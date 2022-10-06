India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live score updates: Toss to take place at 2:45 PM (IST), game reduced to 45 overs per side

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
The latest update is that the toss will now take place at 2:45 PM (IST) and the play begins at 3 PM (IST). The game has been reduced to 45 overs per side
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first match between India and South Africa. The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield in Lucknow and the game has now been reduced to 45 overs per side
Preps ✅#TeamIndia ready for the #INDvSA ODI series. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/5fY3m1a8lq— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
The toss will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) now while the play starts at 3 PM (IST)
Some good news coming in. The covers are off which means we can have the toss in sometime. LIVE ACTION is expected to take place soon
The wait CONTINUES! Next update will come at 2:30 PM (IST). The covers are still on as there are no real signs of improvement at the moment
The updates is that the rain has stopped but the covers are still on. Are we expecting another spell of rain?
The news from the Centre is that it has started raining again and the covers are on
The selectors have called-up Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar for this series. Patidar has been in sublime form for past some months while Mukesh has been a consistent performer and has been among wickets in the doemstic circuit
The toss was delayed by half an hour and the play will start at 2 PM (IST)
🚨 Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
Rain delay!
After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour.
The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.
Play begins at 2:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first ODI between India and South Africa
PREVIEW: After a 2-1 win in the T20I series, India will now take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The hosts will have a different lot of players for the fixtures and the team would be led by Shikhar Dhawan with the T20 World Cup bound players not in the squad. Though, standbys Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoit are there with the team for the ODIs.
The selectors have also called-up Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar for the three-match tie.
SQUADS:
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks
