India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Tests with minor stress fracture; Umesh Yadav named replacement

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 24, 2019 17:29:32 IST

In a huge blow to India's pace bowling set-up, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match home Test series against South Africa after suffering a minor stress fracture. Umesh Yadav has been named as Bumrah's replacement.

"The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement," the BCCI said in a press release.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

Bumrah, who took 18 wickets in the World Cup, was included only in the Test series leg during India's tour of West Indies which followed. The 25-year-old picked up 13 wickets from two Tests, which included a five-wicket haul as well as a six-wicket spell. He was also not included for the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended 1-1 after the first game was washed out.

On the other hand, Umesh Yadav has not played a Test for India since December 2018 when Virat Kohli's men toured Australia. He picked up two wickets during the second Test in Perth, which turned out to be the only match he played on the tour.

The first Test between India and South Africa will be played on 2 October at Visakhapatnam.

India's revised squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 17:29:32 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, India Vs South Africa Test Series, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Sports, Team India, Umesh Yadav

