Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 December, 2021

26 December, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

272/3 (90.0 ov)

1st Test
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India South Africa
272/3 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.02

Stumps

KL Rahul - 32

Ajinkya Rahane - 40

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 122 248 17 1
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 40 81 8 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 17 4 45 3
Keshav Maharaj 18 2 58 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 199/3 (68.2)

73 (73) R/R: 3.34

KL Rahul 32(50)

Virat Kohli (C) 35(94) S.R (37.23)

c Wiaan Mulder b Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Match, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Play called off without a single ball bowled thanks to bad weather

India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Match, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Play called off without a single ball bowled thanks to bad weather

17:46 (IST)

To make up for lost time, the sessions will be extended by 30 minutes on the third day, according to the broadcasters Star Sports. That should help recover almost a full session's worth of cricket. Some good news for both teams and for cricket fans as the weather forecast for tomorrow is a much better one.

That's it from us in our coverage of the second day's play. Do join us tomorrow for Day 3, hoping the rain gods don't show up at Centurion for a few days now.

Full Scorecard
17:36 (IST)

Play call off without a ball bowled!

What was increasingly appearing the likely outcome has now been officially confirmed by the match officlals, who have declared stumps on Day 2 without a single delivery bowled. Disappointing for both teams involved and for all the fans back home watching on their television sets.

Full Scorecard
17:02 (IST)

Update from Centurion

Still pouring at the Supersport Park at the moment, where the covers are still on and puddles are starting to form in the outfield, and the skies remain dark. The drainage is said to be excellent at this venue, but looking at the skies, the prospect of any play taking place on the second day appear slim.

Full Scorecard
16:32 (IST)

Latest weather update: Rain and thunderstorm. Doesn't look good for play today.

Full Scorecard
16:01 (IST)

It is pouring at the Centurion

Full Scorecard
15:44 (IST)

Another inspection coming up

Play was supposed to have started by now, and yet there seems to be no live coverage of the game at the moment. The heavens did open up once more a while back, and the umpires now will have another look at the wicket at 12.45 pm local time (4.15 pm IST).

Full Scorecard
15:20 (IST)

Covers back on the field

Full Scorecard
15:12 (IST)

Early lunch has been taken on Day 2

Thanks to the persistent rain earlier in the morning as well as for the most part in the first session, the umpires have decided to call for lunch earlier than scheduled (11.30 am — 12.10 pm local time). Here's hoping play starts as scheduled at 3.40 pm IST, and the weather gods allow the next two sessions to take place without a hitch.

Full Scorecard
14:45 (IST)

Aussies on the brink of clinching Ashes

England suffered yet another batting collapse on a thrilling second day, a day that almost was called off due to a covid scare in the visitors' camp, as Joe Root's men were left reeling at 31/4 at close of play. Earlier in the day, Australia had managed to gain a 82-run first innings lead.

Report: Australia scent victory as England collapse once again

Full Scorecard
14:30 (IST)

Umpires to assess the conditions in some time

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
17:36 (IST)

Play call off without a ball bowled!

What was increasingly appearing the likely outcome has now been officially confirmed by the match officlals, who have declared stumps on Day 2 without a single delivery bowled. Disappointing for both teams involved and for all the fans back home watching on their television sets.
17:02 (IST)

Update from Centurion

Still pouring at the Supersport Park at the moment, where the covers are still on and puddles are starting to form in the outfield, and the skies remain dark. The drainage is said to be excellent at this venue, but looking at the skies, the prospect of any play taking place on the second day appear slim.
15:44 (IST)

Another inspection coming up

Play was supposed to have started by now, and yet there seems to be no live coverage of the game at the moment. The heavens did open up once more a while back, and the umpires now will have another look at the wicket at 12.45 pm local time (4.15 pm IST).
15:12 (IST)

Early lunch has been taken on Day 2

Thanks to the persistent rain earlier in the morning as well as for the most part in the first session, the umpires have decided to call for lunch earlier than scheduled (11.30 am — 12.10 pm local time). Here's hoping play starts as scheduled at 3.40 pm IST, and the weather gods allow the next two sessions to take place without a hitch.

India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: Play call off without a ball bowled! What was increasingly appearing the likely outcome has now been officially confirmed by the match officlals, who have declared stumps on Day 2 without a single delivery bowled. Disappointing for both teams involved and for all the fans back home watching on their television sets.

Day 1 report: KL Rahul was 122 not out and India reached 272-3 at stumps to lay a strong foundation on the opening day of the first test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday.

Opener Rahul batted through the day to ensure top-ranked India's latest quest for a first test series win in South Africa had a promising start.

He shared a 117-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal (60) and although Lungi Ngidi (3-45) took two wickets in two deliveries after lunch — Agarwal and then Cheteshwar Pujara for a first-ball duck — India rode that period of pressure in the second session to come out clearly on top after the first exchanges of the three-test series.

Captain Virat Kohli was the other Indian batter to be dismissed, also to Ngidi for 35.

But vice captain Ajinkya Rahane picked up where Kohli left off to be 40 not out alongside Rahul at stumps. They put on an unbeaten stand of 73 and India constructed one century partnership and two half-century partnerships for its first four wickets of the series to ensure Kohli's decision to bat first after winning the toss at SuperSport Park was the right one.

India's start was strong, going through the first session without losing a wicket to be 83-0 at lunch.

Agarwal was dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in that morning session — a tough chance from an edge that de Kock dived to his right for but couldn't hold one-handed. That denied 6-foot-8 South Africa seam bowler Marco Jansen a wicket on his test debut.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

Ngidi eventually removed Agarwal lbw after a review, and the quick struck again straight away when Pujara was caught at short leg next ball, offering South Africa some hope that they might reign in the Indian batters.

Kohli was caught by Wiaan Mulder at slip trying to drive Ngidi and ending up flashing at a delivery well wide of off stump, but Rahul and Rahane came together and drove India on.

Rahul has hit 17 fours and a six.

The series is the first assignment away from home for new India coach Rahul Dravid and India is searching for its first win in South Africa on its eighth test tour to the country.

There were no major surprises in the tourists' lineup with Jasprit Bumrah leading a four-man seam bowling attack and Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj backing him up.

South Africa gave Jansen his international debut in the absence of Anrich Nortje, its most effective fast bowler who is out of the series with injury. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier, who has returned from a spell playing in England and is back in South Africa's squad, was not recalled despite being widely tipped to return. The home team might end up ruing that decision after its quick bowlers didn't make the impact it was hoping for at the start of the contest.

There was a moment's silence before play for South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died early Sunday.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: December 27, 2021 18:15:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma to miss Test series due to injury; Priyank Panchal named replacement
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma to miss Test series due to injury; Priyank Panchal named replacement

An old hamstring injury resurfaced for the India Test vice-captain during a nets session in Mumbai, ruling him out of the three-Test series that begins on 26 December.

'Not good to point fingers before big tour like South Africa': Kapil Dev says Kohli's timing not right
First Cricket News

'Not good to point fingers before big tour like South Africa': Kapil Dev says Kohli's timing not right

In the pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kohli dismissed as "inaccurate" BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain.

India vs South Africa: Entire tour to take place behind closed doors, announces CSA
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Entire tour to take place behind closed doors, announces CSA

CSA said in a statement that a joint decision had been taken with the BCCI to bar spectators from the grounds due to the massive surge in coronavirus infections in South Africa.