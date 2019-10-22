First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 18 Oct 21, 2019
CAN vs NIG
Canada beat Nigeria by 50 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 17 Oct 21, 2019
BER vs KEN
Kenya beat Bermuda by 45 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 22, 2019
UAE vs JER
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 22, 2019
NED vs SIN
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Hosts take huge lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table after completing 3-0 clean sweep

India on Tuesday consolidated their position at the top of the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship table, clinching the maximum points with the 3-0 whitewash of South Africa at home.

Press Trust of India, Oct 22, 2019 14:34:26 IST

Dubai: India on Tuesday consolidated their position at the top of the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship table, clinching the maximum points with the 3-0 whitewash of South Africa at home.

India vs South Africa: Hosts take huge lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table after completing 3-0 clean sweep

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates celebrate after their win on the fourth day of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. AP

India gained 120 points with each Test worth 40. India won the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi on Tuesday morning.

"The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series," the ICC said in a statement.

India have continued from their early success of a 2-0 win in the West Indies and are now on 240 points after wresting the maximum in both their series. They will get a chance to build further in an upcoming two-Test home series against Bangladesh from 14 November.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each in the table after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2. The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the world Test champions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 14:34:26 IST

Tags : Australia, Bangladesh, England, ICC, ICC World Test Championship, India, India Vs South Africa 2019, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket, West Indies, World Test Championship Table

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all