Live Updates

India vs South Africa, LIVE CRICKET SCORE, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Toss delayed due to rain

Date: Sunday, 15 September, 2019 18:42 IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs South Africa, LIVE CRICKET SCORE, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Toss delayed due to rain

18:42 (IST)

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is out in the fifth Ashes Test and he got out for just 23. You can follow the live action on our blog here.

18:33 (IST)

The drizzle is back at the HPCA stadium. In fact, it is more than a drizzle. Things are not looking good at this point. The toss has been delayed. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
18:33 (IST)
18:26 (IST)

It has been a wet day in Dharamshala today. Since morning the city has experienced some heavy downpour. However, the rain has stopped at this moment but the ground is in a bad shape now. The central covers are still on and I can see multiple wet patches on the outfield. Though the super soppers are out there but I don't think this match will start on time.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
18:26 (IST)
18:23 (IST)

Starting to look a lot better now...

18:18 (IST)

India are on the mission to find out their best T20 players before the 2020 World Cup. The series against South Africa will serve us an audition for lot of players. From Shikhar Dhawan to Navdeep Saini, we have made of list of five players to out for in the series. Read about it here. 

18:08 (IST)

Want to know more about the South African players. We have picked five South African players that you would want to keep your eyes on in the T20I series. Read about it here.

18:00 (IST)

"The Proteas would look to derive inspiration from the last time they visited India where they won the T20I series 2-0. In the head to head match-up, India have a slight upper hand over South Africa with eight wins and five losses from 13 games. South Africa have won four of the six T20Is they have played in India."

Read the full preview of the first T20I between India and South Africa by Jigar Mehta here

17:50 (IST)

Dull scenes at the HPCA

17:40 (IST)

India have always been a tough side to beat at home, and this series is no different. The 'Men in Blue' enter the three-T20I series against South Africa on the back of an all-conquering tour of the Caribbean, and will hope to maintain their winning momentum.

South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock in the 20-over games with Faf du Plessis rested, will hope to bury the gloom of their disastrous World Cup outing by beating the Indians at their own backyard. Not an impossible task, as had been the case when they won both the T20I (2-0) and ODI (3-2) legs of the 2015 tour as well as a Test series (2-0) in 2000. 

17:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday! 

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala Latest Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the first T20I between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for T20 World Cup which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.

The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.

The T20I series against India is the start of a new era in South African cricket, one they will usher into with Quinton de Kock as their captain in the shortest format. After a disappointing World Cup, they have a year to rebuild for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas clinched the T20Is 2-0 the last time they visited these shores for a bilateral series.

When is the first T20I between India and South Africa?

 The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin on 15 September.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD1) and DD Sports.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep SainiKL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019

