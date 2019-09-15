Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st T20I at Dharamsala: Match abandoned due to rain

Date: Sunday, 15 September, 2019 20:08 IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Yet to Start

Highlights

20:04 (IST)

Well that turned out to be a dampener. Gotta feel for the fans who turned up in large numbers at the HPCA Stadium, only to witness the match get washed out in front of their eyes while scuttling for cover at the venue.

The action now moves to Mohali where the two sides lock horns in the second match of the three-T20I series on Wednesday, 18 September. Do join us on our live coverage for that match. For now, we at FP Sports bid you all good night! 

20:00 (IST)

So, not a single ball was bowled in India's season opener. Even if the rain has completely stopped now, but there is no way the ground-staff would have made this ground ready for play before the official cut-off time. Both teams will now travel to Mohali for the next game, which is taking place on the 18th. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
20:00 (IST)
19:55 (IST)

Could come in handy for matches hosted in England, especially in ICC events

19:51 (IST)

It's official: The match has been abandoned due to rain and wet conditions.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
19:51 (IST)
19:45 (IST)

If the match doesn't take place tonight, the fans will be hard done by. Despite the rain since morning, they have come here in large numbers from all over the region. And after 6 PM when there was a heavy downpour, a lot them actually stayed at the stands, which have no roof. In this cold rain, I really feel pity for them.     

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
19:45 (IST)
19:37 (IST)

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has engineered a superb turnaround for Afghanistan after a shaky start in the third match of the T20I tri-series. The Afghans were reeling at 40/4, before Nabi forged a 79-run stand with Asghar Afghan, and helped his side finish on a respectable 164/6 at the end of their innings. 

Check out the live commentary and full scorecard here

19:29 (IST)

Bad, good, and now bad again...

19:21 (IST)

Did you know?

Interestingly, at Dharamshala, India are yet to win a single limited-overs match. Before tonight they have played here thrice (2 ODIs and 1 T20I) and on each occasion the hosts had suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
19:21 (IST)
19:15 (IST)

What it looks like at Ground Zero right now...

19:10 (IST)

The intensity of the rain is reduced but the damage has already been done. The outfield, where there is no cover, is completely under water. Also, there is a lot of water on the covers as well. I think they will call this match off before the official cut-off time

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
19:10 (IST)
19:00 (IST)

Last time when India played South Africa in a T20I at this venue, it turned out to be a high-scoring contest on a belter of a pitch. Rohit scored a charismatic 106 as the hosts posted a massive 199/5. However, the Proteas chased it down quite comfortably with seven wickets to spare thanks to the half-centuries from AB De Villiers and JP Duminy. We were expecting a similar sort of a contest today but it seems the rain Gods are not in our favour. Tonight the chances of a cricket match taking place at the HPCA stadium, is quite bleak to be honest. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
19:00 (IST)
18:49 (IST)

Rain, rain, go away. Come again another day.

That is what the people in the stadium will be singing right now in Dharamsala.

18:42 (IST)

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is out in the fifth Ashes Test and he got out for just 23. You can follow the live action on our blog here.

18:33 (IST)

The drizzle is back at the HPCA stadium. In fact, it is more than a drizzle. Things are not looking good at this point. The toss has been delayed. 

Sandipan Banerjee, freelance cricket writer
18:33 (IST)
18:26 (IST)

It has been a wet day in Dharamshala today. Since morning the city has experienced some heavy downpour. However, the rain has stopped at this moment but the ground is in a bad shape now. The central covers are still on and I can see multiple wet patches on the outfield. Though the super soppers are out there but I don't think this match will start on time.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Dharamsala
18:26 (IST)
18:23 (IST)

Starting to look a lot better now...

18:18 (IST)

India are on the mission to find out their best T20 players before the 2020 World Cup. The series against South Africa will serve us an audition for lot of players. From Shikhar Dhawan to Navdeep Saini, we have made of list of five players to out for in the series. Read about it here. 

18:08 (IST)

Want to know more about the South African players. We have picked five South African players that you would want to keep your eyes on in the T20I series. Read about it here.

18:00 (IST)

"The Proteas would look to derive inspiration from the last time they visited India where they won the T20I series 2-0. In the head to head match-up, India have a slight upper hand over South Africa with eight wins and five losses from 13 games. South Africa have won four of the six T20Is they have played in India."

Read the full preview of the first T20I between India and South Africa by Jigar Mehta here

17:50 (IST)

Dull scenes at the HPCA

17:40 (IST)

India have always been a tough side to beat at home, and this series is no different. The 'Men in Blue' enter the three-T20I series against South Africa on the back of an all-conquering tour of the Caribbean, and will hope to maintain their winning momentum.

South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock in the 20-over games with Faf du Plessis rested, will hope to bury the gloom of their disastrous World Cup outing by beating the Indians at their own backyard. Not an impossible task, as had been the case when they won both the T20I (2-0) and ODI (3-2) legs of the 2015 tour as well as a Test series (2-0) in 2000. 

17:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday! 

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Dharamsala Latest Updates: The first T20I match at Dharamsala was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

1st T20I preview: Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for T20 World Cup which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa.

The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign.

The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

Save Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested for this series), at least seven slots in playing XI and four more in the 15-member squad are up for grabs, with some bold steps on cards.

The T20I series against India is the start of a new era in South African cricket, one they will usher into with Quinton de Kock as their captain in the shortest format. After a disappointing World Cup, they have a year to rebuild for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The Proteas clinched the T20Is 2-0 the last time they visited these shores for a bilateral series.

When is the first T20I between India and South Africa?

 The first T20I between India and South Africa will begin on 15 September.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa first T20I?

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Sports network for Hindi and English commentary. The broadcast will also be available on DD National (DD1) and DD Sports.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep SainiKL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019

Tags : #1st T20I #Cricket #Hardik Pandya #ind vs sa #ind vs sa live #India #India Vs South Africa #India vs South Africa 1st T20I #India vs South Africa 2019 #india vs south africa 2019 series #Kagiso Rabada #live cricket score #Live streaming #Navdeep Saini #Quinton de Kock #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli

