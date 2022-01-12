Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 11 January, 2022

11 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

223/10 (77.3 ov)

57/2 (17.0 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

210/10 (76.3 ov)

Live Blog
India South Africa
223/10 (77.3 ov) - R/R 2.88 210/10 (76.3 ov) - R/R 2.75
57/2 (17.0 ov) - R/R 3.35

Stumps

India lead by 70 runs

Virat Kohli (C) - 14

Cheteshwar Pujara - 9

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 9 31 2 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 14 39 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 3 3 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 24/2 (5.5)

33 (33) R/R: 2.86

KL Rahul 10(22) S.R (45.45)

c Aiden Markram b Marco Jansen
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Pujara guide visitors to 57/2 at stumps

21:39 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second day of the third and final Test between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town. Has been an high-voltage series decider so far, with the match mainly dominated by the two quality bowling units on either side, and the third day shouldn't be any different.

Do join us tomorrow at 1 pm IST for the third day's coverage. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!
 

21:36 (IST)

Should be a cracker of a day tomorrow as well

21:33 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 57/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

STUMPS ON DAY 2. Virat Kohli sees off the final over of the day from Lungi Ngidi, as the visitors end the second day on 57/2, their lead stretching to 70. Another day that belonged to the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah leading the way with his seventh Test five-for to help restrict the Proteas to 210, and secure a slender first innings lead. Partnership between Kohli and Pujara worth 33 at the moment, and the two will hope to convert it into a big one tomorrow, one that helps the visitors post a sizeable second innings score.

21:28 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 57/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

Customary Keshav Maharaj over before stumps, replacing Jansen. The left-arm spinner starts off with a maiden.

21:26 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 57/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

Leg byes added to the Indian total after the ball brushes past Kohli’s thigh, beats the keeper and runs away to the fine leg boundary. Maiden for Ngidi. Another five minutes left for stumps.

21:20 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 53/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 14)

More runs for VK off Jansen’s bowling, pushing the ball through the covers off the fourth delivery, getting enough time to come back for a third. Three from the over.

21:17 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 50/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)

Change from the Wynberg End, with Lungi Ngidi replacing Kagiso Rabada. He starts off with a maiden, as Pujara blocks his way through the over. Another 15 minutes left for stumps.

21:14 (IST)

The best cover drive in this generation?

21:12 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 50/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)

First runs conceded by Jansen in his fourth over of the day as Kohli leans into a full delivery outside off to produce an elegant cover drive, resulting in his second boundary. Brings up the 50 for the visitors in the process, with their lead 63 at the moment.

21:07 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 46/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 7)

Pujara collects a single off the first ball. Kohli then gets off the mark with a boundary off the second delivery, nudging at a full delivery going down leg, deflecting it towards the vacant fine leg fence. Works the ball behind square leg for a brace off the third. The Indian skipper gets off strike with a single off the third. Rabada, meanwhile, continues to overstep, committing the error in the first and third deliveries. 10 from this over, a rather expensive one from Rabada’s perspective.

Full Scorecard
20:49 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, and KL Rahul ends the Test series on a disappointing note as he edges the ball towards the slips, this time Aiden Markram lunging to his left to complete a low catch with his left hand. India suddenly in a spot of bother after losing both openers in a space of a few deliveries. IND 24/2

Rahul c Markram b Jansen 10(22)
20:41 (IST)

OUT! Kagiso Rabada draws first blood for the Proteas, and appears to have continued from where he left off in the first innings. Agarwal's squared up by a superb delivery, getting a thick outside edge while looking to defend, resulting in the ball flying straight to skipper Elgar at a comfortable height at first slip. IND 20/1

Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7(15)
20:08 (IST)

After 76.3 overs,South Africa 210/10 ( Duanne Olivier 10 , )

OUT! Seventh Test five-for for Jasprit Bumrah (5/42), his second against South Africa! Lungi Ngidi is the last man to be dismissed, getting a thick leading edge that results in a sitter for the fielder at extra cover. South Africa have been bowled out for 210, conceding a 13-run first innings lead

Ngidi c Ashwin b Bumrah 3(17)
19:46 (IST)

OUT! Rabada perishes right after getting Proteas past the 200-run mark. Lofts the ball down the ground, perhaps looking for a maximum. Gets the height, but not the distance, and Bumrah gets under the ball after running to his left to complete the catch at long off. SA 200/9

Rabada c Bumrah b Thakur 15(25)
19:14 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah gets the crucial wicket of Petersen, who falls for a career-best 72 after nicking the ball straight to Pujara at first slip. Fourth wicket for the Indian pace spearhead! SA 179/8

Petersen c Pujara b Bumrah 72(166)
18:45 (IST)

BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah returns the favour to Marco Jansen for the hostile stuff dished out to him at Jo'burg, testing him with a few short balls before uprooting his off-stump in the second delivery of the final over of the session. And that's TEA ON DAY 2, with South Africa heading into the interval on 176/7, Keegan Petersen still batting on 70.

Jansen b Bumrah 7(26)
18:11 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for Shami! Verreyne lasts just two deliveries today, poking at a probing delivery outside off, with his Indian counterpart behind the stumps completing a fine low grab. SA 159/6

Verreyne c Pant b Shami 0(2)
18:10 (IST)

OUT! Shami with the breakthrough, as Bavuma departs right after collecting a boundary, edging the ball to the slips where Virat Kohli lunges to his left to complete his 100th catch in Test cricket! The dangerous-looking partnership has been broken! SA 159/5

Bavuma c Kohli b Shami 28(52)
17:06 (IST)

Fifty for Keegan Petersen, his second in Test cricket! Brings up the milestone for the second time in as many games after his 62 at the Wanderers, collecting a brace at the start of Bumrah's 14th over. Has been another impressive knock from KP so far today. SA 118/4
17:02 (IST)

OUT! Umesh Yadav delivers the breakthrough after lunch, and the partnership has finally been broken! Van der Dussen ends up getting a thick edge while poking at a full delivery outside off, resulting in a simple catch for Kohli at second slip. SA 112/4

Van der Dussen c Kohli b Yadav 21(54)
16:04 (IST)

After 35 overs,South Africa 100/3 ( Keegan Petersen 40 , Rassie van der Dussen 17)

LUNCH on Day 2. Mohammed Shami bowls out the final over of the morning session after replacing Ashwin, with one coming off it as van der Dussen brings up the 100 for the Proteas with a single off the last delivery. The hosts will enter the interval in a confident state of mind thanks to the solid fourth-wicket partnership between Petersen and van der Dussen, worth 55 at the moment. For the visitors however, a wicket or two shortly after the break should bring them right back in the game. We resume our coverage in 40 minutes.
15:55 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Keegan Petersen (36*) and Rassie van der Dussen (16*) for the fourth wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off Bumrah's bowling shortly before lunch. The pair have consumed 80 deliveries so far in this stand. SA 95/3
14:59 (IST)

BOWLED! The sight of the stumps flying is one of delight from the fast bowler's perspective, which is exactly what Umesh does in his second over as he cleans the set Keshav Maharaj up with a jaffa that knocks the middle stump over, and ends what was turning out to be a productive partnership for the Proteas. SA 45/3

Maharaj b Umesh 25(45)
14:08 (IST)

BOWLED! What a start for the Indians, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Aiden Markram off the second delivery of the day. The opener looks to leave a delivery that jags back in from outside off, clipping the top of the stumps in the process. SA 17/2

Markram b Bumrah 8(22)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: STUMPS ON DAY 2. Virat Kohli sees off the final over of the day from Lungi Ngidi, as the visitors end the second day on 57/2, their lead stretching to 70.

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli made 79 on his return from a back injury in the only real resistance Tuesday as India was bowled out for 223 after choosing to bat first in the series-deciding final test against South Africa.

The India captain was the second-to-last wicket to fall for India on the opening day, when South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada took four wickets — including Kohli's — and Marco Jansen three.

Their performance gave the Proteas the slight advantage in the series finale at Newlands in Cape Town, although the fast bowlers on both sides have been the dominant force in all three matches so far. So, South Africa's batsmen still had a challenge in front of them before the home team could really claim control of the test.

To underscore that, Jasprit Bumrah struck before stumps for India to remove South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who thwarted India in the last test, for three. South Africa was 17-1 at the close and 206 runs behind.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 2

The series is level at 1-1 after India won the first test in Centurion and South Africa hit back in Johannesburg, when Kohli was ruled out with an upper back spasm just before the game started.

India is seeking a first test series victory in South Africa and now needs to win in Cape Town for that slice of history, which the India team has been chasing since 1992 and before apartheid officially ended.

Kohli was into the action after India lost both openers in the space of six balls to be 33-2 at Newlands.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) put on 62 and Kohli had another half-century partnership with Rishabh Pant (27).

Kohli marked his 99th test with his 28th half-century, but it was grinding rather than flashing. His 50 came up off 158 balls and he'd faced 273 deliveries by the time he was out to an edge to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off Rabada.

India lost its last six wickets for 56 runs, starting when the Kohli-Pant stand was broken.

Bumrah did give India a late boost with Elgar's wicket, caught by Pujara at first slip. In the last test, Elgar made 96 not out to see South Africa to a series-leveling victory.

That meant the stage was set for a decider at Cape Town's famed ground in the shadow of Table Mountain, but no fans will be there to witness it. The entire series has been played without spectators because of the coronavirus.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: January 12, 2022 21:45:51 IST

Tags:

