Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 94/4 at stumps, need 211 to win on final day

India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Proteas 94/4 at stumps, need 211 to win on final day

21:47 (IST)

Another day in which the visiting team finish on top. Though they got bundled out for 174 thanks to relentless spells from Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, India end the day smelling a 1-0 series lead. Credit to South Africa skipper Dean Elgar for his hard-fought half-century, and for keeping his team’s hopes of salvaging a draw alive. The Indian pacers though, were constantly probing and maintained the pressure levels from both ends, which resulted in the wickets of Petersen, van der Dussen and Maharaj in this session.

There is a forecast for a thunderstorm tomorrow, and we certainly hope doesn’t hold play up for too long. The last thing we want in what has been a superb Test so far is a washed out final day. See you all tomorrow!

21:42 (IST)

Surely the 'Golden Age of Indian Fast-Bowling'

21:39 (IST)

After 40.5 overs,South Africa 94/4 ( Dean Elgar (C) 52 , )

STUMPS on Day 4. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the last over of the day. Maharaj collects a brace off the second, produces a lovely punch through the covers for a boundary off the third, but is dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Bumrah that brings the day’s play to an end. Advantage India at the close of play on the fourth day, and it will take an incredible effort from the Proteas to stave off defeat on the final day.

21:35 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! That's STUMPS on Day 4, as Bumrah gets rid of Maharaj with an inch-perferct yorker as South Africa end the day on 94/4, with Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Maharaj had been batting well, but few batters in the world would have an answer to a delivery as good as that one.

Maharaj b Bumrah 8(19)

21:31 (IST)

What a knock this has been! Faf would be proud

21:31 (IST)

After 40 overs,South Africa 88/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 52 , Keshav Maharaj 2)

Eight off the over, with Dean Elgar bringing up his 18th Test half-century with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj, taking 121 deliveries to get to the milestone. Collects a single next ball. Maharaj collects a brace off the fifth, before retaining the strike for the final over of the day, going for a run after being struck on the pad that is met with an unsuccessful LBW appeal. Eight from the over.

21:29 (IST)
four

FOUR! Dean Elgar brings up his 18th Test half-century in style, guiding the ball through square leg off Siraj for a boundary. Has been a gutsy knock from the South African skipper so far, who has stood tall despite testing spells from the Indian bowlers. SA 84/3

21:25 (IST)

After 39 overs,South Africa 80/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 47 , Keshav Maharaj 0)

Maharaj is on strike in this over, facing Bumrah who’s bowling with a good rhythm at the moment. The ball slips out of Bumrah’s hand in the fourth ball, with umpire Holdstock signalling a no-ball. The pace spearhead switches to round the wicket to Maharaj for the last two balls with a leg gully and an FSL in place. Just one from the over.

21:19 (IST)

After 38 overs,South Africa 79/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 47 , Keshav Maharaj 0)

Siraj is late in releasing the ball in the second delivery of the over, the result of which is a slower bouncer that Elgar easily punches in front of square for a boundary. Four from the over. A little over 10 minutes to go for stumps.

21:16 (IST)

After 37 overs,South Africa 74/3 ( Dean Elgar (C) 43 , Keshav Maharaj 0)

Bumrah replaces Ashwin, India hoping to break the resilient third-wicket stand that will be frustrating them by now. And deliver the breakthrough he does, and how? Van der Dussen has no answer to a delivery that angles in sharply from outside off, a delivery that he thought was safe to leave and would’ve never imagined it would go on to hit the top of off. Keshav Maharaj has been sent in as the nightwatchman.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:35 (IST)

BOWLED! That's STUMPS on Day 4, as Bumrah gets rid of Maharaj with an inch-perferct yorker as South Africa end the day on 94/4, with Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Maharaj had been batting well, but few batters in the world would have an answer to a delivery as good as that one.

Maharaj b Bumrah 8(19)
21:29 (IST)

FOUR! Dean Elgar brings up his 18th Test half-century in style, guiding the ball through square leg off Siraj for a boundary. Has been a gutsy knock from the South African skipper so far, who has stood tall despite testing spells from the Indian bowlers. SA 84/3
21:10 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah gets the breakthrough with a jaffa! What a delivery from the Indian pace spearhead, angling in by a country mile and hitting the top of off as van der Dussen perishes while looking to leave this. SA 74/3

Van der Dussen b Bumrah 11(65)
19:28 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Siraj strikes after tea, and out come Ronaldo's trademark celebrations! Petersen is tempted into driving a full delivery down the ground, the ball shaping away from the batter late and kissing the outside edge. Just when the partnership was starting to look dangerous for the visitors, it has been broken. Fine effort by Pant too, diving to his right and pulling off a fine catch. SA 34/2

Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17(36)
18:10 (IST)

BOWLED! Shami draws first blood, as India get off to a confident start! Markram doesn't last two overs, going for a last minute leave and getting an inside edge onto the stumps, and is left deeply disappointed with himself after hearing the death rattle. SA 1/1

Markram b Shami 1
17:50 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Siraj is the last man to fall, getting his stumps shattered as Marco Jansen finishes with 4/55. India are bowled out for 174, and have set South Africa 305 to win with a day and a half left in this Test!

Siraj b Jansen 0(5)
17:46 (IST)

OUT! Shami departs as Rabada gets his fourth. Shami looked to play this through the leg side but got a thick edge towards the slip instead. IND 169/9

Shami c Mulder b Rabada 1(12)
17:36 (IST)

OUT! The uneven bounce does the job for the Proteas as Pant falls after an entertaining run-a-ball 34. Took a couple of steps forward and looked to slap this over midwicket, but froze midway during his shot, lobbing it over mid on for an easy catch as a result. IND 166/8

Pant c Ngidi b Rabada 34(34)
17:20 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin's stay at the crease comes to an end as he ends up gloving a short ball from Rabada to the man at gully. Takes this upstairs once again, and the ball does go on to hit the arm guard, but there appears to be a tiny deflection from the left glove, as a result of which the TV umpire decides to stick to his on-field counterpart's original call. IND 146/7

Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14(17)
16:46 (IST)

OUT! Shot too many from Rahane, but that was perhaps the instruction from captain and coach, as Rahane holes out to the man at deep backward square leg. Was dug in short from Jansen and outside off, and Rahane isn't quite in control of the hook. Van der Dussen settles under the ball and pouches this in front of the boundary. IND 111/6

Rahane c van der Dussen b Jansen 20(23)
16:40 (IST)

OUT! Another disappointing outing for ChePu as he ends up nicking the ball to the keeper off Ngidi while looking to glance a delivery going down leg towards the fine leg fence. India lose their second wicket after the lunch interval. IND 109/5

Pujara c de Kock b Ngidi 16(64)
16:17 (IST)

OUT! What a start for the Proteas! Jansen gets rid of Virat Kohli, the man he had been bowling to as a net bowler three years ago! Kohli has a tentative poke at the ball moving away outside off, and ends up nicking it to the keeper. That wicket will have made Jansen's day! IND 79/4

Kohli c de Kock b Jansen 18(32)
14:51 (IST)

OUT! Ngidi gets the crucial wicket of the first innings centurion, as Rahul ends up edging a short-of-length ball to Elgar at first slip to depart after getting off to a patient start. IND 54/3

Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23(74)
14:03 (IST)

OUT! Rabada with the breakthrough, as nightwatchman Shardul Thakur departs for 10 after edging the ball to the slips. Wiaan Mulder moves to his right to complete a fine catch at third slip. SA 34/2

Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10(26)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Centurion, Day 4, Latest Scorecard and Updates: STUMPS on Day 4. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the last over of the day. Maharaj collects a brace off the second, produces a lovely punch through the covers for a boundary off the third, but is dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Bumrah that brings the day’s play to an end. Advantage India at the close of play on the fourth day, and it will take an incredible effort from the Proteas to stave off defeat on the final day.

Day 3 report: India lost and regained control of the first test Tuesday by bouncing back from a batting collapse of seven wickets for 55 runs to bowl South Africa out for 197 on the third day.

That gave Virat Kohli's team a 130-run first-innings lead. It had stretched that to 146 by reaching 16-1 in its second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets fell — all to fast bowlers — and no fans were allowed to be there to see it because of COVID-19.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Match at Centurion, Day 4 latest updates

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Match at Centurion, Day 4 latest updates

The entire second day of the test was lost to rain but the match had still progressed rapidly at Centurion after an extended third day to make up the time and overs lost to the weather.

At the end of it, India was in position for a series lead that might give the top-ranked test team the impetus for a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.

Even though India plunged quickly from 272-3 to 327 all out in the morning session at SuperSport Park, it still had enough runs in the bank from its fabulous first-day batting effort to take command.

But India needed its fast bowlers to make sure of that after its first innings was ended abruptly in the first 15.3 overs of the day, with South African quicks Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada combining for six of those seven wickets on Tuesday and nine of the 10 in the innings.

Ngidi finished with 6-71 for his second-best test figures. His best were against India at Centurion in 2018.

Mohammed Shami followed that lead for India, with the seamer stepping up to take 5-44 and reach 200 test wickets. With Shami leading and Shardul Thakur (2-51) supporting, South Africa was dismissed for less than 200 to give India the ascendancy again, and India didn't even feel the temporary loss to injury of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (2-16).

Bumrah landed awkwardly on his right ankle during a follow-through in only his sixth over and missed much of the second session having treatment in the dressing room. He returned and provided two of the South African wickets and a huge sigh of relief for the India team for the rest of the three-test series.

There was no starring role for any batter Tuesday. India opener KL Rahul was 122 not out from the first day but added just one run to that score when he edged behind trying to hook to start the Indian collapse.

For South Africa, Temba Bavuma ground his way to 52 but was one of Shami's five victims when he edged through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Shami began by muscling deliveries through the defenses of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram to bowl them and completed his five-for by getting Rabada caught behind for 25.

The depth and quality of India's fast-bowling attack — which hasn't always been the case — may be the defining factor in finally cracking South Africa.

Thakur underlined that by playing a crucial support role with his two wickets. He forced Quinton de Kock to play on for 34 to break a 72-run partnership with Bavuma and send back South Africa's most dangerous player.

Thakur also broke the next-best partnership by dismissing debutant Marco Jansen lbw for 19.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: December 29, 2021 21:48:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-led visitors take on Proteas with conquest of 'Final Frontier' in mind
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-led visitors take on Proteas with conquest of 'Final Frontier' in mind

India take on the Dean Elgar-led Proteas with the aim of achieving their first-ever Test series win on South African soil

India vs South Africa: Bowling to Virat Kohli will be 'tough but exciting', says Duanne Olivier
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Bowling to Virat Kohli will be 'tough but exciting', says Duanne Olivier

"This will be the biggest series of my career against world class players and it's an exciting challenge. I need to bowl to Virat Kohli. It will be tough but it will also be exciting, probably I will be bowling to one of the top four batters in world cricket," Olivier spoke to Cricket South Africa's media wing.

India vs South Africa: Visitors sniff victory on Day 4 despite Elgar and Co's spirited resistance
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Visitors sniff victory on Day 4 despite Elgar and Co's spirited resistance

Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94 for 4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52