) 69)
Okay, so change of ends for Ashwin as well. Better over from him. He has leaked 89 runs in 29 overs which means he has been on expensive side.
De Kock who got his fifty and took South Africa closer to safety is now feasting on Hanuma Vihari's bowling. Why? Cos Vihari has been handed the new ball. Funky captaincy or thoughtless? Yes, tea is approaching but isn't that amounting to wasting the new ball especially since it gets easier when the ball goes soft. Well, Jadeja is back now.
After 85 overs,South Africa 290/5 ( Dean Elgar 132 , Quinton de Kock (W) 69)
Now Jadeja comes into the attack, replacing Ashwin. Change of ends for him. Good over from him. No boundaries hit in the over for a change.
After 84 overs,South Africa 287/5 ( Dean Elgar 130 , Quinton de Kock (W) 68)
Jadeja injured so Vihari comes into the attack. Two back to back boundaries hit by de Kock. De Kock is now on 68 off 88, scoring very quickly.
FOUR! This time de Kock pierces the off side field and gets one more boundary to deep extra cover
FOUR! One more boundary, plenty of them in this session, good ball from Vihari, came sharply in to de Kock and it almost got his off stump but the ball took the inside edge and went to four behind the stumps
So, after Ashwin-Jadeja, we had a part-time pairing of Hanuma and Rohit bowling in tandem. All for a rest because the second new ball was due. It has been taken now. Will allow Ashwin more purchase off the pitch. And Jadeja too, maybe. South Africa not too far away from the follow-on mark so let's see how this passage of play before tea goes.
After 83 overs,South Africa 278/5 ( Dean Elgar 129 , Quinton de Kock (W) 60)
Jadeja hit the advertising board trying to save a boundary. And he has left the ground now. Will get it checked. Hurt his right hand. Ashwin hit for two boundaries for India, adding more to Kohli's worry.
FOUR! Another brilliant shot from de Kock. Fuller from Ashwin and de Kock drives it powerfully through the covers.
FOUR! De Kock smashes Ashwin to deep extra cover boundary where Jadeja gives a spirited chase, dives and ends up hitting the advertising board. But he is ok.
After 82 overs,South Africa 268/5 ( Dean Elgar 129 , Quinton de Kock (W) 50)
De Kock gets to his fifty. Good little knock. The last ball of the Jadeja over had everything, grip, spin and bounce. Elgar had no answer to the ball.
Fifty for de Kock. Another senior South Africa batsman rising to the occasion and is among runs. But he needs to keep going on. The job is unfinished.
After 81 overs,South Africa 266/5 ( Dean Elgar 128 , Quinton de Kock (W) 49)
Elgar taking some treatment on his forearm. Second new ball has been taken. Kohli straightaway throws it to Ashwin. De Kock hits him for last-ball boundary to score one more four.
After 80 overs,South Africa 261/5 ( Dean Elgar 127 , Quinton de Kock (W) 45)
Vihari continues. Elgar continues to score fours. He does it on third ball of the over. Now, the new ball is due and Kohli is expected to take it.
FOUR! That's a lovely shot from Elgar, fuller in length, Elgar clears his front leg and drives it through the extra cover for four runs
After 79 overs,South Africa 256/5 ( Dean Elgar 122 , Quinton de Kock (W) 45)
Rohit continues and he is bowling at a very slow speed. There was a run out chance but wayward throw from Shami messed it up. That could have been touch and go had the throw was at the top of stump. 7 off the over.
FOUR! Flighted ball from Rohit, de Kock reached to the pitch of the ball and smashed it over covers for four.
After 78 overs,South Africa 249/5 ( Dean Elgar 121 , Quinton de Kock (W) 39)
Shami continues. Elgar times it well to get four off the first ball and then take 1 two balls later. What a knock this is already.
FOUR! Shami bowls fuller and Elgar times it to perfection as he plays a straight drive for. Substitute Shubman Gill threw himself on the field to stop it but could not stop it.
After 77 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( Dean Elgar 116 , Quinton de Kock (W) 39)
Rohit Sharma comes into the attack. Second new ball now due in 3 overs and this is a time to give some quick overs to part-timers and take the new ball. It seems Ishant is not too far away from another outburst. Rohit does well, finishes a maiden.
After 76 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( Dean Elgar 116 , Quinton de Kock (W) 39)
Drinks taken. New plans discussed. Shami comes back on. He was almost hobbling in his run up last time around. Seems to have got some help from physio and is declared fit enough to bowl some overs. Did well. Just 1 off the over.
After 75 overs,South Africa 243/5 ( Dean Elgar 116 , Quinton de Kock (W) 38)
Vihari continues. He bowls one more no ball and that particular ball kept low and almost beat Elgar to hit his stumps. He is a part-time Vihari but gives serious attention to his bowling. Needs to address this issue. Also, drinks have been taken.
After 74 overs,South Africa 241/5 ( Dean Elgar 116 , Quinton de Kock (W) 37)
Oh, more troble for India as Shami is not in best shape. He is not comfortable in his run up and this is a huge concern for India. Kohli is playing with just 2 pacers. Spinners need to step up here. Bit of cloud cover over the stadium as well.
After 73 overs,South Africa 238/5 ( Dean Elgar 115 , Quinton de Kock (W) 35)
Vihari starts the over with a no ball. India bowling too many no balls. Criminal really for a spinner. Proteas batsmen comfortably playing their shots. 3 off the over.
Quinton de Kock taking a leaf out of the Elgar-Faf book. Has taken the game on and against the spinners too. Perhaps helped by the ball going soft as well. But he will be well set by the time new ball arrives.
Meanwhile, pitch invasion. Kid comes in and hugs Kohli. Takes a selfie too. Like a boss!
After 72 overs,South Africa 235/5 ( Dean Elgar 114 , Quinton de Kock (W) 34)
Ishant continues. Just 2 off the over. De Kock and Elgar not looking perturbed by the bowling currently. Heat is at its peak. Testing time for both the teams.
After 71 overs,South Africa 232/5 ( Dean Elgar 113 , Quinton de Kock (W) 32)
Vihari continues. He seems to be filling in for both the spinners who looked a little rusty. Also it is very hot in Vizag and the break gives them time to recover and come back stronger.
After 70 overs,South Africa 229/5 ( Dean Elgar 111 , Quinton de Kock (W) 31)
Ishant is back on. Kohli is trying all his options. De Kock has quickly taken control of things in the innings. But the lanky fast bowler bowled two no-balls in the over. That is not what India wants.
After 69 overs,South Africa 227/5 ( Dean Elgar 110 , Quinton de Kock (W) 31)
Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack, replacing Ashwin who was hit for boundaries in the last over. But de Kock is not stopping here. He hits one more boundary in this over and quickly gets to 31 off 41 balls.
FOUR! Short ball from Vihari and de Kock rocks back quickly and cuts it away for four runs.
After 68 overs,South Africa 220/5 ( Dean Elgar 108 , Quinton de Kock (W) 26)
Jadeja is frustrated. Six and then a four on two consecutive deliveries. 11 from it. It appeared as if after Faf's exit, things would go India's away. QDK however has other plans.
FOUR! And that's one more boundary for de Kock, this time a delicate touch to steer the ball to third man boundary.
SIX! Big hit from de Kock, slog sweep from him. Sound of 'catch it' but the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket ropes easily.
After 67 overs,South Africa 209/5 ( Dean Elgar 107 , Quinton de Kock (W) 16)
Ashwin continues. Bowling round the wicket to QDK. But the left-handed batsman has taken him on. Two boundaries in the over and it seems de Kock has taken over the baton from Elgar to keep the run score ticking.
FOUR! One more boundary for Kock, this time he drives it a square drive to fetch runs. Always a tough chase that for the fielder
FOUR! Aggression from de Kock, flight from Ashwin and Quinny makes room and hits it to long off boundary as there was no fielder there.
After 66 overs,South Africa 201/5 ( Dean Elgar 107 , Quinton de Kock (W) 8)
Jadeja continues. A maiden over from him. Elgar has gone back to being defensive after Faf's wicket. Right approach at the moment.
Praise coming in from the legend himself
Immense from @deanelgar absolute quality test 💯 #SAvIND— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 4, 2019
After 65 overs,South Africa 201/5 ( Dean Elgar 107 , Quinton de Kock (W) 8)
Ashwin continues. Better over from him. Just 1 off the over. De Kock settling in quickly as well.
After 64 overs,South Africa 200/5 ( Dean Elgar 106 , Quinton de Kock (W) 8)
200 comes up for South Africa after drinks. De Kock smashes one to mid-wicket, reached to Vihari placed there on one bounce. Need to be careful here de Kock and not get carried away.
Hundred for Elgar. This will be one to remember. He has gritted hard through it, dropped on 74, but he carried on. Even yesterday when the spinners were on top, he battled through, tightening his defence and opened up to play shots today. It is not easy coming here and getting a hundred, but Elgar has shown his side how to bat in India.
After 63 overs,South Africa 198/5 ( Dean Elgar 105 , Quinton de Kock (W) 7)
Change of ends for Ashwin as well. Elgar hits him for four in the over. Drinks taken, first in the session. Remember, we will have a two and a half hour session to make up for the time lost on Day 1 thanks to rain.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Jadeja in place of Ashwin now. Just one off the over, with de Kock collecting a single off the penultimate delivery to move to 71.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: