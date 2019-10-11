Virat Kohli scored a century in his 50th Test as captain as India built another giant score against South Africa on day two of the second Test in Pune on Friday.

The hosts were 356 for three at lunch, with Kohli on 104 and Ajinkya Rahane on 58. The pair added 83 runs in the session and took their partnership to 158, despite some lively fast bowling by Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and debutant Anrich Nortje.

Kohli survived some close edges off the bat that flew wide or fell short of the slips and wicketkeeper. He made his 26th Test hundred with an assured straight drive for a boundary off Philander.

India had already been boosted by opener Mayank Agarwal's second successive hundred.

Agarwal made 108 and put on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58, after India elected to bat first. Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another century by 'King Kohli':

Just another day at work #ViratKohli #100 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2019

If I were to pick one word for @imVkohli that keeps him apart from the rest it has to be #Motivation ,driven to be the Leader and the Batsman that he is #INDvsSA — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 11, 2019

Virat Kohli has scored Test 100s both home & away against all teams he's played except Bangladesh - v Aus, Eng, NZ, SA, SL, WI. #IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2019

Today is just a normal day The Sun rose in the east The earth is revolving around the sun Virat Kohli made a century — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 11, 2019

Commanding 100 by Kohli! - 26th Test 100

- 3rd v SA

- 12th in India

- 19th as captain (equals Ponting)

- 1st at Pune (22nd Test venue he's scored aat)

- 1st in 2019

- 72% of his past Test 100s have come in wins/draws#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #SAvIND #Kohli #Virat pic.twitter.com/mP9xfqX3sP — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 11, 2019

Fastest to 26 Test tons - by innings: 69 - Don Bradman

121 - Steve Smith

136 - Sachin Tendulkar

138 - VIRAT KOHLI*

144 - Sunil Gavaskar#INDvsSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 11, 2019

Virat Kohli Centuries Tell us a better love story#INDvSA #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 11, 2019

two individual hundreds in the innings, last time India played a test at Pune they barely made team hundreds in both innings #INDvsSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 11, 2019

