Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 at Visakhapatnam, Full cricket score: Proteas reach 385/8 at stumps
Date: Friday, 04 October, 2019 17:13 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Stumps
This over 118.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 12 (60)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 3 (14)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 44 (14)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 40 (15)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
9 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 1.92
Senuran Muthusamy 1(14)
Keshav Maharaj 3(14)
|
376/8 (113.2 over)
Vernon Philander 0 (10) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Ravichandran Ashwin
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
16:47 (IST)
BOWLED! Ashwin completes his 27th five-for in Test cricket and what a delivery to bring up the milestone, dismissing Philander for a 10-ball duck with a delivery that angles into the batsman sharply, gets an inside edge and clips the top of the leg stump. SA 376/8
Philander b Ashwin 0(10)
-
16:30 (IST)
BOWLED THROUGH THE GATE! Ashwin breaches de Kock's defence to rattle the stumps as the SA keeper-batsman departs for 111. Excellent innings from de Kock, attacking right from the start, mixing his limited-overs strokeplay with caution to produce a knock that has helped get the Proteas close to the 400-mark. Ashwin collects his fourth, and the hosts will now hope to wrap this up quickly. SA 370/7
De Kock b Ashwin 111(163)
-
16:10 (IST)
SIX! Now De Kock brings up his century with a six off Ashwin's bowling — smashing the ball over long off, clearing the fence comfortably! What a knock this has been from de Kock — who had earlier overtaken Mark Bouncer's record for the highest Test score by a SA keeper in India. Brings up the milestone in 149 balls. SA 361/6
-
15:50 (IST)
OUT! After more than six and a half hours, Dean Elgar's innings finally comes to an end! The southpaw went for another slog sweep, this time not getting the distance. Pujara runs to the midwicket fence and puts in a dive to complete a fine catch. SA 342/6
Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160(287)
-
15:40 (IST)
FOUR! De Kock brings up the 150-stand with Elgar with a well-timed drive through the cover region. Brings up the 150-stand with Elgar in the process SA 329/5
-
15:22 (IST)
FOUR! Dean Elgar finds the third man fence for the second time in Jadeja's 26th over, and that brings up his 150 off 269 deliveries! What an innings this has bee from the left-handed opener, who has been the pillar of this innings so far. SA 316/5
-
14:23 (IST)
Fifty for de Kock. Another senior South Africa batsman rising to the occasion and is among runs. But he needs to keep going on. The job is unfinished.
-
12:53 (IST)
SIX and Dean Elgar raises his bat as he completes his century, his second in Asia. What a way to bring it up really, with a massive six over cow corner.
-
12:45 (IST)
OUT! Ashwin strikes, what a wicket for India and just at the right time. It's Faf du Plessis who falls. Ashwin brings it in and Faf decided to play it to leg side, ended up hitting it to Pujara at leg slip. The fifth wicket is here for India. Partnership broken. du Plessis c Agarwal b Ashwin 55(103)
-
12:25 (IST)
Superb effort from South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, gets to his fifty, his first in India. He needs to stay put and bat for as long as possible
-
10:51 (IST)
FOUR! Crunched through the off side by Elgar off Ashwin, collecting his seventh boundary of the innings so far. Also brings up the fifty partnership with du Plessis wih that shot. SA 114/4
-
10:49 (IST)
Fifty up for Dean Elgar, the left-handed opener collecting an easy single on offer off Ashwin's bowling to bring up the milestone for the 14th time in his Test career. Takes 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone in what has been a patient stay at the crease so far. SA 107/4
-
09:56 (IST)
OUT! Bavuma's gone! Ishant it is who gets the breakthrough, trapping the batsman plumb lbw with a ball that jags sharply back in and hits him in front of middle. Easy decision for the umpire, and for a moment, Bavuma considers reviewing it, before being advised against it by his partner. SA 63/4
Bavuma lbw Ishant 18(26)
-
08:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day three of first Test between hosts India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. After Virat Kohli and Co declared at 502-7, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ensured that the Proteas batsmen had a hard time in their first innings reply, with the visitors having lost three early wickets.
However, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma know that they will need a huge partnership to keep themselves alive. But, will they?
And that brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. What initially looked like a mismatched fight has now got a lot more interesting thanks to the fight back from Dean Elgar and the middle-order duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. Can't wait to see how far the Proteas go on the fourth day. For now, it's time for us at FP Sports to take your leave. Goodbye!
This day belonged to South Africa after two days of dominance from India. Losing only two wickets in the first two sessions, Elgar and du Plessis laid down a template to bat on this pitch, which Quinton de Kock was eager to follow. There is no doubt that India will have to re-assert themselves in the second innings, but the pitch is taking slow turn and South Africa have done enough to delay the winning result for the hosts.
After 118 overs,South Africa 385/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 12 , Keshav Maharaj 3)
Ashwin bowls out the final over of the day, conceding just one off it as South Africa pile 385 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets at stumps. Muthusamy has been solid in his approach so far, and the SA camp will hope for him to guide the team past the 400-run mark tomorrow. While India fought back in the evening session with a few wickets, the day has largely belonged to the Proteas, who began the day on a shaky 39/3 but were rescued by centuries from Elgar and de Kock to collect 346 runs in the day's play.
After 117 overs,South Africa 384/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 12 , Keshav Maharaj 2)
Big appeal for lbw by Jadeja and the close-in fielders against Muthusamy off the second delivery. The Indians decide against reviewing it after the umpire turns it down. Maiden for Jadeja. Another over left in the day.
After 116 overs,South Africa 384/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 12 , Keshav Maharaj 2)
Muthusamy sets off for the non-striker's end after the ball brushes past his pad off the second delivery, responding to Maharaj's call. Bit of a mix-up between the two off the third, with Maharaj escaping a run-out scare after hastily retreating to the striker's end. Four byes conceded off the fourth delivery. Dot off each of the last two deliveries.
After 115 overs,South Africa 379/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 12 , Keshav Maharaj 2)
Jadeja bowls with three fielders close to the batsman. Just one off the over, Muthusamy setting off for a quick single after driving the ball down the track.
16:51 (IST)
Expert Comments
Five for... who else but Ashwin? He had set the ball rolling around this time last evening and now has completed the job. It is almost a given at home Tests, isn't it? Two wickets to go and it's matter of getting the last two wickets for India. Can they break South Africa's resistance today? Three overs remaining.
After 114 overs,South Africa 378/8 ( Senuran Muthusamy 11 , Keshav Maharaj 2)
Ashwin castles Philander with a beauty off the second delivery, dismissing him for a duck and completing his 27th Test five-for. Maharaj walks out to bat next and gets off the mark right away with a brace. Two runs and a wicket off the over.
BOWLED! Ashwin completes his 27th five-for in Test cricket and what a delivery to bring up the milestone, dismissing Philander for a 10-ball duck with a delivery that angles into the batsman sharply, gets an inside edge and clips the top of the leg stump. SA 376/8
Philander b Ashwin 0(10)
After 113 overs,South Africa 376/7 ( Senuran Muthusamy 11 , Vernon Philander 0)
Muthusamy's beaten by a zooter off the second delivery that misses both the bottom edge as well as the batsman's pad. Muthusamy then runs the ball down the ground for a brace off the fourth delivery. Two off the over. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, is on the field in place of the Ishant.
After 112 overs,South Africa 374/7 ( Senuran Muthusamy 9 , Vernon Philander 0)
Muthusamy collects three off the third delivery after driving the ball through point. Ishant tried to stop the ball by sticking his foot out, but ended up hurting his leg and walks off the field right after. Three off the over.
After 111 overs,South Africa 371/7 ( Senuran Muthusamy 6 , Vernon Philander 0)
Jadeja brought back in place of Shami, conceding just one off his 34th over. A little over 20 minutes left today, and the Proteas will hope to avoid getting bowled out and try and get as close to the 400-run mark as possible.
After 110 overs,South Africa 370/7 ( Senuran Muthusamy 5 , Vernon Philander 0)
Couple of sharp deliveries to de Kock by Ashwin, with the third ball of the over beating his defence and rattling the stumps after a deflection off his pad, resulting in the batsman having to depart for an entertaining 111. Vernon Philander, with a decent Test average of 24.03 (for his batting position), walks out to bat next. Wicket maiden for Ash.
BOWLED THROUGH THE GATE! Ashwin breaches de Kock's defence to rattle the stumps as the SA keeper-batsman departs for 111. Excellent innings from de Kock, attacking right from the start, mixing his limited-overs strokeplay with caution to produce a knock that has helped get the Proteas close to the 400-mark. Ashwin collects his fourth, and the hosts will now hope to wrap this up quickly. SA 370/7
De Kock b Ashwin 111(163)
After 109 overs,South Africa 370/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 111 , Senuran Muthusamy 5)
Kohli decides to go for the review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Muthusamy off the penultimate delivery is turned down by the umpire. Ball's missing leg, and the Indians end up losing the review. Just a single off the over.
After 108 overs,South Africa 369/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 110 , Senuran Muthusamy 5)
Change of ends for Ravi Ashwin, bowling to Muthusamy with a couple of slips and a silly point, and walking away with his ninth maiden.
After 107 overs,South Africa 369/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 110 , Senuran Muthusamy 5)
Kohli brings pace back into the play, bringing Shami back in place of Jadeja with the ball now 26 overs old. De Kock opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind point for a brace off the first delivery. Single off each of the next two balls. Four off the over.
Gibbs is every South Africa fan right now!
Senior proteas batsmen putting their hands up...👏— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 4, 2019
After 106 overs,South Africa 365/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 107 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
Muthusamy sees off Jadeja's 33rd over without collecting a run. Has been a calculated stay at the crease so far for the all-rounder batting at No 8, collecting four runs off 21 deliveries — the runs coming off a boundary.
Hundred for de Kock. It's a masterclass from someone in the Indian dressing room... if Rishabh Pant is watching, he should know that he has the chance to become a batsman like Quinton de Kock is in this innings. Playing a handsome knock, full of character and choice of shot selection but also understanding the situation, borrowing the template from Elgar and du Plessis partnership. Some showing this from an intelligent cricketer who is quickly gaining the ranks in South African cricket. Can he wear down India's patience further?
After 105 overs,South Africa 365/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 107 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
De Kock smashes Ashwin for a six off the first delivery of the over, hitting the ball over long off in an inside-out lofted drive, to bring up his fifth Test hundred, as well as his first in India. Collects a boundary off the very next delivery to pile further misery on the senior off spinner.
FOUR! Right after the six to bring up his century, de Kock opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the third man fence. SA 365/6
SIX! Now De Kock brings up his century with a six off Ashwin's bowling — smashing the ball over long off, clearing the fence comfortably! What a knock this has been from de Kock — who had earlier overtaken Mark Bouncer's record for the highest Test score by a SA keeper in India. Brings up the milestone in 149 balls. SA 361/6
After 104 overs,South Africa 355/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 97 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
Just one off the over. De Kock collects a single first ball after drinks to move to 97, with Muthusamy blocking/leaving the remaining deliveries away.
After 103 overs,South Africa 354/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 96 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
Just one off Ashwin's 34th over, the off-spinner suddenly firing one challenge after another to Muthusamy through extra turn and bounce. Drinks taken at the end of the over.
After 102 overs,South Africa 353/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 95 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
Tidy over from Jadeja that ends in the blink of an eye, relatively speaking. De Kock collects a single off the fourth delivery after guiding the ball through the cover, the only run coming off the over for the batting side.
After 101 overs,South Africa 352/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 94 , Senuran Muthusamy 4)
Nine collected off the over, including a boundary each to de Kock and Muthusamy — the latter surviving a dismissal scare after the ball brushes past Rahane's hand at slip. Meanwhile, The Proteas have crossed the 350-mark, with de Kock in the nervous 90s now.
FOUR! Muthusamy collects a boundary — albeit off an outside edge, brushing past slip fielder Rahane's left hand — to get off the mark and collect his first runs in Test cricket. SA 352/6
And after an hour's toil nearly, there is the breakthrough. Elgar holes out to deep midwicket off Jadeja. This has been a stupendous innings, arguably one of the very best in South African cricket in recent memory. What's more, he has dug out his team and taken them to safety. India will have to bat again and on days four-five, anything could be possible here.
FOUR! Crashed through the off side by de Kock, who moves into the nervous nineties now, off Ashwin's bowling. SA 347/6
After 100 overs,South Africa 343/6 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 89 , Senuran Muthusamy 0)
Jadeja ends the 164-run stand, dismissing Elgar for 160 after the left-handed opener mistimes a slog sweep to get caught by Pujara at deep midwicket. With that, Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 Test wickets. Out walks Senuran Muthusamy at No 8. The debutant has an FC batting average of 32.72, having scored seven centuries in 69 matches. Perhaps he could provide valuable support to de Kock from the other end.
OUT! After more than six and a half hours, Dean Elgar's innings finally comes to an end! The southpaw went for another slog sweep, this time not getting the distance. Pujara runs to the midwicket fence and puts in a dive to complete a fine catch. SA 342/6
Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160(287)
After 99 overs,South Africa 342/5 ( Dean Elgar 160 , Quinton de Kock (W) 88)
Ashwin gets the ball to turn away from de Kock sharply in the third delivery, beating the outside edge by a fair margin. Maiden for the senior off-spinner.
After 98 overs,South Africa 342/5 ( Dean Elgar 160 , Quinton de Kock (W) 88)
De Kock has another close call after getting a bat-pad off the first delivery, the ball landing wide of the keeper. Both De Kock and Elgar collect a boundary in the over, which costs Jadeja 12 runs.
FOUR! Played with soft hands has Elgar, the ball takes the edge and runs away to third man. SA 340/5
FOUR! Pitched well outside off and relatively full by Jadeja, de Kock has no problems reverse-sweeping this towards the third man fence for a four. SA 335/5
After 97 overs,South Africa 330/5 ( Dean Elgar 153 , Quinton de Kock (W) 83)
Ashwin returns to the attack in place of Jadeja, conceding just one off his 31st over — a single to Elgar off the penultimate delivery. Bit of confusion between De Kock and Elgar in the last ball, the former having to rush back to the striker's end after guiding the ball towards the leg side.
After 96 overs,South Africa 329/5 ( Dean Elgar 152 , Quinton de Kock (W) 83)
Jadeja continues from the other end. De Kock edges the ball off the fourth delivery, with the ball brushing past Saha's thigh before falling short of the slip fielder. De Kock ends the over with a boundary through cover, bringing up the 150-stand.
FOUR! De Kock brings up the 150-stand with Elgar with a well-timed drive through the cover region. Brings up the 150-stand with Elgar in the process SA 329/5
After 95 overs,South Africa 325/5 ( Dean Elgar 152 , Quinton de Kock (W) 79)
Shami returns to the attack in place of Ishant. The Bengal pacer had earlier been taken off the attack after showing signs of discomfort. The break would've freshened him up now. Five off the over, including a boundary to de Kock off the fourth delivery.
After 94 overs,South Africa 320/5 ( Dean Elgar 152 , Quinton de Kock (W) 74)
Misfield at backward point allows Elgar to set off for a single off the second delivery. De Kock runs the ball down the ground for a single off the next ball. Two off the over.
After 93 overs,South Africa 318/5 ( Dean Elgar 151 , Quinton de Kock (W) 73)
Ishant continues to operate from the other end. De Kock clips the ball towards square leg off the second delivery for a single. Elgar follows suit next ball, guiding the ball in the opposite direction through point. Just two off the over.
After 92 overs,South Africa 316/5 ( Dean Elgar 150 , Quinton de Kock (W) 72)
Jadeja saw Elgar go for a reverse sweep, and changed his line to outside leg — except he ended up firing it way out of Saha's reach for the ball to run away as four byes. Elgar then opens the face of his bat next ball to guide it towards third man to collect his 16th four. Finds the fence again three balls later to complete 150 off 269 deliveries. 12 off the over.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Visakhapatnam Latest Updates: Ashwin bowls out the final over of the day, conceding just one off it as South Africa pile 385 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets at stumps. Muthusamy has been solid in his approach so far, and the SA camp will hope for him to guide the team past the 400-run mark tomorrow. While India fought back in the evening session with a few wickets, the day has largely belonged to the Proteas, who began the day on a shaky 39/3 but were rescued by centuries from Elgar and de Kock to collect 346 runs in the day's play.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
