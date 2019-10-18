First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of Ranchi Test due to shoulder injury, Shahbaz Nadeem receives maiden call-up

Nadeem has been a prolific performer for Jharkhand and India A over a period of time. He has had back-to-back 50-plus wicket seasons for Jharkhand.

Press Trust of India, Oct 18, 2019 20:36:40 IST

Ranchi: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been rewarded for his stupendous show on the domestic circuit with a call-up in the Indian Test squad after chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Kuldeep Yadav has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Sportzpics

The 30-year-old orthodox left-arm spinner has taken 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.

"The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

In 2018, Nadeem was called up in the Indian ODI team for the T20 series against the West Indies at home but did not play a game.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 20:36:40 IST

