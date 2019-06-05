First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan expresses displeasure on 'empty seats' during clash in Southampton

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing so many empty seats at the World Cup match between India and South Africa.

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2019 23:02:43 IST

Southampton: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing "so many empty seats" at the World Cup match between India and South Africa.

He stated that there were a sizeable number of vacant seats when the match started at 10:30 am local time.

File image of Michael Vaughan. Reuters

File image of Michael Vaughan. Reuters

"Such a shame there are so many empty seats," Vaughan said while commentating on BBC Radio.

"They keep saying it's sold out but where are the tickets?" asked Vaughan.

Although the people started pouring in as the day progressed and there was a good number in attendance when India skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat after opener Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.

The organisers have already come under fire for empty seats during the England and Pakistan match at Nottingham on Monday.

Some fans expressed their anger on social media at the non-availability of tickets, saying that the corporate ticket-holders do not turn up for the games while the genuine fans miss out on a chance to catch the action.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 23:02:43 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Michael Vaughan, Pakistan, Shikhar Dhawan, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, Team India, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all