India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala Latest Updates: The first T20I match at Dharamsala was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for T20 World Cup which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.

The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.

The T20I series against India is the start of a new era in South African cricket, one they will usher into with Quinton de Kock as their captain in the shortest format. After a disappointing World Cup, they have a year to rebuild for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas clinched the T20Is 2-0 the last time they visited these shores for a bilateral series.

When is the first T20I between India and South Africa?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin on 15 September.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD1) and DD Sports.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde

With inputs from PTI