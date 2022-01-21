Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At Boland Park, Paarl, 21 January, 2022

21 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

287/6 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
South Africa

South Africa

288/3 (48.1 ov)

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

Live Blog
India South Africa
287/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.74 288/3 (48.1 ov) - R/R 5.98

Match Ended

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets

Rassie van der Dussen - 37

Aiden Markram - 35

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Aiden Markram not out 37 41 4 0
Rassie van der Dussen not out 37 38 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8 0 67 0
Shreyas Iyer 0.1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 214/3 (35.4)

74 (74) R/R: 5.92

Aiden Markram 35(37)

Temba Bavuma (C) 35(36) S.R (97.22)

c & b Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI at Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by seven wickets, clinch ODI series

India vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI at Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by seven wickets, clinch ODI series

22:28 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second one-dayer between South Africa and India at the Boland Park in Paarl, the Proteas outperforming KL Rahul and Co in all three departments for a second game running to clinch the series with a game to spare. What a time it is to be a South African cricket fan. After Elgar and Co's heroic turnaround in the Tests, the Bavuma-led ODI side has absolutely bossed the two games so far. India will have to go back to the drawing board and make some wholesale changes, but that can wait until the tour is over. Till then, their only focus will be on signing off with a victory in the third and final game that takes place in Cape Town two days from now.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all good night!

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

Quinton de Kock: Nice to get out there and score a couple of runs for once. Lack of game time always catches up. Nice to go out there and get some time. I was feeling good towards the end there. Me and Janneman genuinely have a good relationship up there. I understood that his role was to rotate the strike. We have a great understanding. I didn’t, I was very unsure. I just asked Aiden maybe there could be a chance. Perhaps lightning does strike twice. It’s changed my view on life and kids in general, so it’s been great.

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

Quinton de Kock (78, one stumping) is the Player of the Match!

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: Very happy. We wanted to win the series, and we weren’t really expecting to do it after two games. Great to have Quinny back and smiling in the team. Good to have Quinny back. I think as a team, we have a lot of self-belief and confidence in our ability. We fight for one another. We try and put in a real team effort. No one had much faith in us, and that gave us a lot of motivation. Keshav, Shamsi and Aiden have done a great job. We pride ourselves in our fast bowlers but to see the spinners get us home is something to see. I enjoy it. I’ve enjoyed it since domestic cricket. I see it as something to forget about myself and how I can inspire others in the team. Captaincy is something I enjoy. 3-0 sounds a lot better than 2-1. Have a couple of drinks and prepare for the clash on Sunday.

Full Scorecard
22:18 (IST)

KL Rahul, India captain: I think they are playing some really good cricket at home, and we are making mistakes in the middle. Obviously not good losing two games in a row. It has been a good learning. Not with individuals, but we’re trying to get better with things that we haven’t done well in the past. Middle order becomes crucial as we’re entering a big tournament. It’s upto us to get better and learn from our mistakes. It does feel like one of the wickets at home. I don’t think it was a pitch where they could have chased down 288 that easily. Credit to them. Lots of positive. The way Shikhar and Virat batted in the first game. Today the way Rishabh batted, the way he managed the first 20 balls and then took down the spinners. It will only give him a lot of confidence going forward. Shardul has been hitting the ball really well towards the end. Jasprit Bumrah obviously is phenomenal and is our standout bowler. Yuzi did well today. The energy has been great. Obviously it has been really hot for the last couple of days, and we haven’t played 50-over cricket for a while now. We don’t mean it as an excuse. It is challenging, but we love challenges. Too early to say now.

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)

After 48.1 overs,South Africa 288/3 ( Aiden Markram 37 , Rassie van der Dussen 37)

Aiden Markram collects the winning run! South Africa thrash India by seven wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and it looks like the Indian team will be returning home from the tour empty-handed after all! SA 288/3
 

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

After 48 overs,South Africa 287/3 ( Aiden Markram 36 , Rassie van der Dussen 37)

Six off Bhuvi’s eighth over, including a brace to van der Dussen off the third delivery, as the scores are level at the end of this over with two overs left.

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)

After 47 overs,South Africa 281/3 ( Aiden Markram 34 , Rassie van der Dussen 33)

Van der Dussen punches through the covers off the second ball, getting enough time to come back for a third as the equation comes down to less than 10 with more than three overs to spare. Leg bye added in the fourth delivery, followed by a single to RvDD off the fifth. Five off Bumrah’s final over as he signs off with excellent figures of 1/37. Credit to him and Chahal for giving the Indians a sliver of hope at a time when Malan and Bavuma were running away with the game. SA need another 7 off 18.

Full Scorecard
21:54 (IST)

After 46 overs,South Africa 276/3 ( Aiden Markram 34 , Rassie van der Dussen 29)

Bhuvneshwar continues. Van der Dussen, meanwhile, cops a painful blow near the abdomen after Markram ends up hitting his partner while looking to drive the ball down the ground. A much better over from Bhuvi with four coming off it, including a double to Markram in the penultimate delivery. SA need 12 from 24.

Full Scorecard
21:48 (IST)

After 45 overs,South Africa 272/3 ( Aiden Markram 31 , Rassie van der Dussen 28)

Bumrah returns for another burst, but perhaps it is a little too late for a rescue act now. Tidy stuff from the senior pacer as he gives away just two in his penultimate over, including a wide. SA need 16 off 30.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

22:24 (IST)

Quinton de Kock (78, one stumping) is the Player of the Match!

22:04 (IST)

After 48.1 overs,South Africa 288/3 ( Aiden Markram 37 , Rassie van der Dussen 37)

Aiden Markram collects the winning run! South Africa thrash India by seven wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and it looks like the Indian team will be returning home from the tour empty-handed after all! SA 288/3
 
21:12 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Bavuma ends up offering Chahal the simplest of catches off his own bowling. The SA skipper was looking to play this in front of square on the leg side, but ended up getting a thick leading edge due to the extra turn. SA 214/3

Bavuma c and b Chahal 35(36)
21:04 (IST)

BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah gives the visitors a reason to smile while denying Janneman Malan a well-deserved hundred. Cramps the batter for room with a delivery that angles in, beats his defence and deflects off his glove onto the middle stump. SA 212/2

Malan b Bumrah 91(108)
20:42 (IST)

FOUR! Malan decides to go for the switch hit against Chahal, guiding the ball towards the point boundary to bring up the fifty partnership with Bavuma for the second wicket! SA 184/1
20:07 (IST)

OUT! Shardul Thakur with the breakthrough, as De Kock is trapped leg-before in front of off and middle after missing a full toss that swings a long way back inside. India finally have their breakthrough after waiting for more than 20 overs. Umpire Marais Erasmus originally ruled it not out, and the Indians decide to use their last remaining review. And a stone dead decision it is, with the ball crashing at the base of the stumps. SA 132/1

De Kock LBW Thakur 78(66)
20:04 (IST)

Janneman Malan brings up his third ODI fifty in 66 deliveries, collecting a single off Thakur in the 22nd over to reach the milestone. Has been a composed knock from him so far, Malan playing the anchor while de Kock goes slam-bang at the other end. SA 131/0
 
19:34 (IST)

SIX! De Kock pulls over the midwicket region, bringing up the century opening stand with Malan in style! SA 103/0
19:19 (IST)

Fifty for Quinton de Kock in just 36 deliveries! The Proteas keeper-batter was looking to smash everything out of the park in the first few overs, but has looked a lot more sedate in response to some good bowling from the likes of Bumrah. He will hope to get to the three-figure mark later today, and hopefully turn this into a match-winning knock. SA 74/0
18:58 (IST)

FOUR! Janneman Malan brings up the fifty opening partnership with de Kock with a reverse sweep off Ashwin in the eighth over. SA 52/0
17:32 (IST)

OUT! This is something of a replay of Pant's dismissal in the first one-dayer at the same venue. The bowler and the keeper are the same, the batter on this occasion being Venkatesh Iyer, who attempted to nudge a wide delivery going down leg and slightly losing his balance in the process. His back foot is above the ground for a second — enough time for de Kock to whip the bails off in a flash. IND 239/6

Venkatesh Iyer st de Kock b Phehlukwayo 22(33)
16:57 (IST)

OUT! Shamsi strikes as Shreyas Iyer has to depart after getting trapped leg-before. The umpire had originally ruled it not out despite the left-arm spinner's confident appeal, after the ball turned from outside off and hit him in front of middle on the knee roll. HawkEye shows the ball to be hitting the leg stump, resulting in India losing their fifth wicket. IND 207/5

Shreyas Iyer LBW Shamsi 11(14)
16:41 (IST)

OUT! "CAAATCH!" is the shout from Shamsi soon as Pant lofts the ball over mid on after stepping down the track. Markram, stationed near the boundary in that direction, takes a couple of steps forward to complete the catch safely. IND 183/4

Pant c Markram b Shamsi 85(71)
16:35 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket falls right after the drinks break, as Rahul ends up getting caught at midwicket by van der Dussen. Maiden ODI wicket for Sisanda Magala in only his second appearance. The partnership finally has been broken! IND 179/3

Rahul c van der Dussen b Magala 55(79)
15:51 (IST)

Fifty up for Rishabh Pant off 43 deliveries! The wicketkeeper-batter brings up the milestone with a single in the 25th over. Has been a superb counterattack from the southpaw, which has helped India get back on its feet after the twin-strike earlier in the innings. This is his fourth half-century in one-dayers, and he will be setting his sights on a maiden hundred now. IND 134/2
15:40 (IST)

FOUR! Pant brings up the fifty partnership with Rahul for the third wicket with a boundary off Rahul in the 22nd over. The duo certainly have done well to steady the innings after India found themselves in a spot of bother with Dhawan and Kohli's dismissals. The left-right combination also helps. IND 115/2
15:01 (IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli departs for a five-ball duck! Ends up driving the ball straight into the hands of extra cover as Keshav Maharaj strikes just a few deliveries after Markram had ended the opening stand. IND 64/2

Kohli c Bavuma b Maharaj 0(5)
14:57 (IST)

OUT! No back-to-back fifties for Dhawan, who was looking in great touch so far. The southpaw gets down on one knee and goes for a full-blooded sweep off Markram, hoping to collect his second boundary of the over. Instead, he hits it straight in the direction of Magala, who has to move a couple of steps to his right from deep square leg. The ball was travelling quickly and almost caught the fielder by surprise. IND 63/1

Dhawan c Magala b Markram 29(38)
13:45 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
13:37 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: We would’ve wanted to bat first. Like KL said, it’s quite straightforward. If we can take a couple of wickets and put them under pressure. We did get ourselves in a bit of pickle in batting before the partnership between Rassie and I. Bowling I would say was around 80-85 percent. So I wouldn’t say it was a perfect game. We have a better understanding on the wicket and what skills we need to succeed on it. We’re going to have to do the basics well. Magala replaces Jansen.

13:37 (IST)

KL Rahul, India captain: It’s pretty straightforward. Second game on the same strip. Important for us to put some runs. I won’t say we did it too wrong, but we couldn’t get going in the middle overs, couldn’t get partnerships going. If we got one more partnership, we would have chased it down. Hopefully we can show a better performance. Everyone’s trying really hard. Partnerships is the only way we can win games. We’ve learnt from it and hopefully we can put up a better performance. Same team.
13:31 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper KL Rahul opts to bat

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Today's 2nd ODI Match: Aiden Markram collects the winning run! South Africa thrash India by seven wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and it looks like the Indian team will be returning home from the tour empty-handed after all!

Preview: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Paarl: Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Match

India take on South Africa in 2nd ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. After the Test series loss, India didn't get off to a good start in the ODI series as they were beaten in the first ODI in Paarl. The second match will again take place at the same venue and India would be looking to bounce back hard and draw level.

India's bowlers started off well after South Africa opted to bat in the first ODI and reduced the Proteas to 68/3 in the 18th over. However, captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen got together and stitched a match-turning partnership of 204 to propel South Africa to 296. India's bowling in the middle overs was disappointing as they couldn't find a way to break the stand and the spinners were put under pressure as van der Dussen employed sweeps and reverse sweeps to unsettle them.

A much better middle overs performance is the need of the hour. Chasing the target, India got off to a decent start as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 46 for the opening wicket. Dhawan played a good knock of 79 and then stitched a 92-run stand with Kohli (51). But then India lost their way and a middle-order collapse ensued.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer would be looking to step up and make amends this time around.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be looking to seal another series. They have been riding high on confidence and it reflects in their body language as well. They would however expect more from the top order which failed in the last game. Markram's form has been a concern. He struggled in the Test series as well. He would be looking to get back to his best.

With India looking to bounce back and South Africa aiming to seal the series, we can expect a cracker.

Here are all the details about the second ODI between South Africa and India.

When will the second ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 21 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Boland Park, Paarl

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: January 21, 2022 22:28:49 IST

