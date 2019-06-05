India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan expresses displeasure on 'empty seats' during clash in Southampton
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing so many empty seats at the World Cup match between India and South Africa.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Southampton: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing "so many empty seats" at the World Cup match between India and South Africa.
He stated that there were a sizeable number of vacant seats when the match started at 10:30 am local time.
File image of Michael Vaughan. Reuters
"Such a shame there are so many empty seats," Vaughan said while commentating on BBC Radio.
"They keep saying it's sold out but where are the tickets?" asked Vaughan.
Although the people started pouring in as the day progressed and there was a good number in attendance when India skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat after opener Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.
The organisers have already come under fire for empty seats during the England and Pakistan match at Nottingham on Monday.
Some fans expressed their anger on social media at the non-availability of tickets, saying that the corporate ticket-holders do not turn up for the games while the genuine fans miss out on a chance to catch the action.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 05, 2019 23:02:43 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 'doing fine' after hurting thumb during Team India's practice session
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kedar Jadhav's participation in India's opening game against South Africa hangs in balance
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa team management hopeful of Hashim Amla regaining full fitness ahead of India clash