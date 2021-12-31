India vs South Africa: KL Rahul named captain for ODI series, Rohit Sharma ruled out

KL Rahul has been appointed India's ODI captain for the upcoming series against South Africa in the absence of newly-appointed full-time skipper Rohit Sharma, the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced on Friday.

Rohit who is also not part of the ongoing Test series due to a hamstring injury has failed to recover, the BCCI said. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the vice-captain for the ODI team.

All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not fit while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested.

"Rohit Sharma is not fit, he is in rehab and he is not going for the ODI series in South Africa. He is working on and building on his fitness. We never wanted to take chance with him," chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said before announcing the team.

"We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side.

"Yes, definitely, we are looking at KL Rahul at present, he is an all-format player and he has got good experience of captaincy, and the most important (thing) is we can see he has proved his leadership qualities, this is what all selectors think.

"Rohit is not fit, so we thought KL will be the best one, who can handle the side and that's why we have good confidence in (Rahul) and we are grooming him."

Rohit and Jadeja were rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after being ruled out of the ongoing Test series in South Africa due to injuries.

In fact, the selection meeting was supposed to be held earlier — just after the Vijay Hazare Trophy — but it was pushed back only to ensure that Rohit gets a chance to pass the fitness test.

"We thought if Rohit is 100 per cent fit, there is no chance for injuries, then he should not miss an important series. If he is not 100 per cent fit, we thought we will not take a chance and all the five selectors decided not to take a chance," Sharma said.

All the selectors had a chat with Rohit regarding his fitness.

Rohit, who was named ODI captain earlier this month replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain for the Test series which began on 26 December but a hamstring injury during training ruled him out. He had taken charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month.

On Shami being rested, Sharma said, "Looking at the workload management of our fast bowlers, we are resting him."

Jadeja was earlier ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the New Zealand Test series at home last month.

Sharma said the selection committee took into account the performances of players in domestic cricket and some of the young talents were discussed in the meeting.

"All five of us believe in domestic cricket. A lot of youngsters have already come in the side on domestic cricket performances, especially like Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer. Washington Sundar did very well after his injury, came back and performed in domestic cricket, and he made his place in the Indian side for ODIs," Sharma said.

"A few other young players we discussed are Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, who did well in domestic cricket, in Mushtaq Ali as well as in Vijay Hazare. They will definitely get their chances in future (because of load management). Another dashing batsman Shahrukh Khan was also discussed, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also."

India and South Africa will be playing three ODI matches starting January 19.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

With PTI Inputs

