South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 11 January, 2022

11 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

223/10 (77.3 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

17/1 (8.0 ov)

India South Africa
223/10 (77.3 ov) - R/R 2.88 17/1 (8.0 ov) - R/R 2.13

Stumps

South Africa trail by 206 runs

Keshav Maharaj - 6

Aiden Markram - 1

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Aiden Markram Batting 8 20 1 0
Keshav Maharaj Batting 6 12 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 4 0 1
Mohammed Shami 2 0 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (4.4)

7 (7) R/R: 2.1

Dean Elgar (C) 3(16) S.R (18.75)

c Cheteshwar Pujara b Jasprit Bumrah
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Proteas reach 17/1 at stumps, trail by 206

21:37 (IST)

End of what was a closely-fought opening day, with Virat Kohli’s resilience with the bat matched by Kagiso Rabada’s fieriness with the bat. The Indians might have been a few runs short in the first essay, but will hope the Bumrah-led attacks makes up for it by making the ball talk on Day 2.


Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of the second day’s play starting 1 pm IST. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

21:35 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 17/1 ( Aiden Markram 8 , Keshav Maharaj 6)

STUMPS ON DAY 1. Shami bowls out the final over of the day, with four coming off it courtesy a boundary to Maharaj off the penultimate delivery as South Africa end the day on 17/1, losing the key wicket of Dean Elgar along the way after their bowlers restricted the Indians to 223.

21:28 (IST)

After 7 overs,South Africa 13/1 ( Aiden Markram 8 , Keshav Maharaj 2)

Fourth maiden on the trot for Bumrah, as Markram remains stoic in his defence. Should be one more over after this.

21:25 (IST)

After 6 overs,South Africa 13/1 ( Aiden Markram 8 , Keshav Maharaj 2)

Mohammed Shami replaces Umesh Yadav with around 10 minutes left for the close of play. Markram collects a quick single off the second after tapping the ball towards mid on, with Maharaj appearing to have some fitness issues after scampering over to the striker’s end. Maharaj pushes the ball through the cover region for a brace off the third. Three from the over.

21:21 (IST)

After 5 overs,South Africa 10/1 ( Aiden Markram 7 , Keshav Maharaj 0)

The momentum tilts slightly in India’s favour after Bumrah gets rid of Dean Elgar off the fourth ball, slanting the ball across the line to the left-hander from over the wicket to get the outside edge, with Pujara taking a fine catch at first slip. It’s a wicket maiden for Boom, with Keshav Maharaj being sent forth as the nightwatchman.

21:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets the early breakthrough! Squares Dean Elgar up with a delivery that is slanted across the line and gets the South African skipper's outside edge, with Pujara holding on to the low catch at first slip. Very similar to Elgar's dismissal in the first innings at Centurion. SA 10/1

Elgar c Pujara b Bumrah 3(16)

21:13 (IST)

After 4 overs,South Africa 10/0 ( Dean Elgar (C) 3 , Aiden Markram 7)

Elgar clips the ball towards square leg for a single off the second delivery, collecting an easy single on offer. Markram attempts to drive the ball down the ground next ball, nearly offering Umesh a return catch and getting enough time to come back for a second. Markram ends the over with a lovely straight drive, collecting the first boundary of the innings. Seven from the over.

21:08 (IST)

After 3 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Dean Elgar (C) 2 , Aiden Markram 1)

Another testing over from Bumrah, who makes it back-to-back maidens at the start of his spell, nearly finding Markram’s outside edge in the last ball. Another seven overs left to be bowled after this.

21:05 (IST)

After 2 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Dean Elgar (C) 2 , Aiden Markram 1)

Umesh Yadav, and not Mohammed Shami, shares the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. Aiden Markram gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery. Elgar pushes the ball through the cover region two balls later, coming back for a second to open his account. Three from the over.

21:01 (IST)

After 1 over,South Africa 0/0 ( Dean Elgar (C) 0 , Aiden Markram 0)

Bumrah starts off with three slips, a gully and a short mid off. Begins his spell with a maiden, with Elgar copping a painful blow on the thigh in the fifth delivery.

21:16 (IST)

20:47 (IST)

After 77.3 overs,India 223/10 ( Umesh Yadav 4 , )

OUT! Shami is the last batter to be dismissed, slashing the ball straight to Temba Bavuma, who collects a low catch to give Ngidi his first wicket of the day. The umpires decide to get this checked upstairs with the soft signal 'OUT', and the TV Umpire doesn't have conclusive evidence to overturn it. INDIA 223 all out

Shami c Bavuma b Ngidi 7(20)
20:29 (IST)

OUT! VK's wait for his 71st international ton continues. Terrific knock from the Indian captain nevertheless, his 79 today certainly will be counted among his better knocks in a glittering career. Pokes at a ball along the fifth stump line, and ends up getting a faint nick that sends the Proteas into celebrations as soon as the ball lands in Verreyne's gloves. IND 211/9

Kohli c Verreyne b Rabada 79(201)
20:14 (IST)

OUT! Rabada bounces Bumrah out! The ball rears up and hits Boom on the bat handle, lobbing over to the slip cordon where skipper Dean Elgar holds on to the chance. The look on Bumrah's face as he's making his way back to the pavilion suggests he'll be itching to return the favour when it's the Proteas' turn to bat. Drinks brought out to the field now. IND 210/8

Bumrah c Elgar b Bumrah 0(9)
20:03 (IST)

OUT! Shardul Thakur's entertaining cameo comes to an end, and Keshav Maharaj finally has a wicket in this series! Thakur had collected a boundary off the previous delivery, and was looking to defend this time, only ended up pushing the ball in the direction of Keegan Petersen at short cover. The on-field umpires take this upstairs with soft signal 'Out', and replays suggest Petersen had got his fingers under the ball after lunging forward. Seventh wicket down for the Indians. IND 205/7

Thakur c Petersen b Maharaj 12(9)
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Another over, another wicket! This is turning out to be some spell from Jansen. Ashwin ends up nicking the ball to the keeper while looking to defend a ball that nips away slightly. What a spell this is turning out to be from Jansen. IND 175/6

Ashwin c Verreyne b Jansen 2(10)
19:34 (IST)

OUT! Pant departs right after Kohli brings up his half-century, as Jansen strikes just three deliveries into his new spell! Pant was looking to steer the short ball behind square, but ended up offering Petersen at simple catch at gully. A dangerous-looking partnership has been broken. IND 167/5

Pant c Petersen b Jansen 27(50)
19:29 (IST)

FOUR! Virat Kohli produces another extra cover drive, this time the ball beating Rabada and rolling all the way to the adversiting cushion, bringing up the 28th half-century for the Indian skipper! Kohli has been at his resilient best so far today, having faced 158 balls along the way. Also brings up the fifty partnership in the process. IND 167/4
17:47 (IST)

OUT! KG strikes right after the drinks interval, as Ajinkya Rahane endures yet another disappointing outing, getting caught-behind for 9. Goes for the review after umpire Marais Erasmus raises his finger, and UltraEdge confirms the outside edge. IND 116/4

Rahane c Verreyne b Rabada 9(12)
17:26 (IST)

OUT! Marco Jansen with the breakthrough, as Cheteshwar Pujara falls short of what would've been a well-deserved half-century by seven runs, getting caught-behind on 43. IND 95/3

Pujara c Verreyne b Jansen 43(77)
17:10 (IST)

FOUR! ChePu brings up the fifty partnership with VK with a boundary off Ngidi, glancing at a short-of-length delivery going down leg, placing it out of the keeper's reach. IND 85/2
16:03 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 75/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)

LUNCH on Day 1. Jansen bowls out the final over of the session, conceding seven from it including a boundary to Pujara off the third delivery that is the result of a lovely straight drive off a full delivery, as the visitors head to the interval with 75 on the board for the loss of two wickets after opting to bat. Pujara and Kohli have stitched a solid partnership so far, worth 42 at the interval.
14:56 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, and Agarwal joins his state teammate in the dressing room a few deliveries later as Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket. Another thick edge off Agarwal's bat that flies towards the slips, and this time Aiden Markram makes no mistake. IND 33/2

Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15(35)
14:50 (IST)

OUT! The pressure gets the better of the Indian vice-captain in the end, as Duanne Olivier draws first blood for the Proteas! Was a well-aimed short-of-length delivery that kissed the outer edge while Rahul was looking to defend. Easy catch for Verreyne behind the stumps. IND 31/1

Rahul c Verreyne b Olivier 12(35)
13:40 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
13:38 (IST)

Virat Kohli: You can’t control what’s above your head. The pitch looks nice, runs on the board always has worked out well. We still need to bat well. Luckily my spasm healed in about three days. I’m fit and fine. Two changes. I come in for Vihari and Umesh replaces Siraj. It was a tough decision between Ishant and Umesh. We have great bench strength right now.
13:32 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Cape Town, Day 1, Latest Scorecard and Updates: STUMPS ON DAY 1. Shami bowls out the final over of the day, with four coming off it courtesy a boundary to Maharaj off the penultimate delivery as South Africa end the day on 17/1, losing the key wicket of Dean Elgar along the way after their bowlers restricted the Indians to 223.

Preview: India will be looking to Virat Kohli to provide inspiration and runs as they seek to bounce back in the decisive third Test against South Africa starting at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli is expected to return as captain and key batsman after missing India's defeat in the second Test in Johannesburg because of a back spasm.

Kohli's fierce competitiveness was missing in the closing stages at the Wanderers last Thursday as South Africa chased down a challenging target of 240 to level the series at 1-1.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that a damp outfield affected the ball and made the Indian bowlers less effective but there seemed an air of resignation as the South Africans got closer to their seven-wicket win.

India were also hampered by the failure of any of their batters to emulate first Test centurion KL Rahul by converting good starts into big scores.

Kohli, who has made 27 Test centuries, is capable of taking advantage of a Newlands pitch likely to be more friendly to batters than those on which the first two matches were played.

But Kohli will have to rise to the challenge of overcoming a two-year run of relatively poor form.

Although Kohli's career Test batting average is still above 50, it drops to below 30 since he scored 317 runs for twice out in a home series against South Africa in October 2019. He made 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata a month later but has not made another century in 14 subsequent Test matches.

Pujara and Rahane still under pressure

India will also be looking to two other experienced players, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, to bat for long periods. Both batsmen have been under pressure from critics in recent months but they shared an impressive century partnership in Johannesburg before being dismissed for 53 and 58 respectively.

India are likely to make one forced change unless aggressive fast bowler Mohammed Siraj makes a remarkable recovery from a hamstring injury. One of the experienced duo of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav is likely to step in.

India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test at Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming Today's 3rd Test Match at Cape Town Day 1

South African captain Dean Elgar, who made a match-winning 96 not out in the final innings in Johannesburg, made a realistic assessment of his team's prospects by describing the win as "a step in the right direction", while warning that "not everything is going to go our way".

The reality is that South Africa have a fragile batting order, short on experience and sheer quality.

But what Elgar has brought to the team since being appointed full-time captain last year is an insistence that his players be willing to put up a fight.

Elgar's public acknowledgement that he had a "tough conversation" with Kagiso Rabada, the leader of the fast bowling attack, was a strong signal that he expected his players to give of their best all the time.

South Africa gambled by picking four seam bowlers and only six recognised batsmen at the Wanderers.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who only bowled two overs in the match, is likely to play a much bigger role at Newlands, so the discussion for South Africa is likely to be whether to keep a four-pronged pace attack or to attempt to bolster the batting, possibly by recalling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Likely teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier or Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 11, 2022 21:38:15 IST

