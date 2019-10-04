-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam: Elgar, Bavuma hope to revive Proteas' innings
Date: Friday, 04 October, 2019 08:28 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Stumps
This over 20.0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 27 (63)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
- 2 (7)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 8 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 0 (2)
- M X 2
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
5 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 2
Dean Elgar 3(8)
Temba Bavuma 2(7)
|
34/3 (17.3 over)
Dane Piedt 0 (4) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Ravindra Jadeja
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
08:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma dominated the proceedings on first two days of the Visakhapatnam Test as India piled 502/7 in the first innings. Click here to have a look at statistical highlights from first two days.
Playing his first Test in India, Agarwal showed remarkable concentration and endurance for his monumental 215 off 371 balls that allowed the hosts to declare their first innings at 502 for seven in 136 overs.
Read the Day 2 report of the first Test between India and South Africa here.
Mayank Agarwal converted his maiden century to a brilliant double ton on Thursday. With that, he has put India's opening batting conundrum to rest – Well, at least for now perhaps. Here's more from Yash Jha in his latest piece following Agarwal's heroics.
Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: