India vs South Africa: Ishan Kishan and Tabraiz Shamsi involved in heated argument during 3rd T20I; watch

India opener Ishan Kishan had a memorable outing in the third T20I against South Africa in Vizag, scoring 54 runs off 35 balls while also forging a 97-run stand for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kishan’s fifty would later on become a match-winning one, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel helping the hosts complete a 48-run win to stay alive with two games to play. The T20I series remain in favour of the Proteas, who lead 2-1.

However, the match witnessed drama on the field, as it was marred by a heated exchange between Ishan Kishan and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi. In the ninth over of the Indian innings, Gaikwad took a single to reach his maiden T20I fifty. With Kishan on strike the next ball, the left-handed batter slog swept an overpitched ball from Shamsi to slam a six over the midwicket region.

The next ball was a full toss from Shamsi, which Kishan then tried to switch hit, but hit that straight to the backward point fielder, eventually not getting a single run off that ball. Kishan then went down the knee ruing his missed chance, and around that time, the camera then panned towards the two, where Shamsi (not seen by his face on camera), can be seen having a verbal altercation with Kishan.

Kishan did not hold back and replied another few words to Shamsi, although it’s not clear what the conversation was about.

Kishan eventually got to his fifty in 31 balls, amassing five fours and two sixes in the process.

The caravan now moves onto Rajkot, where the two teams play the fourth T20I on Friday, before fifth and the final T20I in Bengaluru on 19 June.

