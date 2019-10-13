First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj ruled out of third Test with shoulder injury, George Linde named as replacement

According to a Cricket South Africa media release, Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding on day two of the second Test

Press Trust of India, Oct 13, 2019 18:59:08 IST

Pune: Left-arm spinner George Linde will replace an injured Keshav Maharaj in South Africa's squad for the third and final Test against India in Ranchi, starting on Saturday.

According to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) media release, Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding on day two of the second match, which the visitors lost by an innings and 137 runs.

A re-assessment ahead of the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit in time to play in the final Test match.

"An MRI scan revealed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was re-assessed this morning, particularly with regards to bowling, and he showed significant discomfort in this latter discipline," team doctor Ramjee Hashendra commented.

"Based on this morning's assessment and the findings of the scan, the medical team feels, he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days' time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase."

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 18:59:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, CSA, George Linde, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, Keshav Maharaj, Ramjee Hashendra, South Africa

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all