Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa Highlights, Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Visitors dominate Day 1, reach 272/3 at stumps

India vs South Africa Highlights, Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Visitors dominate Day 1, reach 272/3 at stumps

21:00 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park, Centurion, with the visitors getting off to a solid start in their quest for a maiden Test series win on South African soil, collecting nearly 300 runs for the loss of three wickets with Rahul standing strong and bringing up his ton in another impressive display from the stand-in vice-captain. He will hope to keep the party going and convert this into a 'daddy hundred' tomorrow. The Proteas, on the other hand, need early wickets if they are to restrict the Indians to a manageable total and keep their chances of victory in this game alive.

Do join us tomorrow at noon for our coverage of Day 2. For now, we bid you good night!

20:55 (IST)

After 90 overs,India 272/3 ( KL Rahul 122 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)

Keshav Maharaj bowls out the final over of the day, signing off with a maiden. India end the day on a commanding position, collecting 272 runs along the way after opting to bat, losing three wickets along the way with Cheteshwar Pujara the only Indian batter to not get off to a start. KL Rahul’s continues to shine away from home with his second overseas ton of 2021 after his 129 at Lord’s. Rahane, meanwhile, is off to an impressive start, racing away to 40 with the help of eight boundaries.

20:48 (IST)

After 89 overs,India 272/3 ( KL Rahul 122 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)

Ngidi’s back. Was a one-over break after all, perhaps a quick trip to the loo. Keeps things tight as he collects his fourth maiden of the day. One more over to go before stumps. South Africa’s over rate has been pretty good today, all the more commendable given the number of teams that get penalised for slow over-rate these days.

20:45 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 272/3 ( KL Rahul 122 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)

Keshav Maharaj returns as Dean Elgar decides to do away with the Rabada-Ngidi new ball combo with stumps just around the corner. Six from the over, including a boundary to Rahul off the final delivery as the opener punches off the backfoot through point.

20:44 (IST)

After 87 overs,India 266/3 ( KL Rahul 116 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)

Mulder returns, replacing Ngidi with a ball that is five-and-a-half overs old at the moment. Concedes a couple of runs, with Rahane and Rahul collecting a single each, the former moving to 40 off 75 balls.

20:37 (IST)

After 86 overs,India 264/3 ( KL Rahul 115 , Ajinkya Rahane 39)

FOUR! An authoritative hook from Rahane off a short ball from Rabada in the fourth delivery of this over. The India No 5 moves to 38 with that shot, having collected eight boundaries in his stay so far. Turns out to be a no ball, with Rabada overstepping yet again. Rahane retains the strike with a single off the last delivery. Four overs to go for stumps.

20:32 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 258/3 ( KL Rahul 115 , Ajinkya Rahane 34)

Some challenging deliveries from Ngidi in this over, with the third delivery jagging back in and sailing over the stumps after Rahane decided to leave it alone. Just one from the over, with Rahane pinching a single off the fifth.

20:30 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 257/3 ( KL Rahul 115 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

FOUR! Rabada squares Rahul up with a brute of a delivery that rears up from short of length, with the opener getting an outside edge that sends the ball flying over the slip cordon, and away to the third man fence. Four from the over.

20:23 (IST)

After 83 overs,India 253/3 ( KL Rahul 111 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

It’s  Ngidi and Rabada bowling in tandem with the new ball for the second time today, the former replacing Jansen from the Pavilion End and starting off a new spell with a maiden.

20:22 (IST)

After 82 overs,India 253/3 ( KL Rahul 111 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

Rabada returns to the attack after the second new ball has been taken, replacing Maharaj. Starts his spell on a tidy note, giving away just two. Rahane, meanwhile, is batting in the 30s at the moment.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:21 (IST)

FOUR! Rahane drives the ball through the covers first delivery after the second new ball has been taken, bringing up the fifty partnership with Rahul as well as the 250 for the visitors in the proces. IND 251/3
20:00 (IST)

FOUR! CENTURY NO 7 FOR KL RAHUL IN TEST CRICKET! The India opener brings up the milestone for the second time this year, after his marvellous 129 at Lord’s during the trip to England in the summer. Brings up the milestone with a boundary off Maharaj, consuming 218 deliveries so far.
19:18 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's wait for his 71st international ton continues! Ngidi fires a full wide delivery that moves away late. Kohli, getting slightly impatient after the back-to-back maidens, decides to poke at the ball, getting a thick edge that is promptly pouched at first slip. IND 199/3

Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35(94)
18:47 (IST)

FIfty partnership up between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for the third wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Kagiso Rabada. IND 167/2
17:22 (IST)

FOUR! KL Rahul brings up his 13th Test half-century in style, taking 127 deliveries to get there! Drives this fuller delivery from Ngidi through the gap between mid off and extra cover. IND 122/2
17:10 (IST)

OUT! That's two-in-two for Lungisani Ngidi, as Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a first-ball duck. Gets an inside edge off a length ball that deflects off his pad, with Keegan Petersen diving forward at short leg to complete a fine catch. IND 117/2

Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0(1)
17:05 (IST)

OUT! Loud, confident appeal for LBW by Ngidi after rapping Agarwal on the front pad, though umpire Erasmus seems to think it's going down leg, with height also a factor. The Proteas take this upstairs, and get three reds to overturn the on-field decision. South Africa finally have their breakthrough. IND 117/1

Agarwal LBW Ngidi 60(123)
16:40 (IST)

The 100 partnership comes up between openers KL Rahul (34*) and Mayank Agarwal (56*), with Kagiso Rabada overstepping in the third delivery of his 12th over. IND 100/0
16:16 (IST)

FOUR! Timed it perfectly to deep extra cover as Mayank gets to his fifty in style! 
14:48 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, the former bringing up the milestone with back-to-back boundaries off Marco Jansen in the 18th over. IND 52/0
13:16 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
13:02 (IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss, and India will have a bat

India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Keshav Maharaj bowls out the final over of the day, signing off with a maiden. India end the day on a commanding position, collecting 272 runs along the way after opting to bat, losing three wickets along the way with Cheteshwar Pujara the only Indian batter to not get off to a start. KL Rahul’s continues to shine away from home with his second overseas ton of 2021 after his 129 at Lord’s. Rahane, meanwhile, is off to an impressive start, racing away to 40 with the help of eight boundaries.

1st Test preview: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma.

These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.

In Mumbai, during the New Zealand Test, the team management could "rest" both Rahane and Ishant on the pretext of niggles but if on Sunday, the duo doesn't figure in the playing eleven, it will be as good as being dropped.

In the last Test, they were "unofficially dropped" and in this one, they will be officially dumped.

Since their historic first visit in 1992, the tour to Rainbow Nation has been an 'Achilles' Heel' for the touring Indian teams and skipper Kohli, who is certainly veering towards the business end of his leadership tenure, will like to achieve a first.

South Africa are no longer the force to reckon with in international cricket as they have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years.

Ahead of the first Test, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the first Test between South Africa and India take place?

The second Test between India and South Africa will take place from 26-30 December, 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa-India match? 

The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

When will the match start? 

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: December 26, 2021 21:00:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: We’ve gotten used to bad news around us, says Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: We’ve gotten used to bad news around us, says Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India, Elgar was asked about the latest controversy on racism involving South African cricket but he said the team is not greatly affected by it.

India vs South Africa: Visitors begin training with a session of footvolley after going through hard quarantine
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Visitors begin training with a session of footvolley after going through hard quarantine

India arrive via a chartered flight on Friday morning after three days of hard quarantine in Mumbai. The players had to isolate for a day in a resort in Centurion before they could have an outdoor session.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma to miss Test series due to injury; Priyank Panchal named replacement
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma to miss Test series due to injury; Priyank Panchal named replacement

An old hamstring injury resurfaced for the India Test vice-captain during a nets session in Mumbai, ruling him out of the three-Test series that begins on 26 December.