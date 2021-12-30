Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5, Full Cricket Score: Visitors register maiden Test win at Centurion

17:04 (IST)

India end what will go down as one of their best years in cricket history, one that saw them win at Gabba to cap off a memorable 2-1 series win Down Under, as well as victories at Lord’s and Oval in their tour of England, by breaching Fortress Centurion. Another superb performance from Kohli and Co, from the way KL Rahul set the tone with a first innings century to world-class bowling unit collecting 20 wickets in a little over four sessions. India certainly have their tails up and are now favourites to clinch their maiden Test series win on South African soil. The Proteas though, started fighting back later in the Centurion Test, and will certainly back themselves to bounce back in the New Year’s Test in Jo’burg.

Thank you for tuning in to our live coverage across the five days of this memorable encounter. On behalf of everyone at Firstpost, we wish you all a very happy and safe 2022!

16:53 (IST)

Rahul: I think it was just the grit and determination and I wanted to get my team off to a good start. The opening partnership is really crucial and we set the tone. Really happy with my performance. I don’t think I’ve made too many technical change, it’s been more about my mindset, how calm and disciplined I’ve become. Obviously I’ve worked on my technique with the batting coach, and it’s all coming pretty nicely now. It’s very sweet and something I’m proud of and want to build on. He kept us on the park a little lesser. Virat said they’ve shown a lot of heart. Really happy with the way Shami bowled and the way the other guys chipped in. Shami obviously gets the ball to do a little bit extra. Very special coming to South Africa and beating South Africa at Centurion gives us a lot of confidence.

16:53 (IST)

16:53 (IST)

Virat Kohli: We got off to the perfect start. Getting to a result in four days, that shows how well we played this Test match and how keen and motivated we were. We had to be absolutely clinical with the bat and ball, and top start for us. The discipline that the batters showed. Winning the toss and batting first is a tough challenge overseas, and lot of credit has to go to Mayank and KL. Anything over 300 was going to be a top total for us, because we trusted the bowling unit to get the job done for us. That was the difference in the game. (On Bumrah’s injury scare) We just spoke about it, the fact that he didn’t bowl much in the first innings, allowed the opposition to get 40-50 extra runs. Just the way these guys bowl together has been the hallmark of India’s strong performances. (On Shami) He’s among the world’s three best seamers right now. He just gets that extra bit from any surface, thanks to his wrist and seam position and the areas that he hits. That was a big milestone for us as a side. We knew we had the talent. The two Test matches we played before were competitive, but we didn’t back off in the toughest pitch of the tour in Johannesburg and that gave us so much confidence.

16:52 (IST)

Dean Elgar, South Africa captain: It’s obviously not a nice thing. We did a lot of things wrong. India played a great Test match and lot of credit to them for that. It was always going to be a little tough because the wicket was a little bit slow. I thought we could’ve executed our lengths a little better, which we started doing after lunch (on Day 1), and we let it slip after tea. Our bowlers were brilliant after that and they executed exactly what was needed from them. Restricted India to what was a par score. We fought back well with the ball in the second innings as well. Can’t emphasise enough on the hard work the bowlers have put in to collect 20 wickets. The opening partnership set them up well. The difference was the batting. I think we will have a little sit-down with the management and strategise going forward. There’s still two matches left. We thrive under pressure.

16:36 (IST)

Morkel summing up this Test with this sentence

16:34 (IST)

2021 certainly has been very kind to Team India

16:26 (IST)

India have breached the Centurion fortress with a 113-run win. Virat Kohli and Co take a 1-0 lead in the series. The celebration was pretty measured. The visitors know the job is still not done. Just a win at Centurion won't do. It's about winning the Test series this time. 

16:22 (IST)
INDIA WIN! 

Lungi Ngidi c Pujara b Ashwin 0 (1)

Ashwin takes the final wicket as India breach the Centurion fortress. Typical off-spin ball which Ashwin flighted on off stump. Ngidi leaned forward for a defensive shot but the inside-edge popped out to short leg who cleanly completed the catch as India secure a historic win.

16:20 (IST)
OUT! Kagiso Rabada c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 0 (4)

South Africa needed Rabada to be patient but he has ended up giving a catch to Shami at backward point trying to play a wild slash shot. India now just one wicket away from a win.

16:53 (IST)

16:26 (IST)

16:22 (IST)

INDIA WIN! 

Lungi Ngidi c Pujara b Ashwin 0 (1)

Ashwin takes the final wicket as India breach the Centurion fortress. Typical off-spin ball which Ashwin flighted on off stump. Ngidi leaned forward for a defensive shot but the inside-edge popped out to short leg who cleanly completed the catch as India secure a historic win.
16:20 (IST)

OUT! Kagiso Rabada c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 0 (4)

South Africa needed Rabada to be patient but he has ended up giving a catch to Shami at backward point trying to play a wild slash shot. India now just one wicket away from a win.
16:15 (IST)

Marco Jansen c Pant b Mohammed Shami 13 (14)

Another one of those beauties from Shami. Upright seam delivery, pitches just outside off and takes the outside edge on its way to the keeper.
15:08 (IST)

OUT! Mulder doesn't last long, getting caught-behind off a length delivery from Shami — the seam staying perfectly upright in this one — as Proteas lose their seventh. Mulder was expecting the ball to angle into the middle stump, the ball managed to nip back slightly and kiss the outer edge. SA 164/7

Mulder c Pant b Shami 1(3)
14:58 (IST)

BOWLED! De Kock once again gets an inside edge, dragging the ball onto the stumps as Siraj breaks the partnership that was starting to worry the visitors. SA 161/6

De Kock b Siraj 21
14:18 (IST)

OUT! The Indians let out an almighty roar after Bumrah traps Elgar leg-before with one that stays a touch low while being angled along the leg stump. Elgar reviews right away, and gets three reds on HawkEye. Virat gets a little impatient with the amount of time it takes for ball-tracking to load. "Don't take so much time," is what is heard on the stump mic. SA 130/5

Elgar LBW Bumrah 77(156)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 5, Latest Scorecard and Updates: India have breached the Centurion fortress with a 113-run win. Virat Kohli and Co take a 1-0 lead in the series. The celebration was pretty measured. The visitors know the job is still not done. Just a win at Centurion won't do. It's about winning the Test series this time.

Day 4 report: Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52.

India’s progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play.

But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.

"That’s the quality of the bowler, he really set him up well," said Rathour, referring to a probing line by Bumrah which had the batsman unsure whether to play or leave the ball before misjudging the crucial delivery.

Bumrah followed up by yorking nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the last over of an extended day to put India firmly on course for a win in the first of three Tests.

"That’s what you expect from somebody like him," said Rathour about Bumrah. "But all of us bowled really well. They were bowling really good lines."

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Match at Centurion, Day 4 latest updates

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Match at Centurion, Day 5 latest updates

Rathour said the pitch was difficult for batsmen. "There is more and more variable bounce. The way we bowled today, if we carry on tomorrow we will create a lot of opportunities."

Elgar produced a typically determined innings, battling for more than three hours against consistently hostile bowling in difficult conditions.

'Show belief'

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Elgar’s resolve needed to be matched by the remaining batsmen on the final day.

"We’re just going to have to show belief," he said.

Rabada said the team could not afford to be distracted by forecasts of possible thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

"There have been chats about that but it’s not a controllable (factor)," he said. "We have to come out thinking of playing a full day’s cricket."

Rabada took four for 42 as India were bowled out for 174 in their second innings.

It was a day of contrasts. India eked out 63 runs for the loss of three wickets in the morning. But the match moved ahead rapidly after lunch.

Starting the afternoon with an overall lead of 209 India took a more attacking approach as they added 95 runs off 18.3 overs while losing their remaining seven wickets.

Despite captain Virat Kohli falling to the first ball after lunch, edging a drive against a delivery slanted across him from tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the Indian batsmen went for their shots while wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ajinkya Rahane hit Jansen for four, six and four off successive deliveries before being caught in the deep off the same bowler in his next over.

Risabh Pant played a typically aggressive innings and top-scored with 34 off 34 balls.

Debutant Jansen took four for 55 and earned praise from Rabada. "He’s a phenomenal talent. He’s an awkward customer to face with his pace and bounce and in the second innings he justified his selection."

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: December 30, 2021 17:08:36 IST

