India vs South Africa: Indian origin Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy says team preparing for fightback on day two of first Test
Muthusamy, a left-handed batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox, bowled five overs as India posted 202 without loss on a rain-curtailed day in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: South Africa's Indian-origin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy said on Wednesday that making his debut in the first Test against India was special despite tough lessons learnt on the opening day.
Muthusamy, a left-handed batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox, bowled five overs as India posted 202 without loss on a rain-curtailed day in Visakhapatnam at the start of the three-Test series.
Durban-born Muthusamy, 25, is part of South Africa's next generation of cricketers eyeing a permanent spot after the retirements of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.
"It is really special. My forefathers are from south of India in Tamil Nadu," said Muthusamy. "But I am firmly South African. I am quite a few generations down the line. Unfortunately, I don't speak Tamil, I am a thoroughbred South African."
South Africa, led by Faf du Plessis, are in a rebuilding phase after what Muthusamy likened to a "change of guard". But he said: "There is fresh energy in the room. And it is in our DNA, the South African fight that we are well known for and that's what we will keep doing."
The day belonged to India Rohit Sharma who brought up his first century as a Test opener, unbeaten at 115 off just 174 deliveries.
Sharma — India's limited-overs star — along with Mayank Agarwal, who hit 84 not out, pulverised the opposition which was bowling with their aggressive brand of cricket.
The opening pair together smashed 23 fours and seven sixes, but Muthusamy is still hopeful of a South African fightback on day two.
"Obviously a tough day in the office. Sharma and Agarwal batted really nicely, we have to put in the hard yards tomorrow and hopefully come back stronger," said Muthusamy.
"There is a reason it is called Test cricket... it is not easy, it's tough. Some of the world's best players are playing in the opposition. I have just learnt from the first day that you have to be competing for every ball. Just hang in there, plug away."
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 19:37:46 IST
