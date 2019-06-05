India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Wonderful result, many boxes ticked', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Co's win over Proteas
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over South Africa in Southampton
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Rohit Sharma curbed his natural flair for greater good as his gritty hundred complemented a superb bowling effort in India's resounding six-wicket victory over a hapless South Africa in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.
It was an uncharacteristic 23rd ODI hundred for the Indian vice-captain (122 no off 144 balls) in a successful chase of 228 in conditions that were not exactly conducive for free-flowing strokeplay.
It might have taken India 47.3 overs to complete the chase but not for once were they in any sort of trouble.
Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) bowled a fiery opening spell while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-51-4) displayed his guile in the middle overs, making them equal contributors in India's victory.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's first win and South Africa's third straight loss in the World Cup
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019 23:40:28 IST
Also See
South Africa vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's sensational ton, Yuzvendra Chahal's heroics give India winning start
India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli vs Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah and other battles to watch out for
India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co start fresh and favourites against Proteas