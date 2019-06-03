First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of team's opening clash

As Indian team gears up for its first match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Men in Blue's lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test on Monday. Dope control official took the pacer for conducting a test during the team's practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

Asian News International, Jun 03, 2019 20:28:45 IST

Southampton: As Indian team gears up for its first match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Men in Blue's lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test on Monday. Dope control official took the pacer for conducting a test during the team's practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. AFP

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. AFP

There were a total of two sittings in the test. In the first round, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and after 45 minutes, the blood sample of the pacer was taken.

Under every ICC event, every Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) player has to undergo a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other player is scheduled to undergo a doping test.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 20:28:45 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Vs South Africa, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, Team India, WADA, World Anti-Doping Agency, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all