JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Wonderful result, many boxes ticked', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Co's win over Proteas

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win over South Africa in Southampton

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 05, 2019 23:40:28 IST

Rohit Sharma curbed his natural flair for greater good as his gritty hundred complemented a superb bowling effort in India's resounding six-wicket victory over a hapless South Africa in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

It was an uncharacteristic 23rd ODI hundred for the Indian vice-captain (122 no off 144 balls) in a successful chase of 228 in conditions that were not exactly conducive for free-flowing strokeplay.

It might have taken India 47.3 overs to complete the chase but not for once were they in any sort of trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) bowled a fiery opening spell while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-51-4) displayed his guile in the middle overs, making them equal contributors in India's victory.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's first win and South Africa's third straight loss in the World Cup

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 23:40:28 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

