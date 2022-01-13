Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 101/2 at stumps, need 111 to win

India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 101/2 at stumps, need 111 to win

21:41 (IST)

Phew! What a day that turned out to be! From Rishabh Pant's heroic ton, the solid partnership between Elgar and Petersen for the second wicket to the constant chirping from Kohli and Co. South Africa, at one point, looked like they were running away with the game, but Elgar's wicket at the stroke of stumps certainly has breathed life into the game from India's perspective and they will head back to their hotel pumped up. Petersen's a couple of runs away from bringing up a second consecutive half-century, and will play a key role in the Proteas' chase tomorrow, but an early wicket or two could certainly tilt the momentum in favour of the Indians.

That's it from us in our coverage of Day 3 of the third Test. Do join us tomorrow for the fourth day's coverage. This is Amit Banerjee signing off!

21:31 (IST)
After 29.4 overs,South Africa 101/2 (Keegan Petersen 48)

OUT! Jasprit Bumrah with the breakthrough, as Dean Elgar departs for 30! Boy is the Indian team is elated at the moment. Wasn't the best of deliveries from the Indian pace spearhead, but one that got the result nevertheless. Full delivery going down leg, Elgar looks to nudge this behind square, and appears to get a deflection. Pant starts appealing right after it lands in his gloves, and Kohli takes this upstairs. UltraEdge confirms the spike, and the Indians are ecstatic. With the wicket, it's STUMPS ON DAY 3! 

Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 30(96)

21:24 (IST)

After 29 overs,South Africa 101/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 30 , Keegan Petersen 48)

Shami replaces Ashwin. FOUR! Length ball takes off and Petersen manages to get a bit of bat to it, guiding it past the keeper towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Petersen then brings up the 100 for the Proteas with a brace next ball, being denied a boundary after an agile stop at cover. Six from the over. South Africa need another 111 to win with nine wickets in hand.

21:21 (IST)

After 28 overs,South Africa 95/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 30 , Keegan Petersen 42)

Maiden for Bumrah. Appeal for LBW against Elgar in the last delivery, but the umpire turns it down. The Indians too decide against reviewing it. “Going over the shoulder,” quips a sarcastic Kohli, still fuming from the LBW decision getting overturned off Ashwin’s bowling earlier.

21:16 (IST)

After 27 overs,South Africa 95/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 30 , Keegan Petersen 42)

Petersen collects back-to-back boundaries off Ashwin, moving to 40 in the process. Reverse-sweeps through backward point off the second delivery, followed by a solid square cut. Collects a brace off the fourth. 10 from the over.

21:13 (IST)

After 26 overs,South Africa 85/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 30 , Keegan Petersen 32)

Two runs added to the South African total in this over, including a leg bye in the first delivery.

21:12 (IST)

Frustration starting to creep into the Indian camp now

21:09 (IST)

After 25 overs,South Africa 83/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 30 , Keegan Petersen 31)

Ashwin continues from the other end, with Elgar and Petersen currently in cruise mode. Five from the over, both batters collecting a double each and are batting in the 30s.

21:05 (IST)

After 24 overs,South Africa 78/1 ( Dean Elgar (C) 27 , Keegan Petersen 29)

Bumrah brought back from the Wynberg End. Petersen pushes the ball down the ground in the fourth delivery, coming back for a third to bring up the fifty stand with Petersen for the second wicket. Elgar collects a single off the fifth, before Petersen ends the over with a solid punch through cover for a boundary. Eight from the over.

21:02 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Elgar and Petersen for the second wicket! The latter goes for a straight drive off Bumrah, coming back for a third as Shardul puts in a slide near the boundary to save a run. SA 73/1

Highlights

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 3, Latest Scorecard and Updates: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah with the breakthrough, as Dean Elgar departs for 30 at the stroke of stumps on Day 3. The Proteas end the day on 101/2, needing another 111 to win with two days left in the series decider.

Day 2 report: India was 57-2 in its second innings at stumps Wednesday for a lead of 70 runs over South Africa in the decisive final test.

The game progressed rapidly on Day 2 at Newlands after South Africa started on 17-1 in its first innings and was bundled out for 210.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was India's star again with 5-42 as South Africa threatened to overhaul India's first innings of 223, then tumbled under the pressure created by Bumrah.

The Proteas went from 159-4 to 210 all out in the kind of collapse that has dominated the series because of the two strong bowling lineups.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 3

Keegan Petersen made 72 for South Africa but the next highest score for South Africa was 28 by Temba Bavuma.

Petersen was one of Bumrah's five, a ball that angled in and moved off the seam to catch an outside edge and travel to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.

India extended its advantage to 70 by stumps but at the expense of losing both openers.

Virat Kohli, back in the team after missing the second test with injury, was 14 not out after top-scoring in the first innings with 79. Pujara was with him on 9.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen had struck for South Africa but India had a strong chance at a first test series win ever in South Africa if it took its lead past 200.

The three-test series is level at 1-1, setting up the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town.

