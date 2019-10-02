FOUR! Mayank brings up the partnership milestone with an on drive! Century partnership up between openers Rohit and Mayank — the former making his debut at this slot in this format. First century opening stand for India in Tests since the one-off Afghanistan fixture last year. India 103/0

There had been a question mark hanging over the Indian Test opening combination for a while since the axing of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul's dip in form. This pair could very well be the answer that the team management had been looking for.