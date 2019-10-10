First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 10 Oct 10, 2019
OMA vs NEP
Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 9 Oct 10, 2019
NED vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
JER in QAT Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada getting back to the top, feels Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes

Kagiso Rabada is slowly showing signs of getting his mojo back as indicated by his spell in the post-lunch session, observed South Africa's bowling coach Vincent Barnes.

Press Trust of India, Oct 10, 2019 21:48:34 IST

Pune: Kagiso Rabada is slowly showing signs of getting his mojo back as indicated by his spell in the post-lunch session, observed South Africa's bowling coach Vincent Barnes.

Rabada was the only Proteas bowler, who made some kind of impact with figures of 3 for 48 in India's 273 for 3 on the first day of the second Test.

India vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada getting back to the top, feels Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes

Kagiso Rabada (3/48) was the only South African bowler among the wickets on Day 1 of the Pune Test. AP

"It was fantastic to see him bowl, especially, the spell after lunch. I thought he bowled well in Vizag (Visakhapatnam) as well. Today, there were a lot of signs that he is getting to the top," Barnes said at the end of the day's play.

In fact, patience is the key for fast bowlers on this track as Rabada showed by getting Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket with persistence.

"Our focus on this tour is to bowl to our strengths. The plan was to be patient on a wicket that was going to give us assistance in the morning," Barnes said.

"We had to keep bowling in the right areas and they would make mistakes. Pujara at one stage looked set and KG (Rabada) bowled in the right area and got the wicket."

But he did admit that in the morning session with a bit of luck (Pujara was dropped on zero), South Africa's new ball bowlers could have picked up a couple of more wickets.

"When we looked at the conditions this morning, the window for the fast bowlers was a lot longer than compared to Visakhapatnam. I thought that we bowled quite well this morning. And, with a bit of luck, we could have had a few more wickets," Barnes said.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 21:48:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Kagiso Rabada, South Africa, Sports, Test Cricket, Vincent Barnes

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all