Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit, Mayank aim to build on strong start

Date: Thursday, 03 October, 2019 08:25 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Stumps

India
202/0 OV : (59.1) RR.(3.42)
South Africa
Yet to bat

This over 59.1

  • 0

batsman

Mayank Agarwal

  • 84 (183)
  • 4s X 11
  • 6s X 2

Rohit Sharma

  • 115 (174)
  • 4s X 12
  • 6s X 5

bowler

Vernon Philander

  • 34 (11.1)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0

Kagiso Rabada

  • 35 (13)
  • M X 5
  • W X 0
Current Partnership

202 ( 59.1 ) R/R: 3.41

Mayank Agarwal 84(182)

Rohit Sharma 115(173)

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Visakhapatnam: Rohit, Mayank aim to build on strong start

Highlights

08:25 (IST)

South Africa's Indian-origin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy said on Wednesday that making his debut in the first Test against India was special despite tough lessons learnt on the opening day. Read more here

Full Scorecard
08:23 (IST)

As Rohit Sharma walked out to bat on the morning of Day 1, some nerves were palpable early on but slowly he got into his groove and then turned into a fire-breathing dragon which we have witnessed in the white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma V 2.0 in Tests was activated, in style.

Read more by Jigar Mehta on Rohit here.

Full Scorecard
08:08 (IST)

Day 1 report: India reached a commanding 202 for no loss before persistent rain forced early stumps on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. Read the full report here

Full Scorecard
08:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After getting the hosts off to a dominant start, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be eager to build on their 202-run stand. 

Day one was solely dominated by the hosts, despite rain forcing an early stumps shortly after tea. 

Full Scorecard

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After getting the hosts off to a dominant start, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be eager to build on their 202-run stand.

Day one was solely dominated by the hosts, despite rain forcing an early stumps shortly after tea.

First Test, Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma scored a century in his Test debut as an opener as India reached 202-0 at stumps with rain preventing any play in the final session on Day 1 of the first test against South Africa on Wednesday.

Sharma had never opened even in domestic first-class cricket apart from his two-ball duck for the Indian Board President's XI against South Africans last week.

He was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes. Mayank Agarwal also turned on the aggression, reaching 84 not out with 11 fours and two sixes as South Africa failed to break through in its 59.1 overs.

"I was told in West Indies (about opening in this series). It's about mentally training your mind more than anything else," Sharma said. "I prefer opening the innings and going out to bat without thinking too much. I was very clear in my mind about how I wanted to bat."

Bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea with heavy rain shortly afterward.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Sharma and Agarwal, India's ninth different opening pairing in 24 Tests since July 2017, took the hosts to 91-0 at lunch in 30 overs.

Vernon Philander (0-34) was impressive with the new ball but couldn't claim a wicket.

The openers batted slowly through the first hour but picked up pace thereafter. Sharma reached his half-century off 84 balls before lunch. Offspinner Dane Piedt (0-43) went for more than six runs per over.

India scored 111 runs in the afternoon session.

India captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that limited-overs specialist Sharma, who averages 39.62 in 27 Tests since 2013, will open for the short term with Lokesh Rahul sent back to domestic cricket to regain form.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium #Faf du Plessis #Hotstar #India #India vs South Africa 1st Test #India vs South Africa 2019 #india vs south africa live cricket score #India vs South Africa Schedule #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live streaming #Quinton de Kock #South Africa #Sports #Vernon Philander #Virat Kohli #Visakhapatnam #Wriddhiman Saha

Also See