Live Updates
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Visakhapatnam: Hosts bring up 150
Date: Wednesday, 02 October, 2019 13:37 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play In Progress
This over 52.2
- 1
batsman
- 75 (169)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 2
- 97 (146)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 4
bowler
- 26 (10)
- M X 2
- W X 0
- 35 (13)
- M X 5
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
170 ( 52.1 ) R/R: 3.25
Mayank Agarwal 75(168)
Rohit Sharma 93(145)
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
12:38 (IST)
SIX! Inside-out lofted shot over long off for a maximum! What a way for Mayank Agarwal to bring up his fourth Test half-century. India 110/3
-
12:32 (IST)
FOUR! Mayank brings up the partnership milestone with an on drive! Century partnership up between openers Rohit and Mayank — the former making his debut at this slot in this format. First century opening stand for India in Tests since the one-off Afghanistan fixture last year. India 103/0
There had been a question mark hanging over the Indian Test opening combination for a while since the axing of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul's dip in form. This pair could very well be the answer that the team management had been looking for.
-
11:28 (IST)
FOUR and that's 50 for Rohit Sharma. Not the best way to bring it up, half-hearted sweep, took the top edge and flew to square leg fielder who dived but failed to reach the ball, and then it rolled away for four runs. Rohit celebrates it by raising the bat. Mild celebration, we must mention.
-
08:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day one of the first Test between top-ranked India and South Africa, beginning Visakhapatnam. This will be the Proteas' inaugural Test series which is part of the newly-introduced ICC World Test Championship, whereas Virat Kohli and Co opened their campaign with a 2-0 series win over West Indies in August.
After 52 overs,India 169/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 74 , Rohit Sharma 93)
Piedt taken off the attack after that 12-run over, with Muthusamy taking his place. The left-arm spinner however, is greeted with a boundary of the first delivery of his new spell, Mayank timing and placing this one to perfection between extra cover and short mid off. Five off the over.
FOUR! Lovely placement from Mayank, piercing the gap between extra cover and short mid off to collect his 10th four. India 168/0
South Africa have played into India's hands with three spinners. Philander-Rabada won't bowl lengthy spells, no third pacer to back them up. They don't really have a pacer to hold one end up without tiring the two they have in hot and humid conditions. On this day one pitch, SA's spin attack not good enough to trouble Rohit, Mayank or others and that's why India are now in a free flow stage.
After 51 overs,India 164/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 69 , Rohit Sharma 93)
The ball deflects off short mid-off's hand after a well-timed drive by Mayank off the final delivery, allowing the batsman to collect a single and keep the strike. Just one from the over.
After 50 overs,India 163/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 93)
Rohit is seven short of a century at the end of the 50th over after collecting back-to-back sixes off Piedt's bowling.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Rohit off Piedt, the 'Hitman' now in the 90s with that shot! IND 163/0
SIX! Rohit charges down the track and smacks the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence — his fourth six of the innings! IND 157/0
After 49 overs,India 151/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Maharaj oversteps while bowling the second delivery of the over, eliciting cheers from the Vizag crowd. Bit of confusion between the two batsmen in running between the wickets after Agarwal's late cut is intercepted at short third man, with Rohit ultimately being sent back to the non-striker's end. Just one from the 49th.
Some pedestrian bowling from Piedt who is going for nearly 5.5/over. India in cruise mode at the moment. While Agarwal is set and doing his thing, Rohit is the one to watch out for. He is used to this pace, starting slow and then playing his familiar game. South Africa wouldn't know what has hit them if he gets a big one here.
After 48 overs,India 150/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 68 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Rohit-Mayank partnership worth 150 now, with the latter collecting two boundaries and a single in Piedt's sixth over to bring up the milestone and close the gap between him and his partner. The Indians are in cruise mode at the moment.
FOUR! Short ball from Piedt drifting down leg, all too easy delivery for Agarwal, who pulls this towards the square-leg fence to collect his second boundary of the over! India 149/0
FOUR! Hammered down the ground — the ball flying dangerously close to the Hitman! Mayank saw an opportunity, and didn't let go of it. India 145/0
After 47 overs,India 141/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 59 , Rohit Sharma 81)
Maharaj continues after drinks, conceding a couple of singles — the second one courtesy a fumble at cover that allows Agarwal to set off for the non-striker's end.
After 46 overs,India 139/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , Rohit Sharma 80)
Piedt returns, with Rabada given a breather for now, with a slip and a leg slip in place. Agarwal charges down the crease in the second delivery, but can only steer it to sweeper point for a single. Rohit moves to 80 with a single two balls later. Time for the players to have a drink now.
After 45 overs,India 137/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 57 , Rohit Sharma 79)
The Proteas have a short fine leg in place for Rohit Sharma in Maharaj's 16th over, hoping he miscues another of his sweeps and this time gifts a catch to the fielder. Faf might stick with that one for a while, with the pace options hardly getting him any success today. Two runs collected in the over.
After 44 overs,India 135/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 56 , Rohit Sharma 78)
Rohit goes for pull shots against Rabada — collecting a boundary off the first delivery as the ball finds the midwicket fence, and a single off the third delivery. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Short from Rabada, and Rohit gets another chance to play one of his favourite shots, pulling it towards midwicket. India 132/0
After 43 overs,India 128/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 55 , Rohit Sharma 72)
Tidy over from Maharaj, with just a single coming off it. Nearly an hour into the second session, and the Indian openers continue to flourish.
After 42 overs,India 127/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 55 , Rohit Sharma 71)
Mayank and Rohit collect a single each in Rabada's 12th over, the staying calm and calculated for the most part at the crease and not falling for any temptations whatsoever.
100-plus opening stand in the maiden innings together for an Indian pair:
A Mankand/F Engineer v Aus, Kanpur, 1969/70
S Gavaskar/A Lal v SL, Chennai, 1982
V Sehwag/R Dravid v Pak, Lahore, 2005/06
W Jaffer/D Karthik v SA, Cape Town, 2006/07
M Vijay/S Dhawan v Aus, Mohali, 2012/13
KL Rahul/P Patel v Eng, Chennai, 2016/17
M Agarwal/R Sharma v SA, Vizag, 2019*
After 41 overs,India 125/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 54 , Rohit Sharma 70)
Couple of singles conceded by Maharaj off his 14th over, with Rohit moving to 70 in the process.
After 40 overs,India 123/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 53 , Rohit Sharma 69)
Rohit cuts a wide back-of-length delivery from Rabada through point to collect his eighth four of the innings, before bringing Mayank back on strike with a single two balls later. Five off the over.
After 40 overs,India 123/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 53 , Rohit Sharma 69)
Rohit cuts a wide back-of-length delivery from Rabada through point to collect his eighth four of the innings, before bringing Mayank back on strike with a single two balls later. Five off the over.
FOUR! Cut through point by Rohit, who collects his eighth boundary now, off Rabada! IND 122/0
After 39 overs,India 118/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 53 , Rohit Sharma 64)
Maharaj continues from the other end, conceding a single each to Rohit and Mayank. South African skipper du Plessis has tried all his options so far in the day without dismissing either opener. The Proteas badly need some luck now.
After 38 overs,India 116/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 52 , Rohit Sharma 63)
First bowling change of the session, with Rabada coming in place of Philander. Six off it, including a boundary to Rohit off an edge that beats the man at gully and runs off to the boundary.
FOUR! Edged, and past the man at gully! Streaky boundary for Rohit off Rabada. IND 116/0
After 37 overs,India 110/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 51 , Rohit Sharma 59)
Now it's Mayank's turn to bring up his individual milestone, going for an inside out lofted shot over long off to bring up his fourth Test half-century. Seven off the over.
SIX! Inside-out lofted shot over long off for a maximum! What a way for Mayank Agarwal to bring up his fourth Test half-century. India 110/3
After 36 overs,India 103/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 45 , Rohit Sharma 58)
Mayank's in a bit of pain after inside-edging the ball onto his right leg, the ball evading the pad and hitting him just above the knee. Mayank collects a boundary off the third delivery to bring up the century stand with a boundary. Four off the over.
100 up for India with both openers now set. Tricky period though as they have done the hard work and now have to make it count. Especially Rohit, who is prone to throw it away in Test cricket. This will be his biggest test, not as an opener but in general as a batsman. Now even more so as he is in a new innings-defining role. South Africa meanwhile clearly struggling for a breakthrough. Doesn't seem like they know where it is coming from. A placid track (at the moment) is not even helping their spinners.
FOUR! Mayank brings up the partnership milestone with an on drive! Century partnership up between openers Rohit and Mayank — the former making his debut at this slot in this format. First century opening stand for India in Tests since the one-off Afghanistan fixture last year. India 103/0
There had been a question mark hanging over the Indian Test opening combination for a while since the axing of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul's dip in form. This pair could very well be the answer that the team management had been looking for.
After 35 overs,India 99/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Rohit Sharma 58)
Neither Rohit nor Mayank seem to be in a hurry to collect the 100th run of their opening partnership, as the Mumbaikar sees off Maharaj's 11th over without collecting a run, making it three maidens in a row now.
After 34 overs,India 99/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Rohit Sharma 58)
Mayank goes for the late cut behind square off the fourth delivery, but gets intercepted by an agile Markram at short third man. Back-to-back maidens for the Proteas.
After 33 overs,India 99/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Rohit Sharma 58)
Maharaj bowls out a maiden as Rohit blocks the ball around defensively. Meanwhile, the Proteas are yet to concede an extra in this innings; despite not getting the breakthrough, they've maintained discipline so far.
After 32 overs,India 99/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Rohit Sharma 58)
Philander from the other end, with the keeper standing close to the stumps along with a slip. Rohit collects a single off the third delivery. Mayank guides the ball towards deep backward point for a brace, entering the 40s in the process. Partnership between these two one shy of the century mark.
After 31 overs,India 96/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 39 , Rohit Sharma 57)
Maharaj starts off with the ball in hand after lunch. Rohit cuts the ball through the cover region for a boundary off the second delivery of the session, and collects a single two balls later.
FOUR! Second ball after lunch, Rohit cuts this through the cover region for a boundary. India 95/0
Rohit and Mayank return to the crease — the former hoping to convert the fifty into a big hundred to seal his spot at the top of the order in whites. Mayank, on the other hand, is 11 short of his half-century. Maharaj continues after the break.
Taken the bull by the horns
Thrown a lifeline to resurrect his Test career, this time as opener, Rohit Sharma has taken the bull by the horns: no show of nerves, watchful and assertive as the bowling demands, several classy strokes, all adding up to a fine morning for him and the team— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019
After 30 overs,India 91/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 39 , Rohit Sharma 52)
Lunch called and well done, Rohit and Mayank. They started off shakily but settled in well and from thereon never looked back, played their shots with confidence. Rohit has a fifty. Mayank looking set to get one. We are done with 30 overs in two hours which is a great rate from Proteas but they should not be too happy as they have not been able to pick any wicket. Visitors would need a different set of plan when they come out again in the next session. We will meet again in about 30 minutes.
Fifty for Rohit in his first Test innings... for the moment this strategy works. It hasn't been an easy ride but he has overcome the nervous start to settle down and open up. Now he is looking much more the opener we know him to be. It was always going to be thus in home Tests. Overall though, India have made hay while the sun has beat down upon the Proteas.
After 29 overs,India 91/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 39 , Rohit Sharma 52)
Nerves all around. Debutant Muthusamy bowling shorter earlier in the over. Rohit then looking to dance down again against him, failed to reach the pitch of the ball. Tried a sweep and almost got himself out but was lucky and the ball rolled away for four to backward square lef. Fifty for him and he does not look too satisfied here. Wants a big one.
FOUR and that's 50 for Rohit Sharma. Not the best way to bring it up, half-hearted sweep, took the top edge and flew to square leg fielder who dived but failed to reach the ball, and then it rolled away for four runs. Rohit celebrates it by raising the bat. Mild celebration, we must mention.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: The ball deflects off short cover's hand after a well-timed drive by Mayank off the final delivery, allowing the batsman to collect a single and keep the strike. Just one from the over.
Victory in the three-match series would see India break the record of 10 straight home series wins they currently hold with Australia.
Much focus in the first Test in Visakhapatnam will be on the 32-year-old Sharma – a star of India's limited-overs teams as well as skipper of the Mumbai Indians who won this year's Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
Sharma has not been a Test regular, however. The last of his 27 Test caps since 2013 was in Australia last year.
He now has a new chance, replacing the out-of-form KL Rahul, as the opening positions remain a problem for India.
"He has worked so hard and if he gets an opportunity, I am sure he will do well," vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said of Sharma.
"We all know the quality he has. He is simply special."
The new Sharma experiment has had a disastrous start, however -- he was dismissed for a duck on the second ball he faced in a practice game against the South Africans.
Natural runs
India batting great VVS Laxman said Sharma needs to stick to his natural flair while opening in the longer format.
"If you tweak your natural game too much, then you will not get the results as your mind gets cluttered and you tend to lose your rhythm," said Laxman, a middle-order batsman who was forced to open for India.
"I can admit that my flow was affected when I opened. Rohit is a rhythm-based player and if his touch gets affected, then it will be difficult."
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: