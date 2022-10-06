India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score updates: Toss to take place at 2:45 PM (IST), game reduced to 45 overs per side

PREVIEW: After a 2-1 win in the T20I series, India will now take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The hosts will have a different lot of players for the fixtures and the team would be led by Shikhar Dhawan with the T20 World Cup bound players not in the squad. Though, standbys Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoit are there with the team for the ODIs.

The selectors have also called-up Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar for the three-match tie.

SQUADS:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks

