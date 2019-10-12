First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj says not going into shell was key to gritty partnership between him and Vernon Philander

Maharaj talked about the planning he had done with the support staff on how to bat against the Indian bowlers.

Press Trust of India, Oct 12, 2019 20:18:55 IST

Pune: South African tail-ender Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to hit a gritty 72, said not going into a shell was key to their splendid rearguard action in the second Test against India.

Maharaj said his lower-order colleague Vernon Philander (44 not out) kept him in good frame of mind.

They shared a 109-run ninth wicket stand as South Africa made 275 in reply to Idnia's 601/5 declared.

India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj says not going into shell was key to gritty partnership between him and Vernon Philander

South Africa's Vernon Philander, left, and Keshav Maharaj take a drinks break during Day 3 of second Test. AFP

"Vernon and I said to ourselves that we'll just get through to tea and see after that. Being a lower order batsman your fingers do itch to play a big shot but Vernon kept me in a good mind space," Maharaj said after the third day's play.

"But I remained be positive, because if you go into your shell a ball with your name will come along sooner or later."

India are now 326 runs ahead and have to option of enforcing a follow-on on the visitors.

Maharaj talked about the planning he had done with the support staff on how to bat against the Indian bowlers.

"I sat with Prasanna (analyst) last night and look at the gameplan for me going forward. I wanted to stay outside off stump to spin, I tried to stay legside of the ball for Jadeja. We saw Shami got the ball to reverse, and the wicket is deteriorating, but the longer you bat the easier it is."

Asked about his shoulder, he said, "It (shoulder) is very sore. Yesterday I dived on it so lot of bruising. But hopefully I'll be fine for the rest of the series. After a few pulls I felt normal.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 20:18:55 IST

Tags : India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Keshav Maharaj, Ravindra Jadeja, SportsTracker, Vernon Philander

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all