Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Proteas opt to field; Men in Blue unchanged for decider

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 June, 2022

19 June, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match yet to begin
India

India

0/0 (0.0 ov)

5th T20I
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India South Africa
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Proteas opt to field; Men in Blue unchanged for decider

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Proteas opt to field; Men in Blue unchanged for decider

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live cricket score IND vs SA 5th T20 updates

18:39 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Full Scorecard
18:37 (IST)

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa captain: The dew factor later in the evening might play a part. It’s a good wicket here in Bangalore. Temba’s out, he was injured in the last game. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada get back into the side while Temba, Shammo (Shamsi) and Marco (Jansen) miss out. We’ve gone for the extra batter, four seamers and one spinner.


Rishabh Pant, India captain: I think I’ve tried practicing, but it doesn’t work. Looks like a good wicket, but we would like to have a total of around 180. The only conversation we had was to focus on our process, and we’re in the right space of mind. We’re playing with the same team.

Full Scorecard
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: South Africa win the toss and skipper Keshav Maharaj opts to field.

Full Scorecard
18:25 (IST)

Pitch report by Deep Dasgupta:


"It’s nice and firm with good carry. Decent number of cracks, especially the area where spinners would bowl. This pitch is also aggressive a touch. Spinners might get a bit of extra help. It has been overcast last four-five days so not much dew, but chasing sides have done well at this venue for the most part."

Full Scorecard
18:15 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik has made quite the impact in the Indian middle-order in the ongoing T20I series — his first appearance in international cricket since the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

And among the many ex-cricketers impressed with his run in the current series, besides a stupendous run in IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who believes DK has already booked his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Click here for the full story

Full Scorecard
18:00 (IST)

Team India enter the series decider in Bengaluru eyeing their first T20I series victory over the Proteas as well as Rishabh Pant's first major feat as India captain.

The Proteas, on the other hand, will hope to keep their superb record against India in 2022 intact with a third series win over the Men in Blue after beating them in the Tests and ODIs back home earlier this year.

Click here to read the 5th T20I preview

Full Scorecard
17:45 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the series currently locked at 2-2.

Can the Men in Blue lift the title with a third win in a row and complete an emphatic comeback today? Or will the Proteas bounce back from the defeats and collect another series win over the Indians in 2022?

Stay tuned to find out.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
18:39 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: South Africa win the toss and skipper Keshav Maharaj opts to field.
IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Proteas opt to field; Men in Blue unchanged for decider

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma poses with the T20I series trophy with India counterpart Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Preview: The five-match series between India and South Africa has moved into the decider after the hosts clinched a thumping win in the penultimate clash. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable contributions and helped the side put 169/6 in 20 overs.

Later, the bowlers and especially Avesh Khan rattled the South African batting unit. The Proteas were bowled out for 87. Avesh scalped a four-wicket haul.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fifth India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 19th June, 2022.

Where will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru .

What time will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa start?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the fifth T20I between India and South Africa?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 19, 2022 18:34:03 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Proteas middle order shines, Kishan returns to form and other talking points
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Proteas middle order shines, Kishan returns to form and other talking points

Here are some of the key talking points from the first T20I between India and South Africa in Delhi, which the Proteas won by seven wickets.

India vs South Africa: Both teams reach Odisha as Cuttack gears up for 2nd T20I
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Both teams reach Odisha as Cuttack gears up for 2nd T20I

The two teams landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm as hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered to welcome them.

India vs South Africa 2022: From Kagiso Rabada to David Miller, five Proteas players to watch out for in T20Is
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa 2022: From Kagiso Rabada to David Miller, five Proteas players to watch out for in T20Is

Let’s take a look at five South Africa players to watch out for in the T20Is vs India.