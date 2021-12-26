India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Keshav Maharaj bowls out the final over of the day, signing off with a maiden. India end the day on a commanding position, collecting 272 runs along the way after opting to bat, losing three wickets along the way with Cheteshwar Pujara the only Indian batter to not get off to a start. KL Rahul’s continues to shine away from home with his second overseas ton of 2021 after his 129 at Lord’s. Rahane, meanwhile, is off to an impressive start, racing away to 40 with the help of eight boundaries.

1st Test preview: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor.

Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma.

These are not easiest of decisions to make that require copious amounts of tactical acumen mixed in equal proportion with proper communication skills.

In Mumbai, during the New Zealand Test, the team management could "rest" both Rahane and Ishant on the pretext of niggles but if on Sunday, the duo doesn't figure in the playing eleven, it will be as good as being dropped.

In the last Test, they were "unofficially dropped" and in this one, they will be officially dumped.

Since their historic first visit in 1992, the tour to Rainbow Nation has been an 'Achilles' Heel' for the touring Indian teams and skipper Kohli, who is certainly veering towards the business end of his leadership tenure, will like to achieve a first.

South Africa are no longer the force to reckon with in international cricket as they have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years.

Ahead of the first Test, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the first Test between South Africa and India take place?

The second Test between India and South Africa will take place from 26-30 December, 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

