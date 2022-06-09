Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa: 'Kadak shots all over the park', Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's fiery 48-ball 76

Kishan tore the South African attack apart in his 48-ball 76 to lay the foundation for a big total for the Indians in the first T20I in New Delhi.

India opener Ishan Kishan raises his bat after completing his half-century in the first T20I against South Africa in Delhi. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan may have had a mixed run for the Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), but the wicketkeeper-batter was back at his destructive best for Team India in the first T20I against South Africa in New Delhi.

Kishan blasted his way to a 48-ball 76 after South Africa opted to field in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, smashing 11 fours and three maximums along the way.

The Mumbai Indians batter was particularly ruthless when facing Tabraiz Shamsi, smashing the chinaman spinner for two sixes and as many fours in the 13th over of the innings, though he would be dismissed later in the over after holing out to South African debutant Tristan Stubbs at wide long on.

Before that, he brought up his third T20I half-century with a maximum, smashing the ball into the stands off Keshav Maharaj's bowling, bringing up the milestone in 37 deliveries. His knock would lay the foundation for a big total as the Men in Blue finished on a commanding 211/4 at the end of their innings.

Twitter was full of praise for the young opener, while some fans sympathised with the Mumbai Indians, who finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2022 with several key players including Kishan not performing up to the mark.

Here are some of those reactions:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

Click here for live updates and full scorecard on the first T20I between India and South Africa

