Rohit Sharma curbed his natural flair for greater good as his gritty hundred complemented a superb bowling effort in India's resounding six-wicket victory over a hapless South Africa in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

It was an uncharacteristic 23rd ODI hundred for the Indian vice-captain (122 no off 144 balls) in a successful chase of 228 in conditions that were not exactly conducive for free-flowing strokeplay.

It might have taken India 47.3 overs to complete the chase but not for once were they in any sort of trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) bowled a fiery opening spell while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-51-4) displayed his guile in the middle overs, making them equal contributors in India's victory.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's first win and South Africa's third straight loss in the World Cup

Shaabash Rohit ! Bumrah, Chahal creating pressure throughout . Fantastic win to start the World Cup for Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/lGVHj8mfuO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Easy Win ... Told ya ... #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2019

Wonderful result for India. Many boxes ticked. Bumrah was magnificent as was Chahal and India will like the solidity from Rahul and Dhoni. And Rohit Sharma was unhurried, his slowest odi century but one that was invaluable — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019

A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019

Comprehensive win for #teamIndia Pacers did the job with the new ball.

Spinners struck vital blows.

One of top 3 plays through for a ton.

Rahul, Dhoni get time out. The game India needed to get #CWC19 going. #EkCupAur — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 5, 2019

Among all players who have captained in 50 or more ODIs, only one – Clive Lloyd – has better win-percentage (76.19) than Virat’s 72.46#CWC19 #SAvIND #INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 5, 2019

South Africa have lost three games in a row for the first time in a Cricket World Cup. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2019

Highest win percentage in Cricket World Cup matches this decade: 83.33 INDIA 80.00 Australia 77.77 New Zealand 64.70 Pakistan 64.70 Sri Lanka 55.55 South Africa 53.84 Bangladesh 46.66 West Indies 41.66 Ireland 40.00 England #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2019

Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019

World Cup: 2011: Sehwag scored a century in India's opening game. 2015: Kohli scored a century in India's opening game. 2019: Rohit scored a century in India's opening game. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 5, 2019

A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Hmul57c4BO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2019

We’ve seen enough of Hitman, but today we saw the senior team man get a hundred.. Luck favours the brave, the committed .. top one @ImRo45 .. #INDvSA #CWC19 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 5, 2019

