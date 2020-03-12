First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Mar 15, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Incessant rain forces abandonment without ball bowled in Dharamsala ODI

It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2020 17:59:48 IST

Dharamsala: The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather.

Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

India vs South Africa: Incessant rain forces abandonment without ball bowled in Dharamsala ODI

Inclement weather and heavy rains didn't provide an opportunity for play to begin in first ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamsala. Sportzpics

The first ODI of the three-match series was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans and organisers had offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium in an attempt to appease the rain gods.

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams' practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match.

It was overcast for major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start. It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staff into action.

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action.

But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.

The cut-off time for a 20-over game was 6.30pm (IST) but the on-field umpires made their final inspection and decided to abandon the match much before that.

The novel coronavirus outbreak and adverse weather conditions affected ticket sales as well.

The second ODI of the series will be played in Lucknow on 15 March while the third and final match will be in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on 18 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 17:59:48 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Cricket, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, HPCA, India, India Vs South Africa 2020, ODI, Rain, South Africa

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all