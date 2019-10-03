-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit dismissed by Maharaj for 176
Date: Thursday, 03 October, 2019 11:22 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 85.3
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 137 (262)
- 4s X 16
- 6s X 3
- 6 (9)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 49 (15)
- M X 3
- W X 0
- 47 (17.3)
- M X 5
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
6 ( 3.2 ) R/R: 1.8
Mayank Agarwal 0(12)
Cheteshwar Pujara 6(8)
|
317/1 (82 over)
Rohit Sharma 176 (244) SR: S.R (72.13)
st Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
11:06 (IST)
OUT! Rohit gets carried away, and loses his wicket away. He hit Maharaj for a six and then a four, tried to score one more boundary, came out of the crease to attempt a big shot but missed the ball completely, de Kock did the rest of the work. Rohit out for 176. Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176(244)
-
10:05 (IST)
HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal, his first in Test cricket. Maharaj bowls outside the off stump and steers the ball to short third man and gets the single which takes him to the milestone.
-
09:47 (IST)
DROPPED! Philander produces an edge off Rohit's bat but de Kock could not hold on to it. He was standing up to the stumps and the ball had some pace on it. He ended up hurting his fingers as well.
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After getting the hosts off to a dominant start, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be eager to build on their 202-run stand.
Day one was solely dominated by the hosts, despite rain forcing an early stumps shortly after tea.
After 85 overs,India 323/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 137 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Vernon Philander comes back into the attack. Faf wants to give them one shot at the new batsman before the lunch is called. If they are able to pick one more here, it would make up for all missed chances before.
After 84 overs,India 323/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 137 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Pujara gets off the mark with a boundary. He would not mind more indisciplined bowling from South Africa. Will only help him get settled here quickly.
FOUR! Pujara starts off with a boundary, Half-volley to him by Maharaj and the batsman steers it through covers for four runs.
After 83 overs,India 317/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 137 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Cheteshwar Pujara, right handed bat, has come out to bat at No 3. South Africa must be relieved that Rohit is no more at the crease. Pujara almost got himself run-out. Happens when you have waited a long time to bat.
And Rohit is gone. Out stumped. Honestly, didn't look like getting out at all and apart from the slight nerves at the start, looked in complete control. He dominated the spin attack and that is going to be a hallmark of his Test opening as long as he has that job to do. It will be different ball game overseas, but let us revel in this moment for now. 176 in your maiden Test innings as opener is enough to shut everyone up for a while.
After 82 overs,India 317/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 137 , )
Maharaj has been very busy this morning. He has been inconsistent but he has been at it. And finally he has a wicket, that too of Rohit. Good to see him, not celebrate and first shake the hands with Rohit to congratulate him.
OUT! Rohit gets carried away, and loses his wicket away. He hit Maharaj for a six and then a four, tried to score one more boundary, came out of the crease to attempt a big shot but missed the ball completely, de Kock did the rest of the work. Rohit out for 176. Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176(244)
FOUR! Rohit again makes room and plays an inside-out shot, hits it over the cover fielder for four runs.
SIX! Not a clean hit from Rohit as he comes out and smashes Maharaj over the long off region. Philander tried to jump and catch near the ropes but could not come near to the ball.
After 81 overs,India 306/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 136 , Rohit Sharma 166)
Rohit and Mayank are turning out to be too good for this inexperienced spinners from South Africa. Both the batsmen are toying with the bowlers currently.
FOUR! This is just too poor from South Africa. Another bowl outside the leg stump line bowled from over the wicket and Mayank reverse-sweeped it for four runs.
After 80 overs,India 301/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 131 , Rohit Sharma 167)
Achievement for South Africa. They did not get a wicket. But bowled an over without getting hit for a boundary.
300-plus opening stands for India in Tests:
Mankad/Roy v NZ, Chennai, 1956
Dravid/Sehwag v Pak, Lahore, 2006
Agarwal/R Sharma v SA, Vizag, 2019*
300-plus opening stands by debut opening pairs in Tests:
Dravid/Sehwag v Pak, Lahore, 2006
Agarwal/R Sharma v SA, Vizag, 2019*
Dane Piedt has not bowled 10 overs yet. And his eight overs have yielded 54 runs. That's shoddy for a second spinner role. South Africa missing a third pace and one cannot stress this enough. A third seamer would have allowed them to hold one end up with regular spells with pace. At the moment, they are having to shield their two pacers with spin which is simply not good enough to control the flow of runs, let alone take wickets.
After 79 overs,India 299/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 130 , Rohit Sharma 166)
Poor cricket from Piedt and South Africa. He bowls at Rohit from round the wicket, gets sweeped twice. Shorter in length or too fuller. This is not how you bowl at a batsman who is playing on 160.
FOUR! Too short from Piedt again, short ball, and on leg stump, Rohit sweeps it to fine leg again.
FOUR! And one more boundary, this is poor cricket from South Africa and Piedt. Bowling on pads of Rohit and he sweeps it to fine leg for four, there was no protection there.
After 78 overs,India 290/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 129 , Rohit Sharma 158)
One more boundary comes in this over. India continue to dominate. Proteas continue to bowl poorly. There is no plan whatsoever and Maharaj trying too many variations but lacks accuracy.
FOUR! One more four, Rohit this time sweeps Maharaj from the middle stump for four runs to fine leg
After 77 overs,India 285/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 128 , Rohit Sharma 154)
Problems for Proteas. They have not picked up a wicket and look far from picking up one. Field placement has been poor from Faf. Poorer has been the fielding and the lack of bite in spinners' bowling.
FOUR! Reverse-sweep again from Mayank. No control fro Piedt, almost an over-pitched delivery, Mayank took it on full and got four at third man.
FOUR! Reverse-sweep again from Mayank. No control fro Piedt, almost an over-pitched delivery, Mayank took it on full and got four at third man.
SIX! That's a big one, Piedt tosses it up and Mayank dances down the track, could not reach the pitch of the ball but he has power to adjust and still hit it over the ropes.
After 76 overs,India 274/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 117 , Rohit Sharma 154)
Rohit Sharms moves past 150. Muthusamy continues to bowl on the rough around the leg stump channel from over the wicket but both Mayank and Rohit have used reverse-sweep to good effect to negate that.
FOUR! Last ball of the over, Muthusamy bowls on leg stump and like Mayank, Rohit too opts for reverse-sweep and gets four runs
FOUR! Creativity from Mayank as he plays a reverse-sweep against Muthusamy to fetch four more
150 for Rohit Sharma. Hitman carries on with the good work. Raises his bat to acknowledge the roar. Dressing room applauses.
After 75 overs,India 264/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 112 , Rohit Sharma 149)
Maharaj continues and he too now chooses to come over the wicket to over the wicket. This seems to be the new plan, try to pitch it on footmarks outside the leg stump.
After 74 overs,India 262/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 111 , Rohit Sharma 148)
Senuran Muthusamy back into the attack. Bowling over the wicket around the leg stump line and taking it away. Mayank comes out and smashes it past the bowler but Faf kept a long off to cut that out.
South African attack looking really pedestrian at the moment. It could be because of the pitch too, which is a tad slow in nature and the ball isn't easily coming to the bat even if Rohit-Mayank are looking super comfortable there. I remember the 2016 England Test here and the pitch was a bit slow. It isn't a quick turner and Ashwin-Jadeja needed a lot of overs to bowl out the English line-up. They might need that kind of time again in this match.
After 73 overs,India 259/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 108 , Rohit Sharma 148)
Maharaj continues. India bring up 250 on the board. Also, the 250-run stand between Mayank and Agarwal. Rohit moves to 148 with back to back boundaries.
FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Rohit, this time he hits it to square leg. Runs coming thick and fast for India.
FOUR! Rohit dances down the track and hits Maharaj down the ground to collect four runs.
After 72 overs,India 248/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 105 , Rohit Sharma 140)
Rabada continues. Not getting any help from the wicket. Batsmen playing freely without any discomfort.
After 71 overs,India 245/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 102 , Rohit Sharma 140)
Maharaj has been bowling to different fielding plans today. Now he has a slip, gully and short cover. Nothing working for him right now.
Who knows... maybe Ishant might join that club soon
mayank agarwal's hundred means only ishant & shami in this indian XI don't have a test ton #INDvSA— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 3, 2019
After 70 overs,India 242/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 101 , Rohit Sharma 138)
Rabada continues and tried his bouncers in the over. Mayank and Rohit, however, all well set to evade that. This has become a good track to bat and whatever chances the visitors got were shelved by them, courtesy of bad fielding. Spinners have not been able to use the cracks on offer.
Maiden Test hundred for Mayank Agarwal. This innings has been in Rohit's shadow as he hogged the limelight on day one. But that has been the hallmark of his batting ever since his debut. This has been a wonderful story for him since Australia. From day one, he has done the right things, ticking all the boxes. When he has had to grind, he has done that. In between he has played his shots. And this hundred has been deserving in more ways than one. For the moment, India's opening problems seem solved, or should we say atleast at one end?
After 69 overs,India 240/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 100 , Rohit Sharma 137)
Mayank gets his first Test ton. Celebrates and then Rohit hugs him before having a word with him. Must be telling him to hang around for as long as possible and get back to work after the celebration. India continue to build on the great start. Proteas in huge trouble.
HUNDRED for Mayank Agarwal, his first in Test cricket. Maharaj bowls outside the off stump and steers the ball to short third man and gets the single which takes him to the milestone.
After 68 overs,India 238/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 99 , Rohit Sharma 136)
Rabada mixing it up in the over. Used slower ball in the last over. However, bad fielding effort from Proteas is not helping the visitors.
FOUR! Poor fielding from Muthusamy at square leg, Rabada bowled on Rohit's pads who flicked it to the fielder who made a mess of it as ball tarvelled to the ropes.
After 67 overs,India 232/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 98 , Rohit Sharma 131)
Maharaj has looked the best bowler so far. Yet has made errors. He kept Mayank on back foot throughout the over but bowled a wide last ball and got hit for four, releasing all the pressure created previously.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Vernon Philander comes back into the attack. Faf wants to give them one shot at the new batsman before the lunch is called. If they are able to pick one more here, it would make up for all missed chances before.
First Test, Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma scored a century in his Test debut as an opener as India reached 202-0 at stumps with rain preventing any play in the final session on Day 1 of the first test against South Africa on Wednesday.
Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africans last week.
He was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes. Mayank Agarwal also turned on the aggression, reaching 84 not out with 11 fours and two sixes as South Africa failed to break through in its 59.1 overs.
"I was told in West Indies (about opening in this series). It's about mentally training your mind more than anything else," Sharma said. "I prefer opening the innings and going out to bat without thinking too much. I was very clear in my mind about how I wanted to bat."
Bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea with heavy rain shortly afterward.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Sharma and Agarwal, India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 Tests since July 2017, took the hosts to 91-0 at lunch in 30 overs.
Vernon Philander (0-34) was impressive with the new ball but couldn't claim a wicket.
The openers batted slowly through the first hour but picked up pace thereafter. Sharma reached his half-century off 84 balls before lunch. Offspinner Dane Piedt (0-43) went for more than six runs per over.
India scored 111 runs in the afternoon session.
India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 Tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: