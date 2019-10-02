First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Oct 01, 2019
NEP vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
VAN in MAL | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 51 runs
VAN in MAL Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Indian origin Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy says team preparing for fightback on day two of first Test

Muthusamy, a left-handed batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox, bowled five overs as India posted 202 without loss on a rain-curtailed day in Visakhapatnam

Agence France-Presse, Oct 02, 2019 19:37:46 IST

Visakhapatnam: South Africa's Indian-origin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy said on Wednesday that making his debut in the first Test against India was special despite tough lessons learnt on the opening day.

Muthusamy, a left-handed batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox, bowled five overs as India posted 202 without loss on a rain-curtailed day in Visakhapatnam at the start of the three-Test series.

Durban-born Muthusamy, 25, is part of South Africa's next generation of cricketers eyeing a permanent spot after the retirements of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

"It is really special. My forefathers are from south of India in Tamil Nadu," said Muthusamy. "But I am firmly South African. I am quite a few generations down the line. Unfortunately, I don't speak Tamil, I am a thoroughbred South African."

South Africa, led by Faf du Plessis, are in a rebuilding phase after what Muthusamy likened to a "change of guard". But he said: "There is fresh energy in the room. And it is in our DNA, the South African fight that we are well known for and that's what we will keep doing."

The day belonged to India Rohit Sharma who brought up his first century as a Test opener, unbeaten at 115 off just 174 deliveries.

Sharma — India's limited-overs star — along with Mayank Agarwal, who hit 84 not out, pulverised the opposition which was bowling with their aggressive brand of cricket.

The opening pair together smashed 23 fours and seven sixes, but Muthusamy is still hopeful of a South African fightback on day two.

"Obviously a tough day in the office. Sharma and Agarwal batted really nicely, we have to put in the hard yards tomorrow and hopefully come back stronger," said Muthusamy.

"There is a reason it is called Test cricket... it is not easy, it's tough. Some of the world's best players are playing in the opposition. I have just learnt from the first day that you have to be competing for every ball. Just hang in there, plug away."

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 19:37:46 IST

Tags : Dale Steyn, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, India, India Vs South Africa, India Vs South Africa 2019, Senuran Muthusamy, South Africa, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all