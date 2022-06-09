India vs South Africa: 'Kadak shots all over the park', Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's fiery 48-ball 76

Ishan Kishan may have had a mixed run for the Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), but the wicketkeeper-batter was back at his destructive best for Team India in the first T20I against South Africa in New Delhi.

Kishan blasted his way to a 48-ball 76 after South Africa opted to field in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, smashing 11 fours and three maximums along the way.

The Mumbai Indians batter was particularly ruthless when facing Tabraiz Shamsi, smashing the chinaman spinner for two sixes and as many fours in the 13th over of the innings, though he would be dismissed later in the over after holing out to South African debutant Tristan Stubbs at wide long on.

Before that, he brought up his third T20I half-century with a maximum, smashing the ball into the stands off Keshav Maharaj's bowling, bringing up the milestone in 37 deliveries. His knock would lay the foundation for a big total as the Men in Blue finished on a commanding 211/4 at the end of their innings.

Twitter was full of praise for the young opener, while some fans sympathised with the Mumbai Indians, who finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2022 with several key players including Kishan not performing up to the mark.

Here are some of those reactions:

Well played, Ishan Kishan - 76 runs from 48 balls including 11 fours and 3 sixes - started the series on a high. pic.twitter.com/LnveSkAg3N — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 9, 2022

Boy, Kishan looks absolutely woeful vs high pace. He's late on almost every ball that's on a good length. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo153) June 9, 2022

This is the reason why Kishan is backed, of course you need luck but you give yourself time, you get a matchup in your favour, you have to make the most of it. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 9, 2022

In IPL he was flop but After seeing the way Ishan Kishan Batted in today's match. Le Mukesh Ambani👇#INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/QEEVmruq5T — Barkha Joshi (@bindasbarkha) June 9, 2022

MI fans watching Ishan Kishan belt 76 off 48 after striking at 120 on better batting pitches in the IPL.#INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/DC4JcNzKRY — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 9, 2022

