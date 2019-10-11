First Cricket
India vs South Africa: 'Irrepressible, unstoppable', Twitter lauds yet another century from Virat Kohli, in Pune

Virat Kohli scored his 26th Test ton on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another Test ton by the Indian captain.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 11, 2019 12:10:33 IST

Virat Kohli scored a century in his 50th Test as captain as India built another giant score against South Africa on day two of the second Test in Pune on Friday.

The hosts were 356 for three at lunch, with Kohli on 104 and Ajinkya Rahane on 58. The pair added 83 runs in the session and took their partnership to 158, despite some lively fast bowling by Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and debutant Anrich Nortje.

Kohli survived some close edges off the bat that flew wide or fell short of the slips and wicketkeeper. He made his 26th Test hundred with an assured straight drive for a boundary off Philander.

India had already been boosted by opener Mayank Agarwal's second successive hundred.

Agarwal made 108 and put on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58, after India elected to bat first. Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another century by 'King Kohli':

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 12:10:33 IST

